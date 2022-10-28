Atrial Fibrillation Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Agricore Inc., and Siemens AG

Pune, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global atrial fibrillation market is expected to clock US$ 2.4 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The high prevalence of atrial fibrillation and the increasing geriatric population are the prime reason for the expansion of the market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Atrial Fibrillation Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market driver

The incidence and prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AFib) have increased by almost 33% globally over the past 20 years, with high sociodemographic indices showing the highest impact. The significant rise in AFib prevalence can be attributed to several factors, including the aging of the global population, the prolonged survival of people with cardiac conditions that increase their risk of atrial fibrillation, and the rising prevalence of AFib risk factors like hypertension and obesity in the population at risk. Atrial fibrillation is also in demand due to improvements in detection technologies and an increase in the use of electrocardiography (ECG), both in conventional clinical settings and through wearable or implantable devices with continuous AFib-detecting capabilities. Increased comorbidities such as a high body mass index, diabetes, hypertension, and chronic lung disease can further contribute to the rising acceptance of AFib.

Excerpts from ‘By End-user Segmentation’

Based on end-user, the global atrial fibrillation market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Electrophysiology

Others

Hospitals have seen the most revenue growth due to laser and radiofrequency catheter ablation techniques. In 2019, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) expanded quickly across many countries and regions, significantly impacting lives and expanding the atrial fibrillation market. Additionally, the number of persons experiencing atrial fibrillation is rising due to the growing obesity problem. As a result, it is believed that increasing obesity rates are also fuelling market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global atrial fibrillation market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

The atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to be dominated by the North American region. This is primarily due to the growing patient population in the region and the presence of important players. The United States is anticipated to dominate market expansion in the North American region. According to data from the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), 12.1 million Americans are predicted to have atrial fibrillation by 2030. With the aging population likely to rise, it is anticipated that demand for the market under study will increase in the coming years. The development of the market under research in the United States is being accelerated by significant competitors in the industry, technological improvements, and the availability of favorable insurance policies. For instance, in July 2021, The WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device from Boston Scientific Corporation was given the green light by the US Food and Drug Administration. This device is indicated to lower the risk of stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) who need an alternative to oral anticoagulation therapy.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The market under study is fragmented and very moderately competitive. The atrial fibrillation market comprises domestic and international companies concentrating on developing innovative product launches; increased R&D activities are also monitoring the emergence of new competitors. More companies are anticipated to enter the market due to technological developments and the focus on enhancing the healthcare system, thus boosting the market growth. Some of the major players in the global atrial fibrillation market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Atricure Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Microport Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Siemens AG

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cardiofocus, Inc.

Biotitic Se & Co. Kg, Inc.

Carima, Inc.

Ncontact, Inc.

Agricore, Inc.

For instance, in 2020, according to CathVision, the University of Vermont Medical Center finished enrolling patients in the CathVision ECGenius System clinical evaluation study. A significant advancement in the quality of ECG signal acquisition, interpretation, and therapeutic assistance is represented by ECGenius, which aids in the accurate diagnosis and development of ablation techniques for complex arrhythmias, including such atrial fibrillation (AF).

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ATRIAL FIBRILLATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Surgical Non-surgical GLOBAL ATRIAL FIBRILLATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Radiofrequency Laser Cryotherapy Others GLOBAL ATRIAL FIBRILLATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Specialty Clinics Electrophysiology Others

