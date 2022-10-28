United States Insurance Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023: The Most Comprehensive and Detailed Competitive Intelligence and Legal Pricing Tool Available

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2023 Insurance Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 Insurance Defense Law Firm Hourly Rate report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.

Insurance Defense rates will hold steady in 2023 versus 2022 or increase nominally for all firms in that market due to 1) Panel rates set by the insurance companies 2) steady demand of legal work and 3) the routine nature of it. For Policyholder insurance work, rates will increase more substantially; according to data in the Report.

The publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,800 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, Valeo researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit, and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court.

The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Insurance Defense Hourly Rates by AMLAW Rankings

Section 2: Insurance Defense Hourly Rates by Individual Firm and Cities

