Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Lampi)

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

October 28, 2022, 12.00 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nils Lampi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20660/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-10-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127



Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 150 Unit price: 31.5 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 150 Volume weighted average price: 31.5 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505