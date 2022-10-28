The Worldwide Connected Rail Industry is Expected to Reach $124.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Rail Market by Service (Passenger Mobility, PIS, Train Tracking & Monitoring, Automated Fare Collection, Predictive maintenance, Freight Management), Rail Signaling System (PTC, CBTC & ATC), Rolling Stock and Region - Global forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The connected rail market is estimated to be USD 94.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 124.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

OEMs are likely to invest in rail infrastructure to provide safety & signaling systems. In addition, investment in rail digitalization to provide services such as passenger information, train tracks, and others would boost the market for the connected rail system. The connected public transportation also provides efficient traffic management and a convenient traveling experience, but the slow growth in developing countries would affect the overall growth of the connected rail market.



Growing inter-state trade agreements is likely to propel the growth of the Freight Wagon segment during the forecast period



Freight wagons, also known as unpowered bogies, are used for carrying goods and cargo, which are propelled by prime movers (diesel or electric). The bogies consist of regular couplers and other fittings, such as hoses for air brakes, allowing different wagon types to be assembled into prime movers. The growth of the connected rail industry in the region can be attributed to urbanization in countries such as China and India and investments in freight rail infrastructure to support the mining and natural resource markets in these countries. In 2020, Siemens AG signed a contract with VTG Rail Europe GmbH to test its innovative Brake Monitoring System (BMS) for freight trains. Freight wagons are rolling stocks that are used to transport goods and commodities.



The railway is one of the many modes of transportation available for trade, and it is likely to be the cheapest. As compared to road transportation, this mode of transportation can carry a large amount of cargo in a single trip, while still taking less time over long distances than a maritime route. Governments all over the world are putting a premium on last-mile connectivity for trade, resulting in a boom in investment in logistical infrastructure. The number of projects to expand the railway network for inter-state and intra-state trade is growing. On similar grounds, innovations such as dedicated freight corridors are expected to boost trading opportunities, thus increasing the demand for freight wagons.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest market during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in terms of the growth of the connected rail market, due to the increase in the adoption of new technologies, higher investments in digital transformation, and the growth in GDP in the Asia Pacific countries. Also growing population, rising per capita income, congested urban roads, the need for seamless trade corridors, and an increasing number of metro rail projects have all contributed to the growth of the connected rail market in the Asia Pacific. The markets in other countries in the Asia Pacific are also growing, though not as fast as the major economies like China, Japan, and India. In March 2021, Hitachi Rail was awarded a supply contract for integrated logistics support for the Frecciarossa high-speed fleet. The contract worth USD 18 billion will be for a duration of six years.



North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period



The North American connected rail market is dominated by domestic manufacturers such as Cisco (US), IBM (US), Wabtec Corporation (US), Trimble (US), Sierra Wireless (US), and CalAmp (US). The US government, in an effort to increase the safety and security of the country's railways, has instituted certain mandates, which, in turn, has resulted in increased R&D by local and international railway rolling stock and technology manufacturers. The increasing use of technology in railways presents several opportunities for connected rail technology manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Connected Rail Market

4.2 Connected Rail Market, by Region

4.3 Connected Rail Market, by Service

4.4 Connected Rail Market, by Rolling Stock

4.5 Connected Rail Market, by Safety & Signaling System

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Deployment of Internet of Things in Railways

5.2.1.2 Increasing Emphasis on Smart Infrastructure

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Safety and Compliance in Rail Transit

5.2.1.4 Rising Implementation of Automated Fare Collection System

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Technology Infrastructure and Interoperability

5.2.2.2 Slow Growth Rate of GDP and Inadequate Infrastructure Spending in Developing Countries

5.2.2.3 High Initial Investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Autonomous Train Represents Significant Opportunity for Connected Rail Market

5.2.3.2 Open Gateway for Telecommunication Providers

5.2.3.3 Surge in Passenger Numbers Over Past Few Years

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data and Privacy Security of Commuters

5.2.4.2 Data Management Difficulties

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Trends and Forecast for Major Economies

5.5 Case Study

5.5.1 Cisco Case Study

5.5.2 Alstom Deployed Cybersecurity for Mass Transit Systems in Middle East & Africa

5.5.3 Alstom Partnered with Snc-Lavalin for Rem Project in Canada

5.6 Trends and Disruptions

5.7 Detailed List of Conferences & Events

5.8 List of Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Regulatory Overview

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Ecosystem Analysis

5.13 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.14 Scenario Analysis

5.15 Average Selling Price

5.16 Patent Analysis

5.17 Industry Trends

6. Connected Rail Market, by Service

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Operational Data

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Research Methodology

6.2 Passenger Mobility & Services

6.2.1 Rising Need to Enhance Rail Operational Efficiency to Drive Market for Passenger Mobility & Services

6.2.2 Passenger Mobility & Services: by Connectivity Type

6.2.2.1 Wi-Fi Service

6.2.2.2 On-Board Entertainment

6.3 Passenger Information System (Pis)

6.3.1 Demand for Real-Time Transit Information of Passengers Likely to Drive Passenger Information System Market

6.3.2 Information Announcement System

6.3.3 Rail Display System

6.3.4 Information Announcement System

6.3.5 Rail Display System

6.3.5.1 Rail Display Systems, by Display Type

6.3.5.1.1 Led Display System

6.3.5.1.2 LCD System

6.3.5.1.3 Others

6.3.5.2 Rail Display System, by Application Type

6.3.5.2.1 Railway Concourse Display

6.3.5.2.2 Railway Platform Display

6.3.5.2.3 Railway On-Board Display

6.3.5.2.4 Railway Emergency Display (Edne Display)

6.3.5.2.5 Railway Station Clock

6.3.5.2.6 Railway Station Evacuation Display (Sevac)

6.4 Train Tracking & Monitoring Solutions

6.4.1 Train Tracking & Monitoring Solutions Provide Real-Time Train Monitoring to Improve Efficiency and Safety

6.5 Automated Fare Collection System

6.5.1 Demand for Payment Integration System and Automatic Ticketing to Drive Market in Future

6.6 IP Video Surveillance

6.6.1 Need for Safety and Security to Drive Market for Ip Video Surveillance

6.7 Predictive Maintenance

6.7.1 Increased Adoption of Predictive Maintenance Solutions to Minimize Errors

6.8 Freight Management System

6.8.1 Rise in Demand for Efficient Freight Operations

6.8.2 Freight Operation Management

6.8.3 Freight Tracking

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Increase in Demand for Traffic Management Solutions in Railways to Boost Connected Rail Market

6.10 Key Industry Insights

7. Connected Rail Market, by Rolling Stock

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Operational Data

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Research Methodology

7.2 Diesel Locomotive

7.2.1 Ability to Operate for Longer Periods to Drive Market for Diesel Locomotives

7.3 Electric Locomotive

7.3.1 Electric Locomotives to Make Rail Lines Emission-Free

7.4 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

7.4.1 North America Expected to be Fastest-Growing Market for DMU During Forecast Period

7.5 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

7.5.1 Increase in High-Speed Rail Lines Expected to Boost Market for Electric Multiple Units

7.6 Light Rail/Tram Car

7.6.1 Increasing Concerns About Traffic due to Overpopulation and Migration Driving Global Light Rail/Tram Market

7.7 Subway/Metro Vehicle

7.7.1 Increasing Urbanization Expected to Drive Subway/Metro Vehicle Market

7.8 Passenger Coach

7.8.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Technology in Railway Sector to Drive Market for Passenger Coaches

7.9 Freight Wagon

7.9.1 Growing Inter-State and Intra-State Trade Driving Freight Wagon Segment

7.1 Key Primary Insights

8. Connected Rail Market, by Safety & Signaling System

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Operational Data

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Research Methodology

8.2 Positive Train Control (PTC)

8.2.1 Demand for Positive Train Control Technology to Grow with Rising Rail Infrastructure

8.3 Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

8.3.1 Communication-Based Train Control Market Will Grow to Make Rail Lines Safe

8.4 Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

8.4.1 Technological Development Led to Demand for Automated Train Control Systems

8.5 Key Primary Insights

9. Connected Rail Market, by Region

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis for Connected Rail Market

10.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.2.2 Huawei

10.2.3 Hitachi

10.2.4 Siemens

10.2.5 Wabtec Corporation

10.3 Key Player Strategies

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players, 2021

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 New Product Launches

10.5.2 Deals

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.6.1 Stars

10.6.2 Emerging Leaders

10.6.3 Pervasive

10.6.4 Participants

10.7 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant

10.7.1 Progressive Companies

10.7.2 Responsive Companies

10.7.3 Dynamic Companies

10.7.4 Starting Blocks

10.8 Right to Win, 2018-2022

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Siemens

11.1.2 Hitachi

11.1.3 Wabtec Corporation

11.1.4 Trimble

11.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.1.6 Huawei

11.1.7 Cisco

11.1.8 Nokia

11.1.9 ATOS

11.1.10 IBM

11.1.11 Tech Mahindra

11.1.12 Sierra Wireless

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Toshiba

11.2.2 Scomi Group BHD

11.2.3 Woojin Industrial Systems Co. Ltd.

11.2.4 ABB

11.2.5 Strukton

11.2.6 Legios

11.2.7 Deuta-Werke GmbH

11.2.8 Thales Group

11.2.9 Deutsche Bahn AG

11.2.10 American Equipment Company

11.2.11 Calamp

11.2.12 UGL Limited

11.2.13 Sinara Transport Machines

11.2.14 TUV Rheinland

12. Analyst's Recommendations

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/criaha

Attachment