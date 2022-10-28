Global Dental Radiography Market Size to grow USD 3.59 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 5%; Spherical Insights LLP

New York, United States , Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Dental Radiography Market Size to grow from USD 2.32 billion in 2021 to USD 3.59 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. Dental radiography is another diagnostic tool dentists utilize for intraoral and extraoral examinations. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders, technical improvements in dental imaging, and rising demand for aesthetic dentistry are the primary factors propelling growth in the dental imaging market. Asia - Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The Analog X-ray systems segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the dental radiography market is categorized into Analog X-ray Systems and Digital X-ray Systems. The Analog X-ray systems segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Its market share is anticipated to increase within the next several years. The development rate may be because high-quality x-ray pictures require several exposures. This is why the analog X-ray segment is increasing.

The Intraoral X-rays segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on procedure, the dental radiography market is categorized into Intraoral X-rays and Extraoral X-rays. The Intraocular X-rays segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Intraoral radiography technology gives comprehensive pictures, allowing dentists to discover cavities and monitor the overall health of teeth & jawbones. Imaging of the mouth with intraoral x-rays is the diagnostic technique that is utilized most frequently in the area of dentistry.

Global Dental Radiography Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Technology (Analog X-ray Systems and Digital X-ray Systems), By Procedure (Intraoral X-rays and Extraoral X-rays), By Application (Medical, Cosmetic dentistry, and Forensic), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The Medical segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the dental radiography market is categorized as Medical, Cosmetic dentistry, and Forensic. The medical segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Dental radiographs evaluate the amount of tooth decay and check for further oral disorders such as cysts or abscesses. The medical application sector held the greatest revenue share since it allows you to view the extent of some conditions, including cavities, tumors, and fractures.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Dental radiography market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The market expansion is driven by several factors, including the increased emphasis on dental care and the rising demand for various imaging technologies. The presence of qualified dentists, an increasing number of patients with dental disorders, and specialist dental hospitals all contribute to the significant growth of the European market. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the dental radiography market include Envista Holdings Corporation, DURR DENTAL SE, Cefla Medical Equipment, Carestream Dental LLC, Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, Acteon Group, 3Shape A/S, Biolase Inc, Align Technology, Inc, A-Dec, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Institute Straumann, Danaher Corporation, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, MORITA Corporation, Medit Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Group, Takara Belmont Corporation, and VATECH Co Ltd. And Other Estimated Key Players.

