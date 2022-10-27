Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $18.1 Million for the Third Quarter of 2022, and $45.8 Million for the First Nine Months of 2022

| Source: Heritage Commerce Corp Heritage Commerce Corp

San Jose, California, UNITED STATES

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $18.1 million, or $0.30 per average diluted common share, compared to $13.7 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $14.8 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $45.8 million, or $0.75 per average diluted common share, compared to $33.7 million, or $0.56 per average diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. All results are unaudited.

“Our outstanding operating results reflect the continued successful implementation of our growth plan.   We delivered record third quarter and year-to-date 2022 earnings, fueled by higher net interest income and solid loan growth. Our net interest margin improved to 3.73% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.38% from the preceding quarter, driven primarily by a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities. Loans, excluding Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and residential mortgages, increased 10% from a year earlier, and 3% from the preceding quarter. Total deposits increased $69.6 million from the linked quarter with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing 4% from a year ago,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Net income increased 22% from the preceding quarter and 32% from the third quarter a year ago. The return on average tangible equity was 16.60%, the return on average tangible assets was 1.36% and our efficiency ratio improved to 47.02%, for the third quarter of 2022.”

“Our credit quality remains healthy as a result of our credit management, while we continue to be vigilant to the potential impact an uncertain economic future could have on our portfolio. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) declined $3.7 million at September 30, 2022 from September 30, 2021, and declined $1.7 million from June 30, 2022, with continued net recoveries throughout the first nine months of 2022,” said Mr. Jones. “Reflecting our strong loan growth, we recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses on loans during the third quarter of 2022.”

“Our noninterest income was also higher in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the preceding quarter, primarily due to the substantial increase in gain on sale of SBA loans and higher income on off-balance sheet deposits,” said Mr. Jones. Third quarter 2022 noninterest expense was elevated compared to the third quarter a year ago and to the preceding quarter, due to non-cash expenses related to the retirement of the previous President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from the vesting of shares of restricted common stock. This one-time contractual event added $784,000 to salaries and employee benefits for the third quarter of 2022, which increased 13% from the third quarter of 2021, and 5% from the second quarter of 2022.

“These solid results are a direct result of our dedicated employees and their commitment and effort in supporting our clients, communities and shareholders,” said Mr. Jones. “Our strong liquidity continues to provide us with the opportunity for investment strategies that positively impact our net interest income.”

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended September 30, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2022, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.30 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.23 for the third quarter of 2021, and $0.24 for the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.75 for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $0.56 for the first nine months of 2021.

  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:
  For the Quarter Ended: For the Nine Months Ended
     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  September 30,     September 30, 
(unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
Return on average tangible assets  1.36 %  1.15 %  1.10 %  1.17 %  0.94 %
Return on average tangible equity  16.60 %  14.06 %  13.49 %  14.41 %  11.29 %
  • Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 26% to $48.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $38.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 55 basis points to 3.73% for the third quarter of 2022, from 3.18% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets into higher yielding loans and investment securities, and higher average yield on overnight funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and a higher cost of funds.

    • Net interest income increased 15% to $48.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The FTE net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 3.73% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities, and higher average yields on overnight funds, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, lower interest and fees on PPP loans, and a higher cost of funds.

    • Net interest income increased 19% to $128.1 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $108.0 million for the first nine months of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, the FTE net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.39%, compared to 3.13% for the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower prepayment fees.

  • The following table, as of September 30, 2022, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates from the base rate:
  Increase/(Decrease) in
 
  Estimated Net
 
  Interest Income(1)
 
  Amount
 Percent
 
  (Dollars in thousands)
 
Change in Interest Rates (basis points)      
+400 $33,788   16.2 %
+300 $25,318   12.1 %
+200 $16,899   8.1 %
+100 $8,479   4.1 %
0       
−100 $(16,828)  (8.1)%
−200 $(35,111)  (16.8)%
−300 $(53,144)  (25.5)%

____________________

(1)Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.

____________________

  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:
     
    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 4.90% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, lower fees on PPP loans, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgage loans.
  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 
  Average Interest Average
 Average Interest Average
 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield
 Balance Income Yield
 
Loans, core bank $2,574,842  $30,490  4.70 %  $2,530,836  $27,402  4.34 %  
Prepayment fees     96  0.01 %      549  0.09 %  
PPP loans  4,593   11  0.95 %   21,479   53  0.99 %  
PPP fees, net     190  16.41 %      493  9.21 %  
Asset-based lending  53,514   1,032  7.65 %   49,667   874  7.06 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables  62,623   3,201  20.28 %   64,085   3,129  19.58 %  
Purchased residential mortgages  445,256   3,414  3.04 %   381,988   2,711  2.85 %  
Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans  8,337   83  3.95 %   8,425   77  3.67 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (5,178)  353  0.05 %   (6,303)  1,250  0.20 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,143,987  $38,870  4.90 %  $3,050,177  $36,538  4.80 %  


 The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.90% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 5.18% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower interest and fees on PPP loans, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, partially offset by increases in the prime rate.


  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 
  Average Interest Average
 Average Interest Average
 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield
 Balance Income Yield
 
Loans, core bank $2,574,842  $30,490  4.70 %  $2,317,985  $25,476  4.36 %  
Prepayment fees     96  0.01 %      1,282  0.22 %  
PPP loans  4,593   11  0.95 %   218,098   548  1.00 %  
PPP fees, net     190  16.41 %      2,508  4.56 %  
Asset-based lending  53,514   1,032  7.65 %   43,457   586  5.35 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables  62,623   3,201  20.28 %   50,674   2,815  22.04 %  
Purchased residential mortgages  445,256   3,414  3.04 %   141,073   1,019  2.87 %  
Purchased CRE loans  8,337   83  3.95 %   9,177   91  3.93 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (5,178)  353  0.05 %   (8,923)  1,882  0.32 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,143,987  $38,870  4.90 %  $2,771,541  $36,207  5.18 %  


 The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 5.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in interest and fees on PPP loans, a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and an increase in the average balance of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.


  For the Nine Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 
  Average Interest Average
 Average Interest Average
 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield
 Balance Income Yield
 
Loans, core bank $2,530,130  $83,988  4.44 %  $2,254,435  $75,205  4.46 %  
Prepayment fees     1,155  0.06 %      2,303  0.14 %  
PPP loans  28,575   210  0.98 %   290,253   2,163  1.00 %  
PPP fees, net     2,029  9.49 %      7,784  3.59 %  
Asset-based lending  57,540   2,857  6.64 %   35,376   1,424  5.38 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables  61,508   9,123  19.83 %   49,263   8,237  22.36 %  
Purchased residential mortgages  394,618   8,553  2.90 %   96,761   2,118  2.93 %  
Purchased CRE loans  8,424   237  3.76 %   13,618   372  3.65 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (6,121)  2,357  0.12 %   (10,387)  3,876  0.23 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $3,074,674  $110,509  4.81 %  $2,729,319  $103,482  5.07 %  


 In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired from Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank was $5.0 million at September 30, 2022.
  • The average cost of total deposits was 0.13% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.10% for both the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits was 0.11% for both the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

  • During the third quarter of 2022, there was a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million, compared to a $514,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2021, and a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $181,000 for the second quarter of 2022. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $258,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a $2.5 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Total noninterest income increased 15% to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher income on off-balance sheet deposits, partially offset by a lower gain on sale of SBA loans during the third quarter of 2022, and a gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance during the third quarter of 2021. Total noninterest income increased 33% from $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and a higher gain on sale of SBA loans during the third quarter of 2022.
 For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total noninterest income increased 7% to $7.3 million, compared to $6.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to higher income on off-balance sheet deposits, and a $669,000 gain on warrants, partially offset by a lower gain on sale of SBA loans and a lower gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance during the first nine months of 2022.
  • Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $23.9 million, compared to $21.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, and $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and insurance expense during the third quarter of 2022. Salaries and employee benefits included $784,000 of restricted stock expense for vesting of restricted common stock held by the previous President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company who retired during the third quarter of 2022.

    • Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased to $70.3 million, compared to $70.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to a reserve for a legal settlement during the first nine months of 2021, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and insurance expense during the first nine months of 2022.

    • Full time equivalent employees were 327 at September 30, 2022, and 325 at September 30, 2021, and 332 at June 30, 2022.  

  • The efficiency ratio was 47.02% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 53.78% for the third quarter of 2021, and 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 51.92%, compared to 61.67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income from the rising interest rate environment. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was negatively impacted by the $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement. Excluding the $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement, the efficiency ratio was 58.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Income tax expense was $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, and $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 30.3%, compared to 28.8% for the third quarter of 2021, and 29.3% for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was due to an adjustment from significantly higher earnings for the third quarter of 2022, compared to the first and second quarters of 2022. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $19.1 million, compared to $12.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 29.5%, compared to 27.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets decreased (1%) to $5.431 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.463 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased 1% from $5.357 billion at June 30, 2022.  

  • Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $478.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $121.0 million at September 30, 2021, and $332.1 million at June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $405.4 million of U.S. Treasury securities and $73.1 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities).

    • The pre-tax unrealized loss on U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale at September 30, 2022 was ($10.1) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $11,000 at September 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($1.2) million at June 30, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale at September 30, 2022 was ($7.3) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.0 million at September 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($2.9) million at June 30, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities available-for-sale at September 30, 2022 was ($17.4) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.0 million at September 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($4.1) million at June 30, 2022. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized loss in the securities portfolio.
    • During the third quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $163.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 3.50% and an average life of 1.83 years. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company purchased $414.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 3.04% and an average life of 2.28 years.
  • At September 30, 2022, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $703.8 million, compared to $537.3 million at September 30, 2021, and $723.7 million at June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $665.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $38.1 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.

    • The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at September 30, 2022 was ($108.1) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $1.1 million at September 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($72.5) million at June 30, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on municipal bonds held-to-maturity at September 30, 2022 was ($2.1) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $989,000 at September 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($436,000) at June 30, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities held-to-maturity at September 30, 2022 was ($110.2) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $2.1 million at September 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($72.9) million at June 30, 2022.
    • There were no purchases of securities held-to-maturity during the third quarter of 2022. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company purchased $119.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 2.21% and an average life of 6.55 years.
  • The average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 5.18 years at September 30, 2022.
  • The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
LOANS  September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance     % to Total
 Balance     % to Total
    Balance     % to Total
 
Commercial $541,215  17 %$523,268  17 %    $578,944  20 %
PPP Loans(1)  1,614  0 % 8,153  0 %     164,506  6 %
Real estate:                   
CRE - owner occupied  612,241  19 % 597,521  19 %     580,624  20 
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,023,405  32 % 993,621  32 %     829,022  29 %
Land and construction  167,439  5 % 155,389  5 %     141,277  5 
Home equity  116,489  3 % 116,641  4 %     106,690  4 
Multifamily  229,455  7 % 221,938  7 %     205,952  7 
Residential mortgages  508,839  16 % 448,958  15 %     211,467  8 
Consumer and other  16,620  1 % 18,354  1 %     20,106  1 %
Total Loans  3,217,317  100 % 3,083,843  100 %     2,838,588  100 %
Deferred loan costs (fees), net  (844)    (1,391)    (5,729)   
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees  $3,216,473  100 %$3,082,452  100 %    $2,832,859  100 

 

____________________

(1)Less than 1% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

____________________

  • Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $383.6 million, or 14%, to $3.216 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.833 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased $134.0 million, or 4%, from $3.082 billion at June 30, 2022.   Total loans at September 30, 2022 included $1.6 million of PPP loans, compared to $164.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $8.2 million at June 30, 2022.   Total loans at September 30, 2022 included $508.8 million of residential mortgages, compared to $211.5 million at September 30, 2021, and $449.0 million at June 30, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, PPP loans and residential mortgages, increased $244.9 million, or 10%, to $2.706 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.461 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased $80.5 million, or 3%, from $2.626 billion at June 30, 2022.  

    • Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 29% at September 30, 2022, compared to 27% at September 30, 2021, and 28% at June 30, 2022.

    • At September 30, 2022, 37% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate, compared to 41% at September 30, 2021, and 38% at June 30, 2022.
    • At September 30, 2022, approximately 34% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 42% at September 30, 2021, and 36% at June 30, 2022.
  • In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans totaling $530.8 million. At September 30, 2022, there were no remaining “Round 1” PPP loans. After accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, “Round 2” PPP loans totaled $1.6 million at September 30, 2022. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:
  At or For the Quarter Ended: At or For the Nine Months Ended:
PPP LOANS September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
Interest income $11  $53  $548  $210  $2,163 
Fee income, net  190   493   2,508   2,029   7,784 
Total $201  $546  $3,056  $2,239  $9,947 
                
PPP loans outstanding at period end:               
Round 1 $  $43  $5,795  $  $5,795 
Round 2  1,614   8,110   158,711   1,614   158,711 
Total $1,614  $8,153  $164,506  $1,614  $164,506 
                
Deferred fees outstanding at period end $(132) $(337) $(4,831) $(132) $(4,831)
Deferred costs outstanding at period end  8   24   461   8   461 
Total $(124) $(313) $(4,370) $(124) $(4,370)


 During the third quarter of 2022, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $73.5 million, tied to homes located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $1.0 million and a bond equivalent yield of approximately 5.24%, which uses the average life of the loan to recognize the discount into income. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $148.0 million, tied to homes located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $915,000.

• The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:

  At or For the Quarter Ended: For the Nine Months Ended  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  September 30,     September 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 
Balance at beginning of period $45,490  $42,788  $43,956  $43,290  $44,400  
Charge-offs during the period  (7)  (355)  (65)  (378)  (433) 
Recoveries during the period  432   3,238   303   3,751   2,232  
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period  425   2,883   238   3,373   1,799  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period  1,006   (181)  (514)  258   (2,519) 
Balance at end of period $46,921  $45,490  $43,680  $46,921  $43,680  
                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees $3,216,473  $3,082,452  $2,832,859  $3,216,473  $2,832,859  
Total nonperforming loans $1,036  $2,715  $4,733  $1,036  $4,733  
ACLL to total loans  1.46 %   1.48 %   1.54 %   1.46 %   1.54 %  
ACLL to total nonperforming loans  4,529.05 %   1,675.51 %   922.88 %   4,529.05 %   922.88 %  


 The ACLL was 1.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 4,529.05%. The ACLL was 1.54% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 922.88% at September 30, 2021. The ACLL was 1.48% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,675.51% at June 30, 2022.

• The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology for the first nine months of 2022:

DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL     
(in $000’s, unaudited)  
ACLL at December 31, 2021 $43,290 
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2022 including net recoveries  (33)
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first   
quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts  (469)
ACLL at March 31, 2022  42,788 
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2022 including net recoveries  1,383 
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second   
quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts  1,319 
ACLL at June 30, 2022  45,490 
Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2022 including net recoveries  2,009 
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third   
quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts  (578)
ACLL at September 30, 2022 $46,921 


 Net recoveries totaled $425,000 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $238,000 for the third quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.   Net recoveries totaled $3.4 million during the first nine months of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $1.8 million for the first nine months of 2021.

• The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:

NONPERFORMING ASSETS September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance    % of Total
    Balance    % of Total
    Balance    % of Total
 
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing $545  53 %  $981  36 %  $642  13 %  
Commercial loans  491  47 %   640  24 %   1,330  28 %  
CRE loans     %   1,094  40 %   2,260  48 %  
Home equity loans     %      %   94  2 %  
Consumer and other loans     %      %   407  9 %  
Total nonperforming assets $1,036  100 %  $2,715  100 %  $4,733  100 %  


 NPAs totaled $1.0 million, or 0.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.
   
 
There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021, or June 30, 2022.
   
 
Classified assets decreased to $28.6 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, compared to $31.9 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and $28.9 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.

• The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

DEPOSITS September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    Balance    % to Total
  Balance    % to Total
  Balance    % to Total
 
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,883,574  40 %  $1,846,365  40 %  $1,804,965  38 %  
Demand, interest-bearing  1,154,403  24 %   1,218,538  26 %   1,141,944  24 %  
Savings and money market  1,487,400  32 %   1,387,003  30 %   1,600,754  34 %  
Time deposits — under $250  34,728  1 %   36,691  1 %   39,628  1 %  
Time deposits — $250 and over  93,263  2 %   98,760  2 %   103,046  2 %  
CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  29,897  1 %   26,287  1 %   36,044  1 %  
Total deposits $4,683,265  100 %  $4,613,644  100 %  $4,726,381  100 %  


 Total deposits decreased ($43.1) million, or (1%), to $4.683 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $4.726 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased $69.6 million, or 2%, from $4.614 billion at June 30, 2022.
   
 
Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, decreased ($22.3) million to $4.525 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $4.548 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased $73.5 million, or 2%, compared to $4.452 billion at June 30, 2022.
   
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2022, as reflected in the following table:
                         Well-capitalized  
          Financial  
          Institution Basel III
  Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum
  Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1)
Total Capital 14.5 % 14.0 % 10.0 % 10.5 %
Tier 1 Capital 12.4 % 12.9 % 8.0 % 8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.4 % 12.9 % 6.5 % 7.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage 8.7 % 9.0 % 5.0 % 4.0 %

____________________

(1)Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

____________________

  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)    2022 2022 2021
Unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale $(12,398) $(3,036) $2,435 
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity        234 
Split dollar insurance contracts liability  (5,511)  (5,501)  (6,143)
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability  (7,428)  (7,508)  (8,411)
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans  125   127   179 
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $(25,212) $(15,918) $(11,706)
  • Tangible equity was $430.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $408.1 million at September 30, 2021, and $427.2 million at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share was $7.09 at September 30, 2022, compared to $6.77 at September 30, 2021, and $7.04 at June 30, 2022.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the following: (1) geopolitical and domestic political developments that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy prices and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (2) conditions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, and financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (3) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (4) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (5) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margin and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; (6) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (7) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (8) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (9) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area; (10) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (11) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (12) credit related impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (13) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (14) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (15) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (16) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (17) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (18) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (19) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (20) risks of loss of funding of SBA or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (21) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (22) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (23) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (24) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (25) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (26) risks resulting from social unrest and protests; (27) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; (28) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com


  For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From:  For the Nine Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,      September 30,     September 30,     Percent 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021  2022 2021 Change 
Interest income $50,174  $43,556  $39,907  15 %  26 % $133,636  $113,300  18 %
Interest expense  2,133   1,677   1,725  27 %  24 %  5,495   5,284  4 %
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans  48,041   41,879   38,182  15 %  26 %  128,141   108,016  19 %
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans  1,006   (181)  (514) 656 %  296 %  258   (2,519) 110 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  47,035   42,060   38,696  12 %  22 %  127,883   110,535  16 %
Noninterest income:                             
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  1,360   867   584  57 %  133 %  2,839   1,844  54 %
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  484   480   470  1 %  3 %  1,444   1,384  4 %
Gain on sales of SBA loans  308   27   594  1041 %  (48)%  491   1,227  (60)%
Servicing income  125   139   129  (10)%  (3)%  370   415  (11)%
Gain on warrants  32        N/A  N/A    669     N/A  
Termination fees  16   45   32  (64)%  (50)%  61   179  (66)%
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance     27   109  (100)%  (100)%  27   571  (95)%
Other  456   513   490  (11)%  (7)%  1,438   1,258  14 %
Total noninterest income  2,781   2,098   2,408  33 %  15 %  7,339   6,878  7 %
Noninterest expense:                               
Salaries and employee benefits  14,119   13,476   12,461  5 %  13 %  41,416   38,991  6 %
Occupancy and equipment  2,415   2,277   2,151  6 %  12 %  7,129   6,672  7 %
Professional fees  1,230   1,291   1,211  (5)%  2 %  3,601   4,701  (23)%
Other  6,135   6,146   6,008  0 %  2 %  18,195   20,486  (11)%
Total noninterest expense  23,899   23,190   21,831  3 %  9 %  70,341   70,850  (1)%
Income before income taxes  25,917   20,968   19,273  24 %  34 %  64,881   46,563  39 %
Income tax expense  7,848   6,147   5,555  28 %  41 %  19,125   12,828  49 %
Net income $ 18,069  $ 14,821  $ 13,718  22 %  32 % $ 45,756  $ 33,735  36 %
                          
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                            
(unaudited)                             
Basic earnings per share $0.30  $0.24  $0.23  25 %  30 % $0.76  $0.56  36 %
Diluted earnings per share $0.30  $0.24  $0.23  25 %  30 % $0.75  $0.56  34 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  60,686,992   60,542,170   60,220,717  0 %  1 %  60,541,015   60,078,953  1 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,123,801   60,969,154   60,760,189  0 %  1 %  61,004,840   60,635,304  1 %
Common shares outstanding at period-end  60,716,794   60,666,794   60,266,316  0 %  1 %  60,716,794   60,266,316  1 %
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  0 %  0 % $0.39  $0.39  0 %
Book value per share $10.04  $10.01  $9.79  0 %  3 % $10.04  $9.79  3 %
Tangible book value per share $7.09  $7.04  $6.77  1 %  5 % $7.09  $6.77  5 %
                          
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                 
(unaudited)                                 
Annualized return on average equity  11.72 %   9.86 %   9.29 %  19 %  26 %  10.12 %   7.74 %  31 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity  16.60 %   14.06 %   13.49 %  18 %  23 %  14.41 %   11.29 %  28 %
Annualized return on average assets  1.31 %   1.11 %   1.06 %  18 %  24 %  1.13 %   0.90 %  26 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets  1.36 %   1.15 %   1.10 %  18 %  24 %  1.17 %   0.94 %  24 %
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.73 %   3.38 %   3.18 %  10 %  17 %  3.39 %   3.13 %  8 %
Efficiency ratio  47.02 %   52.73 %   53.78 %  (11)%  (13)%  51.92 %   61.67 %  (16)%
                          
AVERAGE BALANCES                                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                 
Average assets $5,466,330  $5,334,636  $5,139,239  2 %  6 % $5,414,820  $4,988,076  9 %
Average tangible assets $5,286,591  $5,154,245  $4,956,738  3 %  7 % $5,234,427  $4,804,814  9 %
Average earning assets $5,117,373  $4,985,611  $4,778,574  3 %  7 % $5,065,698  $4,626,853  9 %
Average loans held-for-sale $3,282  $1,824  $4,810  80 %  (32)% $2,201  $4,112  (46)%
Average total loans $3,140,705  $3,048,353  $2,766,731  3 %  14 % $3,072,473  $2,725,207  13 %
Average deposits $4,712,044  $4,579,436  $4,396,315  3 %  7 % $4,662,926  $4,252,214  10 %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,910,748  $1,836,350  $1,835,219  4 %  4 % $1,868,283  $1,786,035  5 %
Average interest-bearing deposits $2,801,296  $2,743,086  $2,561,096  2 %  9 % $2,794,643  $2,466,179  13 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $2,840,611  $2,791,527  $2,601,002  2 %  9 % $2,837,219  $2,506,025  13 %
Average equity $611,707  $603,182  $586,012  1 %  4 % $604,794  $582,751  4 %
Average tangible equity $431,968  $422,791  $403,511  2 %  7 % $424,401  $399,489  6 %


  For the Quarter Ended: 
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,    December 31,    September 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 
Interest income $50,174  $43,556  $39,906  $39,956  $39,907  
Interest expense  2,133   1,677   1,685   1,847   1,725  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans  48,041   41,879   38,221   38,109   38,182  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans  1,006   (181)  (567)  (615)  (514) 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  47,035   42,060   38,788   38,724   38,696  
Noninterest income:                 
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  1,360   867   612   644   584  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  484   480   480   454   470  
Gain on sales of SBA loans  308   27   156   491   594  
Servicing income  125   139   106   138   129  
Gain on warrants  32      637        
Termination fees  16   45      618   32  
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance     27      104   109  
Other  456   513   469   361   490  
Total noninterest income  2,781   2,098   2,460   2,810   2,408  
Noninterest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits  14,119   13,476   13,821   12,871   12,461  
Occupancy and equipment  2,415   2,277   2,437   2,366   2,151  
Professional fees  1,230   1,291   1,080   1,200   1,211  
Other  6,135   6,146   5,914   5,790   6,008  
Total noninterest expense  23,899   23,190   23,252   22,227   21,831  
Income before income taxes  25,917   20,968   17,996   19,307   19,273  
Income tax expense  7,848   6,147   5,130   5,342   5,555  
Net income $ 18,069  $ 14,821  $ 12,866  $ 13,965  $ 13,718  
                  
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                 
(unaudited)                     
Basic earnings per share $0.30  $0.24  $0.21  $0.23  $0.23  
Diluted earnings per share $0.30  $0.24  $0.21  $0.23  $0.23  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  60,686,992   60,542,170   60,393,883   60,298,424   60,220,717  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,123,801   60,969,154   60,921,835   60,844,221   60,760,189  
Common shares outstanding at period-end  60,716,794   60,666,794   60,407,846   60,339,837   60,266,316  
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  
Book value per share $10.04  $10.01  $9.95  $9.91  $9.79  
Tangible book value per share $7.09  $7.04  $6.96  $6.91  $6.77  
                  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                      
(unaudited)                      
Annualized return on average equity  11.72 %   9.86 %   8.71 %   9.35 %   9.29 %  
Annualized return on average tangible equity  16.60 %   14.06 %   12.47 %   13.50 %   13.49 %  
Annualized return on average assets  1.31 %   1.11 %   0.96 %   0.97 %   1.06 %  
Annualized return on average tangible assets  1.36 %   1.15 %   0.99 %   1.00 %   1.10 %  
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.73 %   3.38 %   3.05 %   2.84 %   3.18 %  
Efficiency ratio  47.02 %   52.73 %   57.16 %   54.32 %   53.78 %  
                  
AVERAGE BALANCES                      
(in $000’s, unaudited)                      
Average assets $5,466,330  $5,334,636  $5,443,240  $5,695,136  $5,139,239  
Average tangible assets $5,286,591  $5,154,245  $5,262,175  $5,513,359  $4,956,738  
Average earning assets $5,117,373  $4,985,611  $5,093,851  $5,336,129  $4,778,574  
Average loans held-for-sale $3,282  $1,824  $1,478  $4,047  $4,810  
Average total loans $3,140,705  $3,048,353  $3,027,111  $2,872,074  $2,766,731  
Average deposits $4,712,044  $4,579,436  $4,697,136  $4,945,204  $4,396,315  
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,910,748  $1,836,350  $1,857,164  $1,979,940  $1,835,219  
Average interest-bearing deposits $2,801,296  $2,743,086  $2,839,972  $2,965,264  $2,561,096  
Average interest-bearing liabilities $2,840,611  $2,791,527  $2,879,952  $3,005,212  $2,601,002  
Average equity $611,707  $603,182  $599,355  $592,291  $586,012  
Average tangible equity $431,968  $422,791  $418,290  $410,514  $403,511  


  End of Period: Percent Change From: 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 
ASSETS                   
Cash and due from banks $40,500  $35,764  $33,013  13 %  23 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  641,251   840,821   1,588,334  (24)%  (60)%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  478,534   332,129   121,000  44 %  295 %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  703,794   723,716   537,285  (3)%  31 %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  2,081   2,281   3,678  (9)%  (43)%
Loans:               
Commercial  541,215   523,268   578,944  3 %  (7)%
PPP loans  1,614   8,153   164,506  (80)%  (99)%
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  612,241   597,521   580,624  2 %  5 %
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,023,405   993,621   829,022  3 %  23 %
Land and construction  167,439   155,389   141,277  8 %  19 %
Home equity  116,489   116,641   106,690  0 %  9 %
Multifamily  229,455   221,938   205,952  3 %  11 %
Residential mortgages  508,839   448,958   211,467  13 %  141 %
Consumer and other  16,620   18,354   20,106  (9)%  (17)%
Loans  3,217,317   3,083,843   2,838,588  4 %  13 %
Deferred loan fees, net  (844)  (1,391)  (5,729) (39)%  (85)%
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees  3,216,473   3,082,452   2,832,859  4 %  14 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (46,921)  (45,490)  (43,680) 3 %  7 %
Loans, net  3,169,552   3,036,962   2,789,179  4 %  14 %
Company-owned life insurance  78,456   77,972   77,509  1 %  1 %
Premises and equipment, net  9,428   9,593   9,821  (2)%  (4)%
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631  0 %  0 %
Other intangible assets  11,692   12,351   14,423  (5)%  (19)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  128,343   117,621   121,129  9 %  6 %
Total assets $ 5,431,262  $ 5,356,841  $ 5,463,002  1 %  (1)%
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Liabilities:                
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,883,574  $1,846,365  $1,804,965  2 %  4 %
Demand, interest-bearing  1,154,403   1,218,538   1,141,944  (5)%  1 %
Savings and money market  1,487,400   1,387,003   1,600,754  7 %  (7)%
Time deposits - under $250  34,728   36,691   39,628  (5)%  (12)%
Time deposits - $250 and over  93,263   98,760   103,046  (6)%  (9)%
CDARS - money market and time deposits  29,897   26,287   36,044  14 %  (17)%
Total deposits  4,683,265   4,613,644   4,726,381  2 %  (1)%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,312   39,274   39,878  0 %  (1)%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  99,168   96,699   106,625  3 %  (7)%
Total liabilities  4,821,745   4,749,617   4,872,884  2 %  (1)%
               
Shareholders’ Equity:                   
Common stock  501,240   499,832   496,622  0 %  1 %
Retained earnings  133,489   123,310   105,202  8 %  27 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (25,212)  (15,918)  (11,706) (58)%  (115)%
Total shareholders' equity  609,517   607,224   590,118  0 %  3 %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,431,262  $ 5,356,841  $ 5,463,002  1 %  (1)%


  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,     June 30,     March 31,    December 31,    September 30,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $40,500  $35,764  $29,729  $15,703  $33,013 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  641,251   840,821   1,187,436   1,290,513   1,588,334 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  478,534   332,129   111,217   102,252   121,000 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  703,794   723,716   736,823   658,397   537,285 
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  2,081   2,281   831   2,367   3,678 
Loans:               
Commercial  541,215   523,268   568,053   594,108   578,944 
PPP loans  1,614   8,153   37,393   88,726   164,506 
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  612,241   597,521   597,542   595,934   580,624 
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,023,405   993,621   928,220   902,326   829,022 
Land and construction  167,439   155,389   153,323   147,855   141,277 
Home equity  116,489   116,641   111,609   109,579   106,690 
Multifamily  229,455   221,938   221,767   218,856   205,952 
Residential mortgages  508,839   448,958   391,171   416,660   211,467 
Consumer and other  16,620   18,354   17,110   16,744   20,106 
Loans  3,217,317   3,083,843   3,026,188   3,090,788   2,838,588 
Deferred loan fees, net  (844)  (1,391)  (2,124)  (3,462)  (5,729)
Total loans, net of deferred fees  3,216,473   3,082,452   3,024,064   3,087,326   2,832,859 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (46,921)  (45,490)  (42,788)  (43,290)  (43,680)
Loans, net  3,169,552   3,036,962   2,981,276   3,044,036   2,789,179 
Company-owned life insurance  78,456   77,972   78,069   77,589   77,509 
Premises and equipment, net  9,428   9,593   9,580   9,639   9,821 
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631 
Other intangible assets  11,692   12,351   13,009   13,668   14,423 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  128,343   117,621   111,797   117,614   121,129 
Total assets $ 5,431,262  $ 5,356,841  $ 5,427,398  $ 5,499,409  $ 5,463,002 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:                   
Deposits:                   
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,883,574  $1,846,365  $1,811,943  $1,903,768  $1,804,965 
Demand, interest-bearing  1,154,403   1,218,538   1,268,942   1,308,114   1,141,944 
Savings and money market  1,487,400   1,387,003   1,447,434   1,375,825   1,600,754 
Time deposits - under $250  34,728   36,691   38,417   38,734   39,628 
Time deposits - $250 and over  93,263   98,760   93,161   94,700   103,046 
CDARS - money market and time deposits  29,897   26,287   30,008   38,271   36,044 
Total deposits  4,683,265   4,613,644   4,689,905   4,759,412   4,726,381 
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,312   39,274   39,987   39,925   39,878 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  99,168   96,699   96,450   102,044   106,625 
Total liabilities  4,821,745   4,749,617   4,826,342   4,901,381   4,872,884 
                
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Common stock  501,240   499,832   498,763   497,695   496,622 
Retained earnings  133,489   123,310   116,347   111,329   105,202 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (25,212)  (15,918)  (14,054)  (10,996)  (11,706)
Total shareholders' equity  609,517   607,224   601,056   598,028   590,118 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,431,262  $ 5,356,841  $ 5,427,398  $ 5,499,409  $ 5,463,002 


  At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $491  $1,734  $4,091   (72)%   (88)%
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  545   981   642   (44)%   (15)%
Total nonperforming loans  1,036   2,715   4,733   (62)%   (78)%
Foreclosed assets           N/A   N/A  
Total nonperforming assets $1,036  $2,715  $4,733   (62)%   (78)%
Other restructured loans still accruing $93  $113  $90   (18)%   3 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $(425) $(2,883) $(238)  85 %   (79)%
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $1,006  $(181) $(514)  656 %   296 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans $46,921  $45,490  $43,680   3 %   7 %
Classified assets $28,570  $28,929  $31,937   (1)%   (11)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.46 %   1.48 %   1.54 %   (1)%   (5)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  4,529.05 %   1,675.51 %   922.88 %   170 %   391 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.02 %   0.05 %   0.09 %   (60)%   (78)%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.03 %   0.09 %   0.17 %   (67)%   (82)%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 %   6 %   7 %   0 %   (14)%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce              
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5 %   6 %   7 %   (17)%   (29)%
               
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                   
(in $000’s, unaudited)                   
Heritage Commerce Corp:                   
Tangible common equity (1) $430,194  $427,242  $408,064   1 %   5 %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  11.22 %   11.34 %   10.80 %   (1)%   4 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  8.19 %   8.25 %   7.73 %   (1)%   6 %
Loan to deposit ratio  68.68 %   66.81 %   59.94 %   3 %   15 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  40.22 %   40.02 %   38.19 %   0 %   5 %
Total capital ratio  14.5 %   14.6 %   15.1 %   (1)%   (4)%
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.4 %   12.5 %   12.9 %   (1)%   (4)%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.4 %   12.5 %   12.9 %   (1)%   (4)%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.7 %   8.7 %   8.6 %   0 %   1 %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:              
Total capital ratio  14.0 %   14.1 %   14.5 %   (1)%   (3)%
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9 %   13.0 %   13.5 %   (1)%   (4)%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9 %   13.0 %   13.5 %   (1)%   (4)%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.0 %   9.0 %   9.0 %   0 %   0 %

____________________

 (1)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
 (2)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets


  At or For the Quarter Ended: 
CREDIT QUALITY DATA    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,    December 31,    September 30,  
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $491  $1,734  $3,303  $3,460  $4,091  
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  545   981   527   278   642  
Total nonperforming loans  1,036   2,715   3,830   3,738   4,733  
Foreclosed assets                
Total nonperforming assets $1,036  $2,715  $3,830  $3,738  $4,733  
Other restructured loans still accruing $93  $113  $125  $125  $90  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $(425) $(2,883) $(65) $(225) $(238) 
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $1,006  $(181) $(567) $(615) $(514) 
Allowance for credit losses on loans $46,921  $45,490  $42,788  $43,290  $43,680  
Classified assets $28,570  $28,929  $30,579  $33,719  $31,937  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.46 %   1.48 %   1.41 %   1.40 %   1.54 %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  4,529.05 %   1,675.51 %   1,117.18 %   1,158.11 %   922.88 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.02 %   0.05 %   0.07 %   0.07 %   0.09 %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.03 %   0.09 %   0.13 %   0.12 %   0.17 %  
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  6 %   6 %   6 %   7 %   7 %  
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5 %   6 %   6 %   7 %   7 %  
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                     
Tangible common equity (1) $430,194  $427,242  $420,416  $416,729  $408,064  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  11.22 %   11.34 %   11.07 %   10.87 %   10.80 %  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)  8.19 %   8.25 %   8.01 %   7.84 %   7.73 %  
Loan to deposit ratio  68.68 %   66.81 %   64.48 %   64.87 %   59.94 %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  40.22 %   40.02 %   38.63 %   40.00 %   38.19 %  
Total capital ratio  14.5 %   14.6 %   14.6 %   14.4 %   15.1 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.4 %   12.5 %   12.4 %   12.3 %   12.9 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.4 %   12.5 %   12.4 %   12.3 %   12.9 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.7 %   8.7 %   8.3 %   7.9 %   8.6 %  
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                
Total capital ratio  14.0 %   14.1 %   13.9 %   13.8 %   14.5 %  
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9 %   13.0 %   12.9 %   12.8 %   13.5 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9 %   13.0 %   12.9 %   12.8 %   13.5 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.0 %   9.0 %   8.7 %   8.2 %   9.0 %  

____________________

 (1)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
 (2)Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets


  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 
            Interest    Average
           Interest    Average
 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(in $000’s, unaudited)		 Average Income/ Yield/
 Average Income/ Yield/
 
 Balance Expense Rate
 Balance Expense Rate
 
Assets:                           
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,143,987   38,870  4.90 %  $2,771,541  $36,207  5.18 %  
Securities - taxable  1,076,742   5,874  2.16 %   557,890   2,320  1.65 %  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  38,733   329  3.37 %   58,679   485  3.28 %  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  857,911   5,170  2.39 %   1,390,464   998  0.28 %  
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,117,373   50,243  3.90 %   4,778,574   40,010  3.32 %  
Cash and due from banks  37,961          37,963         
Premises and equipment, net  9,591          9,962         
Goodwill and other intangible assets  179,739          182,501         
Other assets  121,666          130,239         
Total assets $5,466,330         $5,139,239         
                      
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                       
Deposits:                       
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,910,748         $1,835,219         
                      
Demand, interest-bearing  1,205,937   543  0.18 %   1,142,762   473  0.16 %  
Savings and money market  1,429,055   925  0.26 %   1,234,109   513  0.16 %  
Time deposits - under $100  12,329   5  0.16 %   14,721   7  0.19 %  
Time deposits - $100 and over  123,458   121  0.39 %   132,247   147  0.44 %  
CDARS - money market and time deposits  30,517   1  0.01 %   37,257   1  0.01 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,801,296   1,595  0.23 %   2,561,096   1,141  0.18 %  
Total deposits  4,712,044   1,595  0.13 %   4,396,315   1,141  0.10 %  
                      
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,288   538  5.43 %   39,851   583  5.80 %  
Short-term borrowings  27     0.00 %   55   1  7.21 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,840,611   2,133  0.30 %   2,601,002   1,725  0.26 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,751,359   2,133  0.18 %   4,436,221   1,725  0.15 %  
Other liabilities  103,264          117,006         
Total liabilities  4,854,623          4,553,227         
Shareholders’ equity  611,707          586,012         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,466,330         $5,139,239         
                      
Net interest income (3) / margin       48,110  3.73 %        38,285  3.18 %  
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)       (69)           (103)     
Net interest income      $48,041           $38,182      

____________________

 (1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
 (2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $507,000 for the third quarter of 2022 (of which $190,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,809,000 for the third quarter of 2021 (of which $2,508,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $96,000 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1,282,000 for the third quarter of 2021.
 (3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.


  For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 
            Interest    Average
           Interest    Average
 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(in $000’s, unaudited)		 Average Income/ Yield/
 Average Income/ Yield/
 
 Balance Expense Rate
 Balance Expense Rate
 
Assets:                           
Loans, gross (1)(2) $3,143,987  $38,870  4.90 %  $3,050,177   36,538  4.80 %  
Securities - taxable  1,076,742   5,874  2.16 %   912,408   4,407  1.94 %  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  38,733   329  3.37 %   40,447   343  3.40 %  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  857,911   5,170  2.39 %   982,579   2,340  0.96 %  
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,117,373   50,243  3.90 %   4,985,611   43,628  3.51 %  
Cash and due from banks  37,961          37,172         
Premises and equipment, net  9,591          9,666         
Goodwill and other intangible assets  179,739          180,391         
Other assets  121,666          121,796         
Total assets $5,466,330         $5,334,636         
                      
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                       
Deposits:                       
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,910,748         $1,836,350         
                      
Demand, interest-bearing  1,205,937   543  0.18 %   1,249,875   468  0.15 %  
Savings and money market  1,429,055   925  0.26 %   1,327,665   558  0.17 %  
Time deposits - under $100  12,329   5  0.16 %   12,643   4  0.13 %  
Time deposits - $100 and over  123,458   121  0.39 %   125,258   114  0.37 %  
CDARS - money market and time deposits  30,517   1  0.01 %   27,645   2  0.03 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,801,296   1,595  0.23 %   2,743,086   1,146  0.17 %  
Total deposits  4,712,044   1,595  0.13 %   4,579,436   1,146  0.10 %  
                      
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,288   538  5.43 %   48,425   531  4.40 %  
Short-term borrowings  27     0.00 %   16     0.00 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,840,611   2,133  0.30 %   2,791,527   1,677  0.24 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,751,359   2,133  0.18 %   4,627,877   1,677  0.15 %  
Other liabilities  103,264          103,577         
Total liabilities  4,854,623          4,731,454         
Shareholders’ equity  611,707          603,182         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,466,330         $5,334,636         
                      
Net interest income (3) / margin       48,110  3.73 %        41,951  3.38 %  
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)       (69)           (72)     
Net interest income      $48,041           $41,879      

____________________

 (1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
 (2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $507,000 for the third quarter of 2022 (of which $190,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $816,000 for the second quarter of 2022 (of which $493,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $96,000 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $549,000 for the second quarter of 2022.
 (3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.


  For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 
            Interest    Average
           Interest    Average
 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(in $000’s, unaudited)		 Average Income/ Yield/
 Average Income/ Yield/
 
 Balance Expense Rate
 Balance Expense Rate
 
Assets:                 