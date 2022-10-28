Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033286/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nitrogenous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phosphatic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Water-Soluble Fertilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Potassic Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Potassic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Agrium Inc.

Compo GmbH & Co. Kg

Coromandel International Ltd.

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

K+S AKTiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM)

The Mosaic Company

Yara International Asa





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033286/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Water-Soluble Fertilizers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrogenous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nitrogenous by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrogenous by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phosphatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Phosphatic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Phosphatic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Potassic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Potassic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Potassic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Micronutrients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Micronutrients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Micronutrients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Horticultural Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Horticultural Crops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Horticultural Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Field Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Field Crops by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Field Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turf &

Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Turf & Ornamentals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Turf & Ornamentals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Crop Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Active Players in United States

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic,

Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops,

Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by

Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf &

Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other

Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic,

Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops,

Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf &

Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic,

Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops,

Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf &

Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Active Players in China

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic,

Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops,

Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf &

Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic,

Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops,

Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf &

Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic,

Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops,

Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf &

Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic,

Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops,

Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf &

Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic,

Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops,

Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf &

Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic,

Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by

Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops,

Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by

Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf &

Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble Fertilizers

by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other

Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and

Micronutrients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural

Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops,

Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and

Micronutrients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural

Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops,

Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous,

Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and

Micronutrients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic and Micronutrients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water-Soluble Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural

Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Horticultural Crops, Field Crops,

Turf & Ornamentals and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Soluble

Fertilizers by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals and

Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033286/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________