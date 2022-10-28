'Coats for Kids' Launches for 12th Year in Partnership Between CD One Price Cleaners and the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 12th consecutive year, CD One Price Cleaners and the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago are teaming up to help local children stay warm this winter with "Coats for Kids."

"Coats for Kids" is a charitable coat-donation program benefiting underserved children and families of the Angel Harvey Family Health Center in Chicago. The program runs from Saturday, Oct. 29 to Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

How it works: CD One Price Cleaners, Chicagoland's leading dry cleaning and laundry franchise, will collect donated, gently used coats at all 36 locations in Illinois and Indiana, including Chicago city and suburbs. Donated coats will be cleaned at the CD One locations and picked up by the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago.

"CD One is passionate about providing underserved youths in our community with proper clothing to navigate Chicago's frigid winters," said CD One Price Cleaners' Vice President of Marketing Jonathon Reckles. "We're excited to once again partner with the Infant Welfare Society to get these coats to those who need them the most."

Customers are encouraged to donate both child-sized and adult-sized coats and jackets.

Before the pandemic, CD One and IWS teamed up to collect 1,439 coats in 2020. This year, CD One and IWS aim to gather more than 1,500.

"We are pleased to again be working with CD One Price Cleaners — and marking the 12th anniversary of our partnership — in this year's fall coat drive," Auxiliary Co-Presidents Liz Berglund and Maria Enright said in a joint statement. "Providing these coats to children and families in need will make a big difference in their lives, especially in this financially challenging environment."

"Coats for Kids" donations never go unneeded, as over 200 new patients enroll monthly at The Infant Welfare Society.

About The Infant Welfare Society of Chicago

The Infant Welfare Society of Chicago provides quality, community-based healthcare to uninsured, underserved children and their families who would otherwise lack access to essential medical services.

About CD One Price Cleaners

CD One Price Cleaners is based in suburban Chicago. Founded in 2001, the company operates over 38 franchise locations in the Midwest. Follow CD One Price Cleaners on Facebook and Twitter or visit http://www.cdonepricecleaners.com.

