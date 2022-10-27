Flexible Finance Helps Seasonal Businesses Maximise Operations

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses that operate based on seasonality often experience more significant fluctuations than other businesses. Those located in towns most popular during summer might now be gearing up for their busiest period. In contrast, those who thrive in winter may be experiencing a drop-off as warmer weather arrives.

No matter which camp they sit in, it's important for every business owner to be ready for the seasonal peaks and troughs that arise. Non-bank lender Liberty, which has decades of experience working with business owners, says cash flow management is one of the biggest issues faced by seasonal businesses.

According to Head of Communications Heidi Armstrong, it's important to prepare for times when extra capital is needed. And it's not unusual for business owners to seek these added funds through business loans. "As a seasonal business, managing finances is just as important in the busy season as when you're in a bridge season," she said. "Business owners often take a reactive approach to cash flow management and don't look for help until things start to get tight."

Regardless of the season, flexible lenders such as Liberty can help business owners find the right finance solutions to support their operations and growth plans. Liberty offers a suite of free-thinking business loans catered to the unique needs of business owners — and help more of them secure the funds they need.

"Liberty understands that business customers often require fast access to funds. That's why we offer a range of business loans with fast turnaround times designed to support business customers to secure funds when required."

Even those with a less-than-perfect business credit score are encouraged to reach out for help to find a loan option that matches their needs. "Liberty understands the unique needs of business owners — and can offer flexibility many other lenders can't," Armstrong said.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact Information:

Heidi Armstrong

Head of Communications, Liberty Financial

mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

+61 3 8635 8888



Related Images











Image 1: Business Loans





Business Loans









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment