Global Water Clarifiers Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Clarifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033276/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Flocculants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Coagulants segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Water Clarifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.







pH Stabilizers Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global pH Stabilizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Akferal Su Kimyasallari

Aries Chemical Inc.

BASF SE

Bauminas Quimica

Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

Chemifloc

Chemtrade Logistics

Cytec Industries

Dew Speciality Chemicals

Donau Chemie Ag





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033276/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Water Clarifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Clarifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flocculants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Flocculants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flocculants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coagulants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Coagulants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coagulants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for pH

Stabilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for pH Stabilizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for pH Stabilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Municipal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Municipal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Municipal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulp &

Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Petrochemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metals & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Metals & Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals & Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Water Clarifiers Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Textiles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles,

Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by End-Use -

Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals &

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals,

Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by End-Use -

Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals &

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by End-Use -

Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals &

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals,

Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals,

Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals,

Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by End-Use -

Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals &

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants, Coagulants

and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles,

Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by End-Use -

Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals &

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by End-Use -

Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals &

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals,

Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants

and pH Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Water Clarifiers

by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water

Clarifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp &

Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Water Clarifiers

by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals,

Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water

Clarifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals &

Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water Clarifiers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Water

Clarifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Water

Clarifiers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals,

Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Water

Clarifiers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals &

Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals,

Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal,

Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Water Clarifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by Type - Flocculants, Coagulants and pH

Stabilizers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: India Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by Type -

Flocculants, Coagulants and pH Stabilizers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flocculants,

Coagulants and pH Stabilizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Clarifiers by End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper,

Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: India Historic Review for Water Clarifiers by

End-Use - Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals,

Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: India 15-Year Perspective for Water Clarifiers by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033276/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________