Cell-free Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022: Increasing R&D In The Fields Of Proteomics And Genomics Boosts Sector

The global cell-free protein expression market share is expected to reach USD 475.1 million by 2030, according to this report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of8.48% from 2022 to 2030. The growing demand for novel biologic products for the treatment of severe chronic diseases such as, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and anemia is a major factor contributing to the market growth.

Funding in genomic sciences and precision medicine R&D is aiding the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, the Medical College of Wisconsin's Center for Genomic Sciences and Precision Medicine received USD 10 million funding for exploring genomic applications for the treatment of various rare and undiagnosed diseases. Moreover, investments by government initiatives are advancing and expanding the R&D activities of proteomics.

For instance, in August 2020, the National Institutes of Health granted a $10.6 Million Federal Grant to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to expand its proteomic resources. Similarly, in June 2022 British Columbia government invested and is managing large-scale genomics and proteomics research projects based on health, forestry, and agriculture among others. Thus, such funding initiatives are expected to boost the adoption of the proteomics and genomics in R&D and fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, the surge in infectious diseases such as lower respiratory infections and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), among others in recent years due to climate change, changing land-use patterns, and rapid urbanization are expected to aid in the market growth. For instance, according to WHO, lower respiratory infections ranked fourth place in causing deaths globally. In addition, in 2020, according to UNAIDS there were approximately 38.4 million people across the globe with HIV.

Thus, the rise in infectious diseases require effective diagnosis and treatment options such as CFPE in the market. For instance, CFPE based system can be activated in less time by adding water. This feature helps in the portable diagnosis of infectious diseases. Therefore, rising infectious diseases can increase the applications of CFPS in treatment and diagnosis, and are likely to contribute to the market growth in the near future.



The development of vaccines and treatment was an emergency requirement globally to treat and combat the spread of COVID-19 infection. The low-cost, rapid manufacture and production of therapeutic antibodies were expected in the market. The conventional method of manufacturing antibodies relied on cell-based protein expression and this production required nine months or more. The CFPE-based vaccine production cut the time from a few months to one month or a few weeks. For instance, SwiftSacle Biologics, cell-free lysate-derived E. coli bacteria shrank the timeline of vaccine production from nine months to one month and turned out to be a game changer during the pandemic. Therefore, the CFPS advantages over traditional cell-based methods increased the applications of CFPS in the industries during COVID-19 and led to a boost in the market growth.



The increase in investments by various pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceutical companies is increasing the R&D activities of genomics & proteomics in drug development. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested in a spatial proteomics Ionpath firm to scale up the MIBIscope instruments and end-to-end spatial proteomics services to meet the increasing demand for services.





