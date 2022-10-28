Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

28 October 2022

Intention To Launch Offer for Subscription

The board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“Company”) is pleased to announce the intention for the Company to shortly launch an offer for subscription for new ordinary shares (the "Offer").

The capacity of the Offer is expected to be at least £10 million plus an overallotment facility of £10 million. A further announcement will be made when the prospectus is available, which is expected to be within the next week.