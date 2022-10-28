Eurospine Congress a very successful meeting with spine professionals for Spineway

English French

Remarkable participation at 2022 Eurospine congress in Milan

Spineway and Spine Innovations, the Group’s latest acquisition, were present from 19 to 21 October 2022 in Milan at the Eurospine international congress to present the Group’s product lines to the entire spinal implant industry.



At the largest scientific and commercial European congress dedicated to spinal surgery, which this year brought together almost 2,000 surgeons from around the world, Spineway was able to present its flagship instruments and implants (Mont-Blanc, Mont-Blanc MIS and Twin Peaks), three new ranges of Group spinal implants : Kaphorn, Veos, Acifbox and the two models of cervical and lumbar ESP disc prosthesis from Spine Innovations.

The Group was thus able to show its know-how thanks to its extensive range of products. Many international distributors from the five continents, as well as new potential distributors (Canada, Argentina, Spain, Austria), expressed at this occasion their great interest in the Group’s products.

Spineway also successfully hosted two specific events for distributors and surgeons :

A sales meeting attended by s ome 30 international distributors from 12 different countries, to announce the integration of Spine Innovations and to present the new product lines,

from 12 different countries, to announce the integration of Spine Innovations and to present the new product lines, A scientific meeting organized by Spine Innovations in front of an audience of fifty international surgeons to present the work of two French and Swedish surgeons, key opinion leaders on prosthetic discs.

These fruitful meetings confirm the relevance of product and territory synergies between the two companies.

Based on this successful event, Spineway will continue its development in order to position itself as a European player of reference in the spine sector.

Shareholders meeting

2022 3rd quarter activity and Eurospine congress

Thursday the 3rd of October, 2022, 8:00 pm by visioconference

Registration here



Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

