Fast Fashion Market Size, Share [2022-2028] | Global Industry Future Growth, Market Dynamics, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Restraints, Key Players, Recent Developments and Revenue Analysis | Industry Research Biz

Fast fashion is a contemporary term used by fashion retailers to express that designs move from catwalk quickly to capture current fashion trends. Fast fashion allows mainstream consumers to purchase trendy clothing at an affordable price. Fast fashion became common because of cheaper clothing, an increase in the appetite for fashionable clothing, and an increase in purchasing power on the part of consumers. Because of all this, fast fashion is challenging new fashion lines that are introduced on a seasonal basis by traditional fashion houses. In fact, it's not uncommon for fast-fashion retailers to introduce new products multiple times in one week to stay on trend.

The global Fast Fashion market size is projected to reach US$ 260930 million by 2028, from US$ 210190 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2028.

The industry's leading producers are Inditex, H&M Group, and Fast Retailing, with revenues of 14.7%, 11.3%, and 10.4% respectively in 2019.

Inditex

H&M Group

Fast Retailing

GAP

Primark (AB Foods)

L Brands

Bestseller

Forever 21

Arcadia

Mango

Esprit

New Look

River Island

C&A

Cotton On

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd

By Types:

Coat

Pants

Skirt

Others

By Application:

Men

Women

Children

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Fast Fashion Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Coat

1.2.3 Pants

1.2.4 Skirt

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fast Fashion Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Fast Fashion Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Fast Fashion Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Fast Fashion Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Fast Fashion Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Fast Fashion Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Fast Fashion Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Fast Fashion Industry Trends

2.3.2 Fast Fashion Market Drivers

2.3.3 Fast Fashion Market Challenges

2.3.4 Fast Fashion Market Restraints

Continued….

