MSSV's Global Stem Cells Group Announces Launch of New Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine Clinic in CDMX

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the “Company”) (MSSV), a technology company specializing in Biotech and Numismatics, announces a new partnership that enhances Global Stem Cells Group’s goal of establishing its therapies and technology to meet market demand in populated areas of the world.

This collaboration with STEM LIFE clinic’s new facility and Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez Pares, currently one of the most prestigious aesthetic clinics in Mexico City, is expected to promote a high level of service in regenerative medicine throughout the country.

As part of this effort, the International Society for the Application of Stem Cells (ISSCA) has granted an affiliation and the use of their brand, products, therapies, and training on how to apply stem cell therapies to Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez Peers.

“This new partnership aims to expand the Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) brand and create centers of excellence in cell therapy to meet the high demand in the Mexican market,” said Benito Novas, CEO of Global stem cells group “GSCG is rapidly expanding its global operations as it seeks to become a major player in the lucrative regenerative medicine industry. To achieve our expansion plans, our organization is partnering with healthcare providers specializing in regenerative medicine with at least five years of experience in the healthcare sector.”

We believe stem cell therapy is becoming an increasingly effective clinical solution for treating conditions that traditional or conventional medicine only offers within palliative care and pain management. Patients around the world are seeking a natural regenerative alternative without the potential risks and side effects sometimes associated with conventional pharmaceuticals.

The opening of this center, which will include the construction of an autologous tissue processing laboratory and an allogeneic tissue bank, is expected to help transition stem cell therapies and regenerative medicines from being an elective procedure to being accessible to patients throughout Mexico.

About Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez Pares

Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez Pares is a specialist in aesthetic medicine and surgery, with special attention to obesity and overweight in all ages. She is an expert in management of cosmetic surgery with a comprehensive approach to the patient, taking into account their safety and their physical, psychological, and emotional needs, as well as a specialist in ULTHERAPY treatment to perform facelift without surgery. In addition to extensive experience with cellular therapies and regenerative medicine since 2016, she specializes in anti-aging techniques, hair regeneration, and facial aesthetics with stem cell assisted lipotransfer, among other techniques.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group, Inc. is the parent company of six wholly owned operating companies dedicated entirely to stem cell research, training, products, and solutions.

Founded in 2012, the company combines dedicated researchers, physician and patient educators, and solution providers with the shared goal of meeting the growing worldwide need for leading edge stem cell treatments and solutions. With a singular focus on this exciting new area of medical research, Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries are uniquely positioned to become global leaders in cellular medicine Global Stem Cells Group’s corporate mission is to make the promise of stem cell medicine a reality for patients around the world. With each of GSCG’s six operating companies focused on a separate research-based mission, the result is a global network of state-of-the-art stem cell treatments.

Global Stem Cells Group is a publicly traded company operating under the symbol MSSV. https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/mssv/

To learn more about Global Stem Cells Group, Inc.’s companies visit our website

www.stemcellsgroup.com or call +1 305 560 5331

Forward-Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words “plan”, "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Meso Numismatics, Inc., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Meso Numismatics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

For further information, please contact:

investor.relations@mssvinc.com

Telephone: (800) 956-3935





