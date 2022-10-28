Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions October 28, 2022, at 1.30 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Norrkniivilä Jaakko
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaakko Norrkniivilä
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 20665/5/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-10-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2196 Unit price: 0.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2196 Volume weighted average price: 0.68 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-10-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2178 Unit price: 0.615 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.615 EUR
(3): Volume: 1700 Unit price: 0.615 EUR
(4): Volume: 3022 Unit price: 0.615 EUR
(5): Volume: 30803 Unit price: 0.615 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 37803 Volume weighted average price: 0.615 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 700 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com