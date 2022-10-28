Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033286/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nitrogenous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phosphatic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Water-Soluble Fertilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Potassic Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
In the global Potassic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
Agrium Inc.
Compo GmbH & Co. Kg
Coromandel International Ltd.
Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.
Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)
K+S AKTiengesellschaft
Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM)
The Mosaic Company
Yara International Asa
