Vegan Yogurt Market to Hit USD 9.58 Billion by 2029 | With 20.62% CAGR

Pune, india, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan yogurt market size was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 2.56 billion in 2022 to USD 9.58 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.62% during the forecast period. Increasing vegan culture and rising lactose intolerant population is expected to enhance the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Vegan Yogurt Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Danone S.A. (France)

General Mills Inc., (U.S.)

Oatly A.B. (Sweden)

Forager Project (U.S.)

Coyo Pty Ltd (U.S.)

Nancy's Probiotic Foods (U.S.)

Chobani Global Holdings (U.S.)

Kite Hill (U.S)

Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

GT's Living Foods LLC (U.S.)

Segmentation



Almond Segment to Lead Backed by its High Nutritive Value

By source analysis, the market is segmented into almonds, soy, oats, and others. The almond segment is expected to lead due to the rising awareness regarding its nutritive properties.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment to Dominate Owing to its Convenience

As per distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online sales channels, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to dominate due to its shopping convenience.

Regionally, the market is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints



Rising Product Launches in Numerous Flavors to Propel Market Progress

Vegan yogurt is made from almond, oat, coconut, or soy. The rising emergence of vegan population has accelerated the demand for alternatives. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among consumers has enhanced the demand for vegan yogurt. Moreover, increasing product launches in numerous flavors is expected to enhance the industry’s progress. For example, in October 2020, Soyarich Foods announced its novel plant-based alternative “Yofu”in apple cinnamon, cherry, and mango flavors. The yogurt contains actual fruit pulp with no preservatives or colors. These factors may propel the vegan yogurt market growth.

However, poor manufacturing practice and high costs are likely to hamper market growth.

Regional Insights

Rapidly Increasing Population to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the vegan yogurt market share due to rising population. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 963.05 million in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increased cases of lactose intolerance and increasing disposable incomes are likely to foster the demand for vegan yogurt. These factors may enhance the industry’s progress.

In North America, increasing awareness regarding dairy substitutes are likely to foster the industry’s progress. Furthermore, the rising demand for vegan products may boost market growth.

In Europe, increasing focus on the consumption of eco-friendly, sustainable, and innovative products are likely to boost the demand for vegan yogurt. These factors may propel market progress.

Competitive Landscape



Major Players Launch Novel Products to Enhance their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market deploy novel product launches to enhance their brand image. For example, AYO announced a novel plant based yogurt range in March 2022 by forming a novel “plain almond milk yogurt” in several flavors. It is made using almonds and can be used to produce desserts, dips, or smoothies. This strategy may allow the company to enhance their brand image globally. Further, major players deploy acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, novel product launches, innovations, research and developments, and industrial automation to enhance their market position and achieve organizational goals.

COVID-19 Impact

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Vegan Yogurt Bolstered Market Progress

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of vegan yogurt. The alarming spike in COVID-19 infections led to the closure of several manufacturing facilities, thereby disrupting supply chain. Furthermore, restrictions on transport and travel led to raw material shortage. However, the adoption of online retail and industrial automation acted as key components in favor of this industry. These factors facilitated industry growth during the pandemic.

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Analysis related to COVID-19

Global Vegan Yogurt Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Almond Soy Oat Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Sales Channel Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Vegan Yogurt Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Almond Soy Oat Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Sales Channel Others By Country (Value) U.S By Source (Value) Almond Soy Oat Others Canada By Source (Value) Almond Soy Oat Others Mexico By Source (Value) Almond Soy Oat Others



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

June 2022- So Delicious announced its novel coconut milk yogurts infused with botanical extracts also containing organic coconut and live probiotics. The product is available in 3 flavours mango with ginger, turmeric extracts, mixed berry with chamomile extracts, and elderberry extract.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs

