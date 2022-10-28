5G Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Demand for Mobile Broadband Services and Proliferation of M2M/IoT Connections Fuels Sector

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure, Network Technology, Chipset Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at $2.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $83.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.3%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period, followed by North America and LAMEA.



A 5G infrastructure provides edge computing capable services to its end user such as, industrial IoT, smart cities, live multiplayer gaming, telemedicine, autonomous driving, and immersive video-conferencing. Growth of the global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services and proliferation of M2M/IoT connections.



Moreover, an increase in the acceptance of virtual networking architecture in the telecom industry, lower latency in 5G, and surge in mobile data traffic fuel the growth of 5G infrastructure market. However, high initial investment acts as a major restraint for the global market. On the contrary, high demand from Asia-Pacific especially in consumer electronics and industrial automation segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the 5G infrastructure industry.



Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of 5G infrastructure products, especially in healthcare, and retail segment, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services accelerate the 5G infrastructure market growth.



Key Market Segments



By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

By Network Technology

Software Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Chipset Type Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

By Chipset Type

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

mmWave Integrated Circuit

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

AT&T

Huawei Devices Co Ltd

Ericsson

Intel Corporation

Mediatek Inc

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Verizon

Key Findings Of The Study

The small cell segment is projected to be the major communication infrastructure, followed by macro cell

Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 62% of the 5G infrastructure market share in 2020

India is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period

U.S was the major shareholder in the North America 5G infrastructure market, accounting for approximately 64% share in 2020

Depending on application, the consumer electronics segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 However, the industrial automation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future

Region wise, the 5G infrastructure market was dominated by Asia-Pacific

The key players profiled in the report include AT&T, Huawei Devices Co. Ltd., Ericsson, Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon These players have adopted various strategies such as partnership, acquisition, and product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape



Chapter 4: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure



Chapter 5: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Network Technology



Chapter 6: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Chipset Type



Chapter 7: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Application



Chapter 8: 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

