Global Digital Battlefield (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space) Market Report 2022: A $150+ Billion Industry by 2030 - Rising Adoption of AI and IoT Devices in Life-Threatening Military Operations

The global digital battlefield market is estimated at USD 43.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 154.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2%

The diverse geopolitical conditions in the economies of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are responsible for the rapidly changing dynamics of the digital battlefield market.

The increased frequency of border conflicts and terrorism in these areas also affects the market for digital battlefield goods, services, and solutions. In order to improve situational awareness and surveillance during combat scenarios, governments and defense agencies all over the world are implementing digital battlefield technologies.

Few well-known companies dominate the digital battlefield sector, including Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Thales Group (US). These competitors have expanded their business operations over a number of nations, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Based on platform, During the forecast period, the digital battlefield market's space sector is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR

Platform-wise, the market is divided into airborne, ground, naval, and space categories. According to CAGR, the space industry is anticipated to lead, with the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2030. Digital battlefield technologies installed on the space platform allow for the mapping of objects in real-time throughout the Earth and support satellite communication systems.

This will greatly aid the space segment's expansion. According to projections, the airborne category will dominate the digital battlefield industry from 2022 through 2030. The increase in defense forces' preference for digital battlefield products & systems is blamed for the expansion of the airborne market.

By installation, the new procurement subsegment is anticipated to grow at the greatest CAGR due to a growing global emphasis on installing defense equipment

The new procurement segment is anticipated to dominate the digital battlefield market from 2022 to 2030, based on installation. Increased installation of cutting-edge defensive systems and growing purchases of digital battlefield goods for combat forces are to blame for the development in the new procurement segment.

Due to defense forces' increased efforts to modify and modernize outdated military electronic equipment in order to acquire a competitive advantage over potential threats and enemy attacks, the upgrades market will experience significant development.

North America: The largest contributing region in the digital battlefield market

From 2022 to 2030, the digital battlefield market's highest share is anticipated to come from the North American market.

For market analysis in the North American region, the US and Canada are important nations to take into account. Due to growing investments in digital battlefield technologies by governments in this region, this region is anticipated to dominate the market from 2022 to 2030.

With its robust economy and aggressive military policy, the US is acknowledged as one of the leading consumers and adopters of digitalization in the defense industry. Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Raytheon, and Palantir are important US producers and developers of digital battlefield products and services.

The US has always depended on its advanced technology and rigorous training and professionalization standards to make up for its numerical disadvantage. As global competitors like China make significant investments to strengthen their capabilities, this advantage is increasingly eroding. The US is now being forced to expand its capabilities quickly as a result. In the North American region, the market growth will be greatly aided by this.

In August 2022, A $15 million contract from the U.S. Army was given to Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics Mission Systems to create concepts for the electronic warfare platform Terrestrial Layer System-Echelons Above Brigade.

The EAB is an electromagnetic assault and collecting system that combines electronic warfare, cyber, and signal intelligence capabilities. Combining all the system's capabilities, it is possible to provide soldiers with information about their surroundings over vast distances.

In July 2022, as part of a multi-level security effort to provide the creation and management of systems as a unified force across all domains, the US Air Force has awarded Shreveport, Louisiana-based Praeses a contract worth up to $950 million for the Joint All Domain Command and Control environment (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum).

