Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions October 28, 2022, at 1.30 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Norrkniivilä Jaakko

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Norrkniivilä

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20665/5/8

Transaction date: 2022-10-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2196 Unit price: 0.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2196 Volume weighted average price: 0.68 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-10-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2178 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

(3): Volume: 1700 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

(4): Volume: 3022 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

(5): Volume: 30803 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 37803 Volume weighted average price: 0.615 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 700 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

