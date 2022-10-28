Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators Analysis Report 2022: An Excellent Complement to the MVNO Business Plan and Financial Modeling Tool

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators 2022: MVNO Market by Country, Type, and Business Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the global MVNO marketplace segmented by region and country including MVNO type, hosting network, services and business models. It provides an assessment of MVNO supporting technologies, MVNO types, and business models. The report also analyzes the keys to success by MVNO type and strategy.

A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is a wireless service provider that delivers mobile service to customers without actually owning network infrastructure. An MVNO makes business arrangements with the mobile network operator (infrastructure owner) and gains access to network services, which the MVNO then leverages to provide services to end-users.

Successful MVNOs are those that position their operations so that customers do not distinguish any significant differences in service or network performance yet offer some special affinity to their customers. MVNO types evaluated in this report include Discount MVNOs, Lifestyle/Niche MVNOs, Media/Entertainment MVNOs, Ethnic MVNOs, Business MVNOs, Brand MVNOs, and Data MVNOs.

Variation between business models among MVNO types is due in part to differences with respect to their respective infrastructure ownership. For example, some MVNOs may use their own billing systems while others typically choose to outsource their billing functionality. Some MVNOs own intelligent software or hardware infrastructure that sit at the edge of the network allowing them to offer more advanced applications and services.

Major MVNO types are analyzed in this report as follows:

Full MVNO: Responsible for the complete infrastructure, operations, customers, and data, and full control of services and products it delivers to the market, as well as flexibility in developing and deploying new services. The MNO supplies the network access. A full MVNO operates similar to an MNO, but without the MNO spectrum.

Service Provider MVNO: Will either work under its brand or co-branded with the host operator (by adding 'Powered by' to the brand). In best cases, the MVNO provides a concept, brand, distribution channels or a large current client base to the table to be used to make sales, or differentiate from the competition.

Enhanced Service Provider MVNO: Works under its own brand with its own SIM cards and can get its own numbering range/mobile network code, although not fully independent from the host operator's numbering plan. The MVNO can add its own value-added services, to leverage sales, or differentiate from the competition.

Branded Reseller MVNO: Will either work under its own brand or co-branded with the MNO. In most cases, the branded reseller has a brand, distribution channels and/or a large existing client base to the table, from which it can enhance its sales. It is often the easiest MVNO type for an MNO to accept as the carrier can control most of the processes.

Report Benefits:

Assess the competitive MVNO marketplace in your service area

Identify leading MVNO providers, strategies and service offerings

Compare your MVNO start-up plans to similar services and/or business models

Excellent complement to the MVNO Business Plan and Financial Modeling Tool

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The Evolution of MVNOs

1.2 MVNO Start-up Strategy and Planning

2 Companies in Report

3 Introduction

3.1 What is an MVNO?

3.2 MVNO Types

3.2.1 Full MVNO

3.2.1.1 Advantages

3.2.1.2 Disadvantages

3.2.1.3 Operational Model / MVNO Architecture

3.2.1.4 MVNO Business Model (FULL MVNO)

3.2.2 Light MVNO

3.2.3 Service Provider

3.2.3.1 Advantages

3.2.3.2 Disadvantages

3.2.3.3 Operational Model / MVNO Architecture

3.2.3.4 MVNO Business Model

3.2.4 Enhanced Service Provider

3.2.4.1 Advantages

3.2.4.2 Disadvantages

3.2.4.3 Operational Model / MVNO Architecture

3.2.4.4 MVNO Business Model

3.2.5 Branded Reseller

3.2.5.1 Advantages

3.2.5.2 Disadvantages

3.2.5.3 Operational Model / MVNO Architecture

3.2.5.4 MVNO Business Model

3.3 MVNO Models

3.3.1 Discount MVNOs

3.3.2 Lifestyle/niche MVNOs

3.3.3 Media/Entertainment MVNOs

3.3.4 Ethnic MVNOs

3.3.5 Business MVNOs

3.3.6 Brand MVNOs

3.3.7 Data MVNOs

3.3.8 M2M/Telemetry MVNOs

3.3.9 Quad Play MVNOs

3.3.10 Roaming MVNOs

