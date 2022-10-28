Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2023

Mariehamn, FINLAND

 

Bank of Åland Plc
Financial Calendar
October 28, 2022, 12.30 EET


Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2023

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2023 as follows:

Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2022

  • Year-end Report for 2022: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
  • Annual Report for 2022: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Interim Reports, 2023

  • Interim Report for January-March: Thursday, April 27, 2023 
  • Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Interim Report for January-September: Thursday, October 24, 2023

Annual General Meeting, 2023

  • The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.