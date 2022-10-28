Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Product, Application, End Users and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Product (Device (External Bone Growth Stimulators), Platelet-Rich Plasma), Application (Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries), End Users (Hospital, Ambulatory surgical centers) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bone growth stimulators market is valued at an estimated USD 1.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.36 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027 during the forecast period. The growing demand for bone growth stimulators in spinal fusion surgeries applications; the rising preference for non-surgical and non-invasive treatment.

The bone growth stimulator devices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the bone growth stimulation devices market, by product, during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global bone growth stimulation devices market is segmented into External Bone Growth Stimulators, Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators and Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators. In 2021, the external Bone Growth Stimulators segment accounted for the largest share of the global bone growth stimulators market.

This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of external devices over internal/implanted devices, these are less expensive, noninvasive, and do not require surgeries for implantation and removal which will drive the market growth.

The spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

On the basis of application, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into - spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and other applications. In 2021, the spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the bone growth stimulators market. Factors supporting the growth increasing the growing geriatric population and the rising number of spine procedures.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The bone growth stimulators market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The bone growth stimulators market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the ageing population, rapid economic growth in emerging APAC countries and rising volume of spine procedures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Bone Growth Stimulators Market Overview

4.2 North America: Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Product and Country (2022)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of Bone Growth Stimulators Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Patient Preference for Noninvasive and Minimally Invasive Surgical Treatments

5.2.1.2 Increasing Target Patient Population

5.2.1.3 Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Orthopedic Injuries

5.2.1.4 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Medical Reimbursement for Bone Stimulation Products

5.2.2.2 High Treatment Costs Associated with Bmp and Prp Products

5.2.2.3 Limited Clinical Evidence to Support Therapeutic Efficacy of Bone Growth Stimulators

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Prp in Other Applications

5.2.3.3 Rising Number of Hospitals and Surgical Centers

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Access to Diagnostics

5.2.4.2 Side Effects Associated with Bmp-Based Orthopedic Treatment

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.5.3 End-users

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Analysis

5.8.1 North America

5.8.1.1 US

5.8.1.2 Canada

5.8.2 Europe

5.8.3 Asia-Pacific

5.8.3.1 Japan

5.8.3.2 China

5.8.3.3 India

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Patent Trends for Bone Growth Stimulators

5.9.2 Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

5.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.10.1 Revenue Shift and Revenue Pockets for Bone Growth Stimulator Manufacturers

5.11 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13.2 Buying Criteria

5.14 Trade Analysis

5.14.1 Trade Analysis for Bone Growth Stimulators

6 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

6.2.1 External Bone Growth Stimulators

6.2.1.1 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices

6.2.1.1.1 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices to Witness Highest Growth in External Bone Growth Stimulators Market

6.2.1.2 Combined Magnetic Field Devices

6.2.1.2.1 Combined Magnetic Field Devices Portable, Battery-Powered, and Noninvasive

6.2.1.3 Capacitive Coupling Devices

6.2.1.3.1 Need for Frequent Battery Replacement or Recharge - Disadvantage Associated with Cc Devices

6.2.2 Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

6.2.2.1 Used in Treatment of Nonunion Bone Fractures and Failed Arthrodesis

6.2.3 Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

6.2.3.1 Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators Provide Constant Stimulation of Bone Directly at Fracture Site

6.3 Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

6.3.1 Safe and Effective Alternatives to Bone Grafts

6.4 Platelet-Rich Plasma

6.4.1 Advantages of Prp Over Other Products Used in Bone Stimulation to Drive Market

7 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spinal Fusion Surgeries

7.2.1 Spinal Fusion Surgeries to Dominate Bone Growth Stimulators Market

7.3 Delayed Union and Nonunion Bone Fractures

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Delayed Union and Nonunion Bone Fractures to Increase Demand for Bone Growth Stimulators

7.4 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

7.4.1 Bmps Used in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries to Form Base for Dental Implants

7.5 Other Applications

8 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.2.1 Largest and Fastest-Growing End-users of Bone Growth Stimulators

8.3 Home Care Settings

8.3.1 Availability of Reimbursement and Insurance Coverage to Support Market Growth

8.4 Academic and Research Institutes

8.4.1 Growing Research on Bone Growth Stimulation Products to Drive Market

9 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players/Right to Win

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Participants

10.5.4 Pervasive Players

10.6 Company Evaluation Matrix for Startups/Smes

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Footprint Analysis of Top Players in Bone Growth Stimulators Market

10.7.1 Product and Regional Footprint Analysis of Top Players in Bone Growth Stimulators Market

10.8 Competitive Scenario

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Orthofix Medical Inc.

11.1.2 Depuy Synthes

11.1.3 Stryker

11.1.4 Bioventus LLC

11.1.5 Medtronic plc

11.1.6 Enovis Corporation (Formerly Colfax)

11.1.7 Zimvie Inc. (Subsidiary of Zimmer Biomet)

11.1.8 Arthrex, Inc.

11.1.9 Terumo Corporation

11.1.10 Ossatec Benelux Ltd.

11.1.11 Isto Biologics

11.1.12 Ember Therapeutics, Inc.

11.1.13 Regen Lab Sa

11.1.14 Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd.

11.1.15 Ito Co., Ltd.

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Elizur Corporation

11.2.2 Btt Health GmbH

11.2.3 Stimulate Health

11.2.4 Vq Orthocare

11.2.5 Kinex Medical Company, LLC

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzd0ve

