Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2023

Bank of Åland Plc

Financial Calendar

October 28, 2022, 12.30 EET



Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2023

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2023 as follows:



Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2022

Year-end Report for 2022: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Annual Report for 2022: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Interim Reports, 2023

Interim Report for January-March: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Interim Report for January-September: Thursday, October 24, 2023

Annual General Meeting, 2023

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.