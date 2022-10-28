ASEAN Home Improvement Market Insights & Forecasts Report 2022: A $11.8 Billion Market in 2026 - Rising e-Commerce Penetration & Rising Trend of Freelancing

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Home Improvement Market (Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand & Malaysia): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN home improvement market is forecasted to reach US$11.80 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 9.23% for the period spanning 2022-2026.

Growth in the ASEAN home improvement market was supported by factors such as increasing population in ASEAN countries, skyrocketing house prices, rapid urbanization and favorable demographic structure.

Rising e-commerce penetration and increase in work from home and freelancing jobs is likely to have a positive impact on the ASEAN home improvement market. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by shortage of labor and economic slowdown.

The ASEAN home improvement market can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. In 2021, the dominant share of ASEAN home improvement market was held by Indonesia, followed by Thailand.

The Singapore home improvement market by category can be segmented into the following categories: bathroom and sanitary-ware, home paint, hardware, kitchen sinks, power tools, wall coverings, and hand tools. The largest share of the market was held by bathroom, followed by home paint and hardware.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

Ace Hardware Indonesia

Dairy Farm International Holding Limited

Siam Global House Public Company Limited

Home Product Center Public Company Limited

Mr D.I.Y. Group

AllHome Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Home Improvement

1.1.1 Home Improvement - Introduction

1.2 Types of Home Improvement

1.3 Products Used in the Home Improvement

1.3.1 Building and Remodeling

1.3.2 Home Decor

1.3.3 Tools and Hardware

1.3.4 Outdoor Living

1.4 Types of Home Improvement Projects

1.4.1 DIFM Home Improvement Project

1.4.2 DIY Home Improvement Project

1.5 Advantages of Home Improvement Projects

1.6 Disadvantages of Home Improvement Projects



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Home Improvement Market

2.2 Decline in GDP Growth

2.3 Decrease in Labor Supply

2.4 Growth in E-commerce Market

2.5 Shift to Work from Home

2.6 Post-COVID Scenario



3. ASEAN Market Analysis

3.1 ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Value

3.2 ASEAN Home Improvement Market Forecast by Value

3.3 ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Region

3.4 ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Spending Per Capita

3.5 ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Retail Space Per Capita

3.6 ASEAN Home Improvement Market by Stores Per Million People



4. Regional Market

4.1 Indonesia

4.1.1 Indonesia Home Improvement Market by Value

4.1.2 Indonesia Home Improvement Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Thailand

4.2.1 Thailand Home Improvement Market by Value

4.2.2 Thailand Home Improvement Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Malaysia

4.3.1 Malaysia Home Improvement Market by Value

4.3.2 Malaysia Home Improvement Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 Malaysia Home improvement Market by Number of Retail Stores

4.4 Philippines

4.4.1 Philippines Home Improvement Market by Value

4.4.2 Philippines Home Improvement Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Singapore

4.5.1 Singapore Home Improvement Market by Value

4.5.2 Singapore Home Improvement Market Forecast by Value

4.5.3 Singapore Home improvement Market by Category

4.5.4 Singapore Bathroom and Sanitary ware Home Improvement Market by Value

4.5.5 Singapore Home Paint Home Improvement Market by Value

4.5.6 Singapore Hardware Home Improvement Market by Value

4.5.7 Singapore Kitchen Sinks Home Improvement Market by Value

4.5.8 Singapore Power Tools Home Improvement Market by Value

4.5.9 Singapore Wall Covering Home Improvement Market by Value

4.5.10 Singapore Hand Tools Home Improvement Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Population Growth

5.1.2 Skyrocketing House prices

5.1.3 Unaffordable Home Loans

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Favorable Demographic Structure

5.1.6 Rising Disposable Income

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising E-commerce Penetration

5.2.2 Rising Trend of Freelancing

5.2.3 Technologically Advanced Home Improvement Products

5.2.4 Increase in Work from Home Jobs

5.2.5 Popularization of Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Economic Slowdown

5.3.2 Shortage of Labor



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Thailand Market

6.1.1 Thailand Home Improvement Market Share by Key Players

6.2 Indonesia Market

6.2.1 Indonesia Home Improvement Market Share by Key Players

6.3 Philippines Market

6.3.1 Philippines Home Improvement Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

