INVESTOR NEWS 28 OCTOBER 2022 AT 13:00 EET

NoHo Partners Plc's Q1-Q3 2022 Interim Report briefing on 8 November 2022 at 10 EET at Restaurant Teatteri

NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Interim Report for 1 January – 30 September 2022 on Tuesday 8 November 2022 approximately at 8:15 EET, after which it will be available at www.noho.fi/en.

A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on the same day at 10:00 EET at Restaurant Teatteri’s Kello bar located at Pohjoisesplanadi 2, 00130 Helsinki.

At the event, NoHo Partners’ CEO Aku Vikström will present the company’s financial performance, key events, the current state of business and the outlook.

The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/2022-q3-results. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions online. The briefing will be held in Finnish. The recording of the briefing shall be available on the company’s website later on the same day.

Breakfast will be served on the venue starting at 9:30 EET. Please register to the event by email to ir@noho.fi no later than by Friday 4 November 2022.

Welcome!

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The company aims to achieve turnover of approximately MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.