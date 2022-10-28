Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

Company Announcement

No. 63/2022





Copenhagen, 28 October 2022





Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 27 October 2022 owns a total of 4,660,202 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 4,660,202), thereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachment