NFT.com Announces Key Engineering and Business Development Hires

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce that Jacob Avidar and Shane Marzola have joined the Company serving respectively as Vice President of Engineering and Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships for NFT.com. Both will report to Chief Product Officer, Don Thibeau, and work closely with Founder and CEO Jordan Fried.



Avidar has previously served in the capacity of Vice President of Engineering at various tier-1 companies. He brings 20+ years of experience in wide areas of architecture and software development. Avidar has managed small to large engineering groups building structured teams in research, development, quality assurance, DevOps, and automation. He holds expertise in cloud, networking, cybersecurity, and Web3 technologies. In his role at NFT.com, Avidar will lead engineering and development of the platform.

Marzola joins NFT.com from BlockFi, where he led their partner success team. Prior to that, he spent over 12 years in the broadcast entertainment industry, in roles at the CBS Television Network and NBCUniversal, where he handled affiliate relations, partnerships, and business development. At NFT.com, Marzola’s responsibilities include onboarding high-value non-fungible token (NFT) collections and collectors, partnering with brands and tech providers to launch their NFT collections, and setting the direction for the entire business development life cycle.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce these two additions as our team grows,” said Fried. “Jacob brings outstanding technical expertise and leadership, which will be invaluable as we continue to develop NFT.com. Shane has demonstrated a proven track record of partnering with global brands and creators resulting in numerous win-win collaborations. Both will play key roles as we aspire for NFT.com to be the place where millions of creators are connected with billions of users.”

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Billy Baxter, Head of Corporate Development & Operations

Email: info@immutableholdings.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.