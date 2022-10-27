Experts Explain the Environmental and Sustainability Benefits of Building With Timber

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Softwoods, an independent, community-minded and environmentally conscious South Australian company, for homeowners thinking about building a deck, pergola or other outdoor-living extension, building with timber can dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of the construction project.

Building any kind of structure affects the environment in some way. Softwoods explains that timber is the ideal material for building decking and pergolas for a range of reasons, the first being that wood naturally absorbs carbon dioxide. Increasing volumes of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has an adverse effect on the environment. Growing trees absorb these greenhouse gases and store them as carbon, thus removing harmful levels of CO2 accumulating in the atmosphere.

Timber is a renewable resource - for every tree that is chopped down to use for building, several more can be planted in its place. Softwoods explains this is the very core of sustainability. Timber can also be recycled, reused and repurposed. It is biodegradable too, so can be broken down naturally when it comes to the end of its lifecycle.

Requiring relatively little energy to produce, timber places less strain on energy resources and does not impact the environment in the same way as other building materials such as steel and concrete. Softwoods says this applies to engineered wood products too.

Versatile and robust yet lightweight, timber remains a favourite building material across the world. Not only is it environmentally friendly and sustainable, but it also has an enduring natural aesthetic. Softwoods says timber also provides acoustic and thermal performance.

Choosing the right treated timber variety for decking and pergolas will result in a structure that will last and provide enjoyment for many years to come, says Softwoods. Timber maintenance is also relatively easy and inexpensive.

For homeowners considering adding an outdoor structure to their property, Softwoods offers a range of building options, including DIY structures as well as a full design and build service. To learn more, contact the Softwoods team today.

Contact Information:

Softwoods Australia

Founder

(08) 8346 1499



Related Images











Image 1: Softwoods





Softwoods









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment