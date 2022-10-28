English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj strengthens its management team and appoints a new Marketing and Communications Director

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 October 2022 at 14:00 EEST

Suvituuli Tuukkanen (M.Sc. Econ) has been appointed as Marketing and Communications Director of Verkkokauppa.com. Prior to her new position, Suvituuli worked as Senior Vice President, Corporate brand & sustainability at Veikkaus. Suvituuli has a strong background in digital marketing, strategy and brand building. She will report to the CEO and become a member of the management team. Suvituuli will start in the position on 1 November 2022.

Seppo Niemelä, Verkkokauppa.com’s current Marketing and Communications Director and a member of the Management team since 2018, will not continue in the service of the company.

"I'm happy that Suvituuli will further strengthen Verkkokauppa.com’s management team with her strong experience in digital marketing and ESG. We see much potential within both these areas, and I am confident that we’ll witness rapid development. I warmly welcome Suvituuli to the team. I would also like to thank Seppo Niemelä for his valuable work and contribution for the company.”

