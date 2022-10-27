Oil States Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.03 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Reported results included a gain of $6.1 million ($4.6 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share) recognized in connection with the settlement of a litigation matter. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company generated revenues of $189.4 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $22.0 million. These results compare to revenues of $181.8 million, a net loss of $5.1 million ($0.08 per share) and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $17.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2022.



Third quarter 2022 highlights included:

Generated cash flows from operations of $29.0 million

Consolidated revenues, net income and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA improved $7.6 million, $7.3 million and $5.0 million sequentially, with all segments contributing sequentially improved results

Offshore/Manufactured Products backlog increased 7% sequentially to $258 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x, augmented by one notable project award exceeding $10 million

Received $6.9 million in cash in connection with the settlement of litigation within our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, which resulted in a gain of $6.1 million

Well Site Services segment revenues, operating income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA (Note B) increased 10%, 293% and 10%, respectively from the second quarter

Downhole Technologies segment revenues, operating loss and Adjusted Segment EBITDA improved 8%, 77% and 44%, respectively, with incremental Adjusted Segment EBITDA margins of 54%

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

"Our third quarter 2022 results continued to show improvement as the industry expands activity to support growing demand following the harsh economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were net income positive for the quarter, with sequentially improved results from each of our business segments. We also generated cash flow from operations totaling $29.0 million in the quarter.

"Our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment revenues totaled $96.0 million in the third quarter, while operating income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA totaled $13.4 million and $18.3 million, respectively. Backlog totaled $258 million as of September 30, with quarterly bookings of $115 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x.

"Revenues reported by our Well Site Services segment increased 10% from the second quarter of 2022 – driven by higher land-based drilling, completion and production activity – while revenues in our Downhole Technologies segment increased 8% from the second quarter, largely due to an increase in customer demand for perforating products.

"The outlook for our business continues to be strong, despite macroeconomic challenges due to low global inventories of crude oil and related products. We are very focused on proactively managing supply chain and inflationary impacts to our business in order to support the growing needs of our customer base.

"We remain focused on further deleveraging and improving stockholder returns through prudent capital allocation as well as enhancing our operational execution and furthering our shared services integration."

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(See Segment Data tables)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $96.0 million, operating income of $13.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $96.5 million, operating income of $9.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.7 million reported in the second quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, the segment settled litigation against certain service providers for $6.9 million in cash, which resulted in a recorded gain of $6.1 million. The impact of this benefit was partially offset by $6.9 million in low-margin product sales during the quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 19%, compared to 15% in the second quarter of 2022.

Backlog totaled $258 million as of September 30, 2022, a sequential increase of $17 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2022. Third quarter 2022 bookings totaled $115 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x and a year-to-date ratio of 1.0x.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $60.5 million, operating income of $2.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $54.8 million, operating income of $0.6 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $8.9 million reported in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 16% in both the third and second quarter of 2022.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $32.8 million, an operating loss of $0.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to revenues of $30.5 million, an operating loss of $1.5 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $2.9 million reported in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 12%, compared to 9% in the second quarter of 2022.

Corporate

Corporate operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $10.3 million.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized tax expense of $0.8 million on pre-tax income of $2.9 million during the third quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized tax expense of $1.8 million on a pre-tax loss of $3.4 million.

Financial Condition

On July 1, 2022, the Company paid $10.0 million in cash and issued approximately 1.9 million shares of its common stock (having a market value of $10.3 million) to fully settle the $17.5 million promissory note payable (together with related accrued interest of $2.2 million) and resolve outstanding legal disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc.

No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at September 30, 2022. Cash on-hand increased from $22.2 million at June 30, 2022 to $33.1 million at September 30, 2022. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $113.0 million at September 30, 2022, with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $79.9 million.

The Company's total debt represented 19% and 20% of combined total debt and stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Conference Call Information

The call is scheduled for October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. central daylight time, is being webcast and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com . Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (866) 374-5140 in the United States or by dialing +1 (404) 400-0571 internationally and using the passcode 75627345#. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com .

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices thereof, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, geopolitical tensions, regulatory pressures related to environmental, social and governance considerations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its customers, the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Periodic Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.



OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Products $ 99,743 $ 99,033 $ 70,409 $ 284,537 $ 209,892 Services 89,651 82,801 70,119 250,735 201,949 189,394 181,834 140,528 535,272 411,841 Costs and expenses: Product costs 81,576 79,388 60,310 225,765 173,699 Service costs 69,723 62,768 56,897 194,294 163,450 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 151,299 142,156 117,207 420,059 337,149 Selling, general and administrative expense 23,374 23,757 20,078 70,964 63,395 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,413 17,239 19,657 51,469 62,086 Impairments of fixed and lease assets — — — — 3,444 Other operating income, net(1) (6,750 ) (228 ) (275 ) (6,852 ) (714 ) 184,336 182,924 156,667 535,640 465,360 Operating income (loss) 5,058 (1,090 ) (16,139 ) (368 ) (53,519 ) Interest expense, net (2,637 ) (2,638 ) (2,569 ) (7,947 ) (7,593 ) Other income, net(2) 491 376 2,137 1,892 7,917 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,912 (3,352 ) (16,571 ) (6,423 ) (53,195 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (769 ) (1,792 ) 3,529 (6,002 ) 9,072 Net income (loss) $ 2,143 $ (5,144 ) $ (13,042 ) $ (12,425 ) $ (44,123 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.73 ) Diluted 0.03 (0.08 ) (0.22 ) (0.20 ) (0.73 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,674 60,704 60,377 61,292 60,264 Diluted 62,676 60,704 60,377 61,292 60,264





(1) Other operating income, net included a gain of $6.1 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 recognized in connection with the settlement of outstanding litigation against certain service providers.

(2) Other income, net included non-cash gains of $4.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 recognized in connection with purchases of $131.4 million principal amount of the 2023 Notes.







OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,103 $ 52,852 Accounts receivable, net 209,278 186,080 Inventories, net 181,628 168,573 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,164 19,222 Total current assets 442,173 426,727 Property, plant, and equipment, net 305,067 338,583 Operating lease assets, net 24,072 25,388 Goodwill, net 78,579 76,412 Other intangible assets, net 174,182 185,749 Other noncurrent assets 26,297 32,889 Total assets $ 1,050,370 $ 1,085,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 20,026 $ 18,262 Accounts payable 60,684 63,343 Accrued liabilities 51,691 43,401 Current operating lease liabilities 6,276 6,481 Income taxes payable 4,795 2,564 Deferred revenue 50,732 43,236 Total current liabilities 194,204 177,287 Long-term debt 134,972 160,488 Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,584 23,452 Deferred income taxes 5,923 3,637 Other noncurrent liabilities 19,547 25,058 Total liabilities 376,230 389,922 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 766 739 Additional paid-in capital 1,120,607 1,105,135 Retained earnings 269,142 281,567 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89,789 ) (66,031 ) Treasury stock (626,586 ) (625,584 ) Total stockholders' equity 674,140 695,826 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,050,370 $ 1,085,748



OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

2021

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,425 ) $ (44,123 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 51,469 62,086 Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. 620 — Impairments of inventories — 2,113 Impairments of fixed and lease assets — 3,444 Stock-based compensation expense 5,167 6,251 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,416 1,839 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 1,295 (10,340 ) Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (157 ) (4,022 ) Gains on disposals of assets (1,538 ) (3,558 ) Other, net 616 325 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired business: Accounts receivable (27,745 ) 1,112 Inventories (18,680 ) (10,767 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,873 13,708 Deferred revenue 7,496 (872 ) Other operating assets and liabilities, net 2,586 3,376 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 18,993 20,572 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (13,263 ) (10,977 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 2,211 6,160 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (8,125 ) — Other, net (168 ) (511 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (19,345 ) (5,328 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Revolving credit facility borrowings 9,830 12,782 Revolving credit facility repayments (9,830 ) (31,782 ) Payment of promissory note to seller of GEODynamics, Inc. (10,000 ) — Issuance of 4.75% convertible senior notes — 135,000 Purchases of 1.50% convertible senior notes (6,272 ) (125,952 ) Other debt and finance lease repayments, net (541 ) (55 ) Payment of financing costs (81 ) (7,785 ) Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of stock awards (1,002 ) (1,595 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (17,896 ) (19,387 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,501 ) (307 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (19,749 ) (4,450 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 52,852 72,011 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 33,103 $ 67,561 Cash paid (received) for: Interest $ 4,605 $ 2,785 Income taxes, net (67 ) 1,272



OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022(2) June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021(3) September 30,

2022(4) September 30,

2021(5) Revenues: Offshore/Manufactured Products(1): Project-driven products $ 38,911 $ 41,098 $ 25,294 $ 113,853 $ 78,494 Short-cycle products 23,710 23,611 18,682 67,945 46,962 Other products and services 33,416 31,758 25,027 94,818 81,064 Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 96,037 96,467 69,003 276,616 206,520 Well Site Services 60,509 54,819 45,998 163,500 127,604 Downhole Technologies 32,848 30,548 25,527 95,156 77,717 Total revenues $ 189,394 $ 181,834 $ 140,528 $ 535,272 $ 411,841 Operating income (loss): Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 13,373 $ 9,441 $ 1,764 $ 33,010 $ 7,645 Well Site Services 2,359 601 (5,250 ) (435 ) (26,693 ) Downhole Technologies (342 ) (1,485 ) (5,035 ) (3,332 ) (8,945 ) Corporate (10,332 ) (9,647 ) (7,618 ) (29,611 ) (25,526 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 5,058 $ (1,090 ) $ (16,139 ) $ (368 ) $ (53,519 )





(1) Disaggregated revenue data is provided to supplement the Segment Data.

(2) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included a gain of $6.1 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's settlement of outstanding litigation against certain service provides.

(3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $0.3 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included severance and restructuring charges of $0.4 million. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $2.1 million and severance and restructuring charges of $0.1 million.

(4) Operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a $6.1 million gain on settlement of litigation and $0.8 million of bad debt expense on receivables from Russia-based customers within the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment.

(5) Operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $0.5 million of severance and restructuring charges related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. In the Well Site Services segment, operating income (loss) included non-cash fixed asset and operating lease impairment charges of $3.4 million and severance and restructuring charges of $4.0 million. In the Downhole Technologies segment, operating income (loss) included a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $2.1 million and severance and restructuring charges of $1.3 million. In Corporate, operating income (loss) included $1.6 million of severance charges.





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B)

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Offshore/Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 13,373 $ 9,441 $ 1,764 $ 33,010 $ 7,645 Other income (expense), net (141 ) 45 881 (55 ) 749 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,072 5,249 5,662 15,651 16,688 Severance and restructuring charges — — 256 — 538 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 18,304 $ 14,735 $ 8,563 $ 48,606 $ 25,620 Well Site Services: Operating income (loss) $ 2,359 $ 601 $ (5,250 ) $ (435 ) $ (26,693 ) Other income, net 632 878 1,260 2,496 3,152 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,732 7,395 9,531 22,059 31,641 Impairment of fixed and lease assets — — — — 3,444 Severance and restructuring charges — — 352 — 4,009 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 9,723 $ 8,874 $ 5,893 $ 24,120 $ 15,553 Downhole Technologies: Operating loss $ (342 ) $ (1,485 ) $ (5,035 ) $ (3,332 ) $ (8,945 ) Other expense, net — (84 ) (4 ) (86 ) (6 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,442 4,423 4,226 13,249 13,136 Severance and restructuring charges — — 129 — 607 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 4,100 $ 2,854 $ 1,429 $ 9,831 $ 6,905 Corporate: Operating loss $ (10,332 ) $ (9,647 ) $ (7,618 ) $ (29,611 ) $ (25,526 ) Other income (expense), net — (463 ) — (463 ) 4,022 Depreciation and amortization expense 167 172 238 510 621 Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. — 620 — 620 — Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes — (157 ) — (157 ) (4,022 ) Severance charges — — — — 1,555 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,165 ) $ (9,475 ) $ (7,380 ) $ (29,101 ) $ (23,350 )



OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (A)

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,143 $ (5,144 ) $ (13,042 ) $ (12,425 ) $ (44,123 ) Interest expense, net 2,637 2,638 2,569 7,947 7,593 Income tax provision (benefit) 769 1,792 (3,529 ) 6,002 (9,072 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 16,413 17,239 19,657 51,469 62,086 Impairments of fixed and lease assets — — — — 3,444 Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. — 620 — 620 — Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes — (157 ) — (157 ) (4,022 ) Severance and restructuring charges — — 737 — 6,709 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 21,962 $ 16,988 $ 8,505 $ 53,456 $ 24,728





(A) The term Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain non-cash charges, less gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (the "2023 Notes") and adjustments for certain other items. Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

(B) The terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA consist of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and certain non-cash charges, less gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes and adjustments for certain other items. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The tables above set forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.





Company Contact:

Lloyd A. Hajdik

Oil States International, Inc.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(713) 652-0582

SOURCE: Oil States International, Inc.