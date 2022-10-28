Wireless Mesh Network Market will Achieve a Size of USD 13.8 Billion by 2029 With a Growing CAGR of 10.1% | Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ability to replace single-point communication with a set of wireless routers maximizes network reliability and reduces downtime which significantly boosts the growth of the global wireless mesh network market . A wireless mesh network allows for better network coverage due to multi-device connectivity which immensely helps businesses to cope with network failures. The wireless mesh network provides widened coverage and eliminates the issues caused by traditional servers.

Wireless mesh networks are capable of eliminating middlemen to manage network and provides a user-friendly application to easily manage network services. The ability to make customization and involvement of simplified setup will immensely benefit the global wireless mesh network market. The availability of automated configuration for the hubs will help reduce manual efforts for device setup. The global wireless mesh network market will achieve an estimated market value of USD 13.8 Billion with an expected CAGR of 10.1% by 2029.

Furthermore, the wireless mesh network market can be classified into the ad-hoc mesh and infrastructural wireless mesh. The ability to share and communicate data irrespective of the quality of the network will significantly boost the growth of the global wireless mesh market. The comparatively cheap price of infrastructure and simplified installation procedure will grow demand for the ad-hoc mesh wireless segment. The self-ability to configure reduces manual installation and connection labour costs. Wireless mesh networks are capable of self-recovery from failures and benefits business with the ability to self-healing network discrepancies. The wireless mesh network identifies optimum ways to facilitate the efficient transfer of data and information across several networks.

The global market has achieved greater heights owing to recent developments and innovations. Qualcomm’s immersive home platform was launched by Qualcomm on October 2020 and is aimed at delivering high-speed network connectivity to each room in the house. EERO Mesh WIFI was introduced by Amazon on October 2019 to facilitate reliable network connectivity and a smooth gaming experience. The whole business WIFI solution was launched by WOW in March 2019 enabling its customer to avail of low-cost network systems with high bandwidth and easy connectivity. The extreme advancements made along with key collaboration will expand the global market reach and expand demand for wireless mesh networks.

A significant proportion of the global market will be captured by North America in 2030. The rising demand for information technology and expanding focus on artificial intelligence will immensely benefit the regional wireless mesh market. The wide network services provided and the higher amount of software as service companies will maximize the demand for the wireless mesh market in the region.

The ability to provide extremely reliable network capacity and high-speed data transmission helps large-scale businesses to benefit from the utilization of wireless mesh network systems. The lower costs involved will benefit businesses to reduce the overall cost. The extremely suitable economic conditions and support from the government to undergo technological advancements will benefit the wireless mesh network market in the region. The advent of cloud networking and data visualization is a major factor contributing to the growth of the regional market.

