Announcing the 2022 Canadian Open Data Summit

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Open Data Society is pleased to announce that the next annual Canadian Open Data Summit, convening Open Data and Open Government practitioners and advocates from across Canada and around the world, will take place November 7th and 8th in Whitehorse, Yukon. Details of the event, its agenda, and registration are available at opendatasummit.ca, and abstracts and scheduling of the sessions and speakers are available at cods22.entegyapp.com.



The chief aim of the Summit is to share the unique experiences, insights and successes of Northern practitioners with Canada’s Open Data Community as a whole. Conversely, that community is to be placed at the service of all the peoples of the North.

The themes of this year’s Summit include professional development in the field of Open Data, and the following key topic areas of relevance to the North:

Indigenous Data Sovereignty

Open Data on the Front Lines of Climate Change

Data-Driven Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development



The Canadian Open Data Summit typically convenes hundreds of practitioners and advocates from across all orders of government in Canada, civil society organizations, academia, and the private sector. Previous Summits have been hosted by the City of Montreal, Niagara Connects, the City of Edmonton, and other major Canadian cities.

The Society gratefully acknowledges the sponsorship and support of the Government of Yukon, the Government of Canada, Microsoft Canada, and Esri Canada in bringing this Summit to Canada’s North for the first time in its history.

The Canadian Open Data Society is a membership-based national non-profit organization that provides education and resources for the publication and use of Open Data.

Open Data is woven into our lives already via weather forecasts, electoral results analyses, crime reports, and charitable activities, as well as transit schedules embedded into online mapping applications. But a universe of actionable insights remains untapped in the data generated daily by fields as diverse as genealogy, scientific observations, public records, and program impact measurements. Publications and usage of, and insights from Open Data have serious untapped potential to transform the world, offering unlimited possibilities for social, economic and civic development.

Open Data publication now encompasses non-profits, the private sector, and governments; all can contribute and benefit.

