Global Surgical Kits Market Analysis Report 2022: A $32.2 Billion Market by 2031

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to $32,200 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of about $16,300 Million in the year 2021. The global surgical kits market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031.

Factors such as growing number of cataract surgeries, and growing number of geriatric population are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, rising demand for plastic surgeries, and also the company acquisition program to improve global footprint are also expected to boost the market growth.



The global surgical kits market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, and by procedure. By procedure, the market is segmented into general surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, urology, ophthalmology, and other.

Out of which, the general surgery segment is anticipated to garner the second-highest revenue of around USD 4,300 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of close to USD 2,300 Million in the year 2021.



On the basis of region, the global surgical kits market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 10,400 Million by the end of 2031. Moreover, in the year 2021, the market in this region generated a revenue of over USD 6,900 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global surgical kits market that are included in our report are

Cardinal Health

Paul Hartmann AG

World Precision Instruments

Medline Industries LP

Rocialle Healthcare Ltd.

Safe Orthopaedics

3M

Stradis Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms

1.3. Research Objective

1.4. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary - Global Surgical Kits Market



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Market Trends

3.4. Market Opportunities



4. Analysis of Surgical Scalpel in Surgical Kit



5. Pricing of Surgical Blades



6. Analysis of Surgical Products in Surgical Kits Vs Off the Shelf



7. Competitive Structure

7.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021

7.2. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3. Competitive Positioning

7.4. Company Profiles



8. Global Surgical Kits Market 2021-2031

8.1. By Value (USD Million)

8.2. By Volume (Thousand Units)

8.3. Surgical Kits Market Segmentation Analysis 2021-2031

8.3.1. By Type

8.3.1.1. Disposable Surgical Kits, 2021-2031F (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

8.3.1.2. Reusable Surgical Kits, 2021-2031F (USD million), (Thousand Units)

8.3.2. By Procedure

8.3.2.1. General Surgery, 2021-2031F (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

8.3.2.2. Cardiac Surgery, 2021-2031F (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

8.3.2.3. Orthopaedic Surgery, 2021-2031F (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

8.3.2.4. Urology, 2021-2031F (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

8.3.2.5. Ophthalmology, 2021-2031F (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

8.3.2.6. Neurosurgery, 2021-2031F (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

8.3.2.7. Others, 2021-2031F (USD Million), (Thousand Units)



