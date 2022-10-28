2022 Singapore Conference on Hybrid Applied Psychology (Singapore, Singapore - December 8-9, 2022)

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology 'LIVE'" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A Hybrid Applied Psychology Conference

The theme for SCAP 2022 is "Psychological Well-being". We invite researchers and practitioners from all fields of psychology research and practice to present and discuss recent innovations, trends, concerns, practical challenges encountered, and the solutions adopted in the field of Applied Psychology, with a special focus on 'Psychological Well-Being'. This can include clinical and non-clinical psychological well-being and we encourage submissions that cross disciplines, for example, psychological well-being in education and the workplace.

Join us for SCAP 2022 at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore, and walk away with powerful knowledge that will empower you to forge the path for the future of Applied Psychology.

Due to the persistence of COVID-19, the conference will be conducted in a 'Hybrid Format'.

What Can You Expect?

2 Days

100% Top Singapore hospitality

70+ Internationally Recognised Speaker & Attendees

100% An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations

Who Should Attend:

Leading Academics

PhD Candidates

Practitioners

Psychologists

School Counsellors

Therapists

Thought leaders

National and Local Government

Provincial Government and Municipalities

Speakers



Dr. Tan Jing Hee

Executive Director & Chairman

Academic Board of East Asia Institute of Management



Dr. Tan Jing Hee is the Deputy Chairman of the Management Council, Chairman of East Asia Institute of Management Academic Board. In 1973, he joined the Singapore Institute of Management, initially as Information, Publications and Research officer before moving into management development responsibilities. During his 25 years stay in the institute, he helped to build it into the premier HRD organisation in the region. While in SIM, Dr Tan was also involved in establishing enterprise-wide MBO systems in six medium and large organisations in Singapore. In 1987, he co-edited a book on Developing Managers In Asia, published by Addison-Wesley. Dr Tan was the Chief Operating Officer of SIM before leaving it to pursue other interests. In 1994, he wrote doctoral thesis on Developing A Factor Model of Management Work in Singapore, for which he was awarded his Ph.D from Henley Mangement College/Brunel University.



Thomas Hunt

Assoc. Professor, School of Human Sciences

University of Derby



Dr Hunt is an Assoc. Professor in the School of Human Sciences at the University of Derby in the UK. As an internationally recognised researcher in the field of mathematics anxiety, he has published several self-report measures and conducted a range of studies investigating the mechanisms that underpin the relationship between mathematics anxiety and performance. Dr Hunt's recent work has involved studying mathematics anxiety in an applied way, including drug dosage calculation anxiety in nursing students and statistics anxiety in students. He regularly works with a range of stakeholders to provide professional development workshops on the topic of mathematics anxiety, including strategies to reduce it.



Carrie Childs

Senior Lecturer in Psychology

University of Derby



Dr Carrie Childs is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Derby, United Kingdom. She completed her Doctoral degree at Loughborough University. As a social psychologist with a strong qualitative background, she has focused her research on how language is used to negotiate relationships, actions and events in our everyday lives. Carrie has a long standing research interest in sexuality issues. Her past work has explored interaction between police officers and children reporting alleged sexual offences. More recently, she has turned her attentions to social constructions of sexuality, particularly the marginalisation of non-normative sexual practices and relationships. Her current work explores discursive constructions of 'sex addiction' in the accounts of women who identify as being sexually addicted.







For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3arp3

