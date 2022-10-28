Casino Group: Launch of a tender offer

English French

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.





Casino Group announces the launch of a tender offer

on its EMTN 2023 bonds

Paris, France, 28 October 2022

Casino Group announces the launch today of a tender offer targeting the outstanding amount of its EMTN 2023 bonds (€189.7m) maturing on 25 January 2023 (ISIN: FR0011400571).

The tender offer is launched at par under an “any and all” format in which all of the EMTN 2023 bonds validly tendered will be accepted for purchase. The tender offer begins on Friday 28 October 2022 and is expected to close on Friday 4 November 2022 at 5:00 pm (CET).

The transaction will be funded with cash from the Casino Group’s segregated account, which currently amounts to €189.7m.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Lionel BENCHIMOL – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Director

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr



Laurent Poinsot – Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

