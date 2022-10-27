Washington, DC, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Engaging Christian Cooperation to Strengthen Families:

UPF’s Pacific Christian Leadership Conference Celebrates 1st Anniversary - QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES



On Oct. 26, 2022, some 120 religious leaders from the Asia Pacific region celebrated the first anniversary of the Pacific Christian Leadership Conference (PCLC), an ecumenical organization under the umbrella of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) that promotes Christian unity and interfaith cooperation.





Christian leaders from many nations joined in prayers for peace and discussed ways to assist Christianity in fulfilling its destiny as a beacon of freedom, faith, and family throughout the world. They focused on ways to develop good character in youth and strengthen the institution of marriage, which are the keys to building stable and loving families. The conference’s theme was drawn from Ephesians 4:2-3: “With all humility and gentleness, with patience bearing with one another in love, make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”





Peace is when “all Christian clergy come together in front of heaven, by the love of Jesus Christ, the heavenly love,” said Rev. Masaichi Hori, chair of the PCLC Executive Committee, in his opening remarks at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City, Philippines.





“We are foremost sons and daughters of God...we are one human family under God,” UPF International Director General Dr. Yun Young-ho said in remarks delivered by Dr. Julius Malicdem, vice chair of the PCLC Executive Committee.



UPF, a global non-profit organization with consultative status at the United Nations, promotes interreligious cooperation as part of its peacebuilding efforts. The PCLC and its affiliate, the World Christian Leadership Conference (WCLC), was co-founded by Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon and her husband, the Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon.



In Dr. Moon’s video remarks, she said that despite the suffering and chaos that has befallen humanity throughout history, God never gave up His dream of seeing His children live in the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth.



“Throughout history, religions have guided human beings,” she said. “Now, however, it is obvious they have reached their final destination. This means the hope of humanity is to actually fulfill the original ideal that God had at the beginning of creation. God, our Heavenly Parent, wanted our first human ancestors to become true parents — ancestors of goodness connected to God as a couple.”



Dr. Moon and her late husband began the international Marriage Blessing movement in the 1960s to unite millions of couples from diverse backgrounds and usher in a new era of peace through cross-cultural families centered on God. Dr. Robert S. Kittel, co-chair of the PCLC Executive Committee, said that its core mission is to help churches revive the Christian spirit in all societies and become peacemakers. “We know...unsolved familial wars fester and grow beyond the family,” he said. “They are the foundation and fuel that turn into social, racial, civil, national, and even world wars.”



The PCLC sessions focused on how Christianity can instill high moral standards and a sense of altruism, empathy, and kindness in young people, and how churches can strengthen marriage and family as “building blocks” of a heavenly community.



Among the conference speakers were: Bishop Grepor “Butch” Belgica, Presidential Adviser for Moral Transformation and Religious Affairs Office of the President, Republic of the Philippines; Bishop Dr. Ki Hoon Kim, Chairman, World Christian Leadership Conference; Most Rev. Nolly C, Buco, Auxiliary Bishop from the Dioceses of Antipolo in the Philippines; Rev. Dr. Luonne Rouse, National Co-Chair, American Clergy Leadership Conference; Bishop Joharni Bendoy, Evangelical Bishops Conference of the Philippines; Rev. Jimmy Sormin, Executive Secretary, Communion of Churches in Indonesia; Min. Joshua Holmes, National Co-Director, Young Christian Leadership Conference/Assistant Pastor, Manhattan (USA) Family Church; Ptr. Raniera Pene. Minister and Youth Leader, The Ratana Church of New Zealand; Rev. Ronnie D. Sodusta, Regional Vice President, Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU)-Asia Pacific Region 2; Msgr. Joseph Lalo, Priest, Eastern Catholic Church: Neo Monastic of St. Thomas, Philippines; Hon. J. Uduch Sengebau Sr., Vice President, Republic of Palau; Mrs. Wendy Francis, National Director for Politics, Australian Christian Lobby; Msgr. Pedro Gerardo Santos, Parish Priest of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Makati City, Philippines; Abp. Antonio J. Ledesma, Archbishop-Emeritus of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines; Rev. Gregory Stone, Secretary-General, PCLC Executive Committee; Rev. Yutaka Yamada, Sub-Regional Director, FFWPU-Oceania; and Rev. Demian Dunkley, President, FFWPU-Asia Pacific Region 1.



The PCLC nations include Australia, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Tonga, and Vanuatu.





ASIA PACIFIC Media contacts:

Pacific Christian Leadership Conference Southeast Asia Office (Quezon City, Philippines): Tel: 632-8924-1833

Email: pclcconferencesecretariat@gmail.com





Pacific Christian Leadership Conference Oceania Office (NSW, Australia): (61-2) 9211-9978

Email: oceaniahq@gmail.com

Attachment