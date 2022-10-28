MVNO Business Plan Financial Modeling Tool 2022: A Working Excel Financial Modeling Including - P&L, COGs, CAPEX, HR Costs, Cash Flow, Other Costs, Drivers and Revenue, Graphs and Summary

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MVNO Business Plan Financial Modeling Tool" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This represents a configurable Excel spreadsheet that provides pro-forma information for a five-year projection based on assumptions for Contendus. This tool is a working Excel spreadsheet with financial modeling including: P&L, COGs, CAPEX, HR Costs, Cash Flow, Other Costs, Drivers and Revenue, Graphs and Summary.

The spreadsheet provides data points for analysis as well as a format for modeling your own parameters for a financial assessment of your MVNO business plan.

The MVNO Business Plan Financial Modeling Tool provides two important functions:

Provides guidance to the user regarding what to address for MVNO financial planning

Provides a framework for one's own unique financial modeling for an MVNO launch

This configurable Excel spreadsheet provides pro forma information for a five-year projection based on assumptions for the MVNO known as Contendus.

MVNOs are the most recent step in the evolution of the wholesale element in the wireless industry. The progression of this class of operators in the mobile space has evolved over the years once network coverage became national and national brand names have entered the space.

More expanded wireless business models for MVNOs are being developed that can be tightly integrated to an overall content distribution and brand strategy and targeted at customers across multiple networks. As networks overlap, so does the overlap in customer relationships. Mobile carriers must realize that their customers are also online customers of services that may be distributed across other networks.

Major brand-name MVNOs will look less like mobile operators and more like an extension of their overall brand distribution; providing their content in a flexible, personalized manner, wherever the customer is and whenever they want. This means that the most efficient network for delivering content may not be available at the exact time that the customer wants it.

The ability to scale or manipulate content to adapt to whichever network must be used for this immediate customer demand requires full adoption of QoS standards as well as uniform mapping of those QoS standards across wireless and fixed networks. Further, MVNO's must be positioned to have their content readily accessible in formats personalized to the customer's preferences.

The dynamic nature of delivering customized content across multiple networks is what will set apart future MVNOs from current-generation MVNOs. Most mobile service content today is independent from on-line content - even closely related online content. Since the customer's subscription is with the mobile carrier, the delivery of content to their mobile is limited or restricted by the content the mobile provider makes available.

