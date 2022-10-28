Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: STEL) The merger of equals between CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Allegiance) became effective as of October 1, 2022, with the combined company renamed Stellar Bancorp, Inc. This press release includes the pre-merger financial results of stand-alone CBTX and stand-alone Allegiance for the periods presented. As such, these financial results do not include the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the merger.



Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Stellar), formerly known as CBTX, reported net income of $12.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the third quarter 2022 compared to net income of $14.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 for the third quarter 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $35.0 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $36.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Allegiance reported net income of $14.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.71 for the third quarter 2022 compared to net income of $19.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.93 for the third quarter 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $49.4 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to $60.0 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

CBTX highlights Loans held for investment grew 12.3% (annualized), or $93.5 million, during the third quarter 2022 to $3.13 billion Net interest income increased 23.3%, or $8.1 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022 Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 76 basis points to 4.25% compared to the second quarter of 2022



Allegiance highlights Loans held for investment grew 22.4% (annualized), or $243.1 million, during the third quarter 2022 to $4.59 billion Net interest income increased 5.6%, or $3.2 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022 Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 32 basis points to 3.85% compared to the second quarter of 2022



CBTX, Inc. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 12,747 $ 11,707 $ 14,286 $ 16,437 Pre-tax, pre-provision income(A) $ 17,140 $ 14,660 $ 19,654 $ 22,282 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.71 $ 0.80 Efficiency ratio(B) 63.11 % 61.84 % 69.18 % 62.96 % Acquisition and merger-related expenses $ 5,897 $ 1,100 $ 10,551 $ 1,667 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income(A)(C) $ 23,037 $ 15,760 $ 30,205 $ 23,949 Adjusted efficiency ratio(A)(C) 50.42 % 58.98 % 52.61 % 60.19 %

(A) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 18 of this Earnings Release.

(B) Refer to the calculation of the efficiency ratio on pages 5 and 12 for CBTX and Allegiance, respectively.

(C) Adjusted results exclude the impact of acquisition and merger-related expenses.

“We are proud to have closed the merger between CBTX and Allegiance to become Stellar,” said Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer Robert R. Franklin, Jr. “Both of our organizations entered this merger from tremendous positions of strength and with great momentum, providing Stellar a solid foundation upon which to build.”

“Our teams have worked diligently to ensure a successful integration of these two organizations. Together we are stronger and committed to providing value for our shareholders as we drive purposeful growth, deliver continued personalized service and invest in the communities that we serve,” concluded Franklin.

CBTX, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results

CBTX’s net interest income in the third quarter 2022 increased $11.8 million, or 37.6%, to $43.0 million from $31.2 million for the third quarter 2021 and increased $8.1 million, or 23.3%, from $34.9 million for the second quarter 2022. These increases were primarily due to increased interest income on loans and interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions as a result of changes in market interest rates and increases in average loans and securities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 103 basis points to 4.25% for the third quarter 2022 from 3.22% for the third quarter 2021 and increased 76 basis points from 3.49% for the second quarter 2022.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2022 was $3.4 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 38.0%, compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter 2021 and a decrease of $97 thousand, or 2.7%, compared to $3.5 million for the second quarter 2022. The decrease in noninterest income of $2.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to the impact of earnings on bank-owned life insurance and related gains of $1.9 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2022 increased $4.9 million, or 20.3%, to $29.3 million from $24.4 million for the third quarter 2021 and increased $5.6 million, or 23.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, was primarily due to acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the merger with Allegiance, partially offset by a decrease in professional and director fees, primarily related to BSA/AML compliance matters and legal fees incurred during the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to greater acquisition and merger-related expenses.

CBTX’s efficiency ratio decreased to 63.11% for the third quarter 2022 compared to 66.21% for the third quarter 2021 and increased from 61.84% for the second quarter 2022. Third quarter 2022 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.16%, 9.40% and 11.15%, respectively, compared to 1.37%, 10.15% and 11.95% for the third quarter 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the second quarter 2022 were 1.08%, 8.75% and 10.38%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

CBTX’s total assets at September 30, 2022 increased $62.7 million, or 1.5%, to $4.27 billion compared to $4.21 billion at September 30, 2021 and decreased $50.5 million, or 4.6% (annualized), compared to $4.32 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total gross loans at September 30, 2022 increased $517.7 million, or 19.8%, to $3.13 billion compared to $2.61 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to organic loan growth, and increased $93.5 million, or 12.3% (annualized) compared to $3.03 billion at June 30, 2022 due to the increase in organic loans.

Deposits at September 30, 2022 increased $192.1 million, or 5.4%, to $3.72 billion compared to $3.53 billion at September 30, 2021 and decreased $32.9 million, or 3.5% (annualized), compared to $3.76 billion at June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

CBTX’s nonperforming assets totaled $22.4 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 compared to $20.6 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at September 30, 2021 and $28.3 million, or 0.65% of total assets at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans, excluding loans held for sale, was 1.04% at September 30, 2022, 1.23% at September 30, 2021 and 1.06% at June 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2022 was $1.0 million compared to the recapture of provision for credit losses of $4.9 million for the third quarter 2021 and the provision for credit losses of $126 thousand for the second quarter 2022.

Third quarter 2022 net charge-offs were $33 thousand, or 0.00% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net recoveries of $82 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2021 and net recoveries of $166 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2022.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results

Allegiance’s net interest income in the third quarter 2022 increased $2.5 million, or 4.3%, to $60.7 million from $58.2 million for the third quarter 2021 and increased $3.2 million, or 5.6%, from $57.5 million for the second quarter 2022. These increases were primarily due to increased interest income on securities and loans as a result of changes in market interest rates. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 5 basis points to 3.85% for the third quarter 2022 from 3.90% for the third quarter 2021 and increased 32 basis points from 3.53% for the second quarter 2022. The decrease in the margin over the prior year was primarily due to the increase in funding costs. The increase in the margin over the prior quarter was primarily due to changes in market interest rates and the composition of earning assets.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2022 was $3.0 million, an increase of $896 thousand, or 42.7%, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter 2021 and an increase of $291 thousand, or 10.8%, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter 2022. Third quarter 2022 other noninterest income included increased income from Small Business Investment Company investments.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2022 increased $9.7 million, or 28.4%, to $44.0 million from $34.3 million for the third quarter 2021 and increased $6.1 million, or 16.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. These increases in noninterest expense over the prior periods were primarily due to greater acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the merger with CBTX.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio increased to 69.18% for the third quarter 2022 compared to 56.91% for the third quarter 2021 and 62.96% for the second quarter 2022. Third quarter 2022 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.84%, 7.90% and 11.78%, respectively, compared to 1.14%, 9.45% and 13.49% for the third quarter 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the second quarter 2022 were 0.94%, 8.86% and 13.00%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 18.

Financial Condition

Allegiance’s total assets at September 30, 2022 decreased $29.4 million, or 0.4%, to $6.73 billion compared to $6.76 billion at September 30, 2021 and decreased $1.4 million, or 0.1% (annualized), compared to $6.73 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total gross loans at September 30, 2022 increased $302.4 million, or 7.1%, to $4.59 billion compared to $4.29 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to organic loan growth, and increased $243.1 million, or 22.4% (annualized) compared to $4.35 billion at June 30, 2022, primarily due to the increase in organic loans. Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $574.6 million, or 14.4%, to $4.57 billion at September 30, 2022 from $4.00 billion at September 30, 2021 and increased $257.1 million, or 23.8% (annualized), from $4.32 billion at June 30, 2022.

Deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $6.2 million, or 0.1%, to $5.66 billion compared to $5.67 billion at September 30, 2021 and decreased $219.9 million, or 15.0% (annualized), compared to $5.88 billion at June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Allegiance’s nonperforming assets totaled $21.6 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 compared to $29.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, at September 30, 2021 and $28.2 million, or 0.42% of total assets at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2022, 1.18% at September 30, 2021 and 1.16% at June 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2022 was $2.0 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for the third quarter 2021 and the provision for credit losses of $2.1 million for the second quarter 2022.

Third quarter 2022 net recoveries were $245 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $450 thousand, or 0.04% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2021 and net charge-offs of $571 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2022.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On September 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of CBTX authorized the repurchase of up to $40 million of outstanding CBTX (now Stellar) common stock through September 30, 2023. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate Stellar to purchase any particular number of shares and there is no guarantee as to the exact dollar amount or number of shares that will be repurchased by Stellar. Stellar may suspend, modify or terminate the program at any time and for any reason, without prior notice.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 11 and 18 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Stellar’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss third quarter 2022 results of stand-alone CBTX and stand-alone Allegiance. Individuals and investment professionals may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId5b581acd6f143fdb46c9666597c0d84 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorpinc.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at https://IR.stellarbancorpinc.com/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at IR.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, created by the merger of Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. and to be renamed Stellar Bank upon system conversion, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the merger of CBTX, Inc. (now Stellar Bancorp, Inc.)(the "Company") and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ("Allegiance"), including future financial performance and operating results, the combined company’s plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “would,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; (2) disruption to our business as a result of the merger; (3) the risk that the integration of our operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; (4) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; (5) reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (6) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (7) the dilution caused by Stellar’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger; (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and (9) other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect the Company’s future results can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the merger that CBTX filed with the SEC on April 7, 2022 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) and Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at https:// www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.





CBTX, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income (loss) $ 12,747 $ 11,707 $ 10,595 $ (545 ) $ 14,421 $ 35,049 $ 36,143 Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.59 $ 1.43 $ 1.48 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.59 $ 1.43 $ 1.47 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 Return on average assets(A) 1.16 % 1.08 % 0.97 % (0.05 %) 1.37 % 1.07 % 1.19 % Return on average equity(A) 9.40 % 8.75 % 7.67 % (0.38 %) 10.15 % 8.60 % 8.70 % Return on average tangible

equity(A)(B) 11.15 % 10.38 % 9.03 % (0.45 %) 11.95 % 10.18 % 10.27 % Net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.25 % 3.49 % 3.22 % 3.07 % 3.22 % 3.65 % 3.40 % Efficiency ratio(D) 63.11 % 61.84 % 64.94 % 99.78 % 66.21 % 63.28 % 67.76 % Capital Ratios CBTX, Inc.(Consolidated) Equity to assets 11.74 % 12.19 % 12.14 % 12.53 % 13.41 % 11.74 % 13.41 % Tangible equity to tangible

assets(B) 9.96 % 10.44 % 10.44 % 10.85 % 11.64 % 9.96 % 11.64 % Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 14.05 % 14.49 % 14.97 % 15.31 % 16.87 % 14.05 % 16.87 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 14.05 % 14.49 % 14.97 % 15.31 % 16.87 % 14.05 % 16.87 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 15.09 % 15.53 % 16.06 % 16.42 % 18.12 % 15.09 % 18.12 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 11.42 % 11.48 % 11.08 % 11.22 % 11.69 % 11.42 % 11.69 % CommunityBank of Texas Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 13.81 % 13.77 % 14.13 % 14.43 % 15.88 % 13.81 % 15.88 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 13.81 % 13.77 % 14.13 % 14.43 % 15.88 % 13.81 % 15.88 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 14.85 % 14.82 % 15.22 % 15.54 % 17.13 % 14.85 % 17.13 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 11.22 % 10.91 % 10.47 % 10.58 % 11.01 % 11.22 % 11.01 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 24,345 24,493 24,497 24,437 24,432 24,445 24,462 Diluted 24,464 24,593 24,605 24,575 24,544 24,552 24,572 Period end shares

outstanding 24,015 24,425 24,502 24,488 24,420 24,015 24,420 Book value per share $ 20.88 $ 21.56 $ 22.03 $ 22.96 $ 23.12 $ 20.88 $ 23.12 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 17.38 $ 18.11 $ 18.58 $ 19.50 $ 19.65 $ 17.38 $ 19.65 Employees - full-time equivalents 487 491 503 506 520 487 520

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.





CBTX, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 41,219 $ 41,951 $ 47,718 $ 27,689 $ 50,642 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial

institutions 329,229 442,015 723,273 922,457 948,143 Total cash and cash equivalents 370,448 483,966 770,991 950,146 998,785 Available for sale securities, at fair value 511,282 550,083 547,979 425,046 359,539 Equity investments 17,835 18,073 17,101 17,727 17,349 Loans held for sale — — 748 164 327 Loans held for investment 3,126,421 3,032,914 2,879,880 2,867,524 2,608,402 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (32,577 ) (32,087 ) (31,442 ) (31,345 ) (32,208 ) Loans, net 3,093,844 3,000,827 2,848,438 2,836,179 2,576,194 Premises and equipment, net 55,594 56,010 56,665 58,417 59,235 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets, net 3,188 3,353 3,540 3,658 3,702 Bank owned life insurance 74,274 73,898 73,527 73,156 72,771 Operating lease right-to-use assets 10,992 11,324 10,850 11,191 11,527 Deferred tax assets, net 29,581 22,699 16,724 9,973 9,760 Other assets 23,843 21,120 18,464 19,394 18,980 Total assets $ 4,271,831 $ 4,322,303 $ 4,445,977 $ 4,486,001 $ 4,209,119 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’

EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,780,473 $ 1,810,275 $ 1,801,323 $ 1,784,981 $ 1,628,144 Interest-bearing Demand 415,970 445,149 444,571 468,361 386,196 Money market and savings 1,273,855 1,239,978 1,348,300 1,336,690 1,257,961 Certificates and other time 253,476 261,232 227,031 241,252 259,334 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,943,301 1,946,359 2,019,902 2,046,303 1,903,491 Total deposits 3,723,774 3,756,634 3,821,225 3,831,284 3,531,635 Operating lease liabilities 13,748 14,169 13,752 14,142 14,556 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other liabilities 32,884 24,821 21,277 28,450 48,335 Total liabilities 3,770,406 3,795,624 3,906,254 3,923,876 3,644,526 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 240 253 253 253 253 Capital surplus 308,197 334,104 336,214 335,846 335,226 Retained earnings 262,804 253,180 244,672 237,165 241,012 Treasury stock — (14,046 ) (14,196 ) (14,196 ) (14,334 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (69,816 ) (46,812 ) (27,220 ) 3,057 2,436 Total shareholders’ equity 501,425 526,679 539,723 562,125 564,593 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,271,831 $ 4,322,303 $ 4,445,977 $ 4,486,001 $ 4,209,119



CBTX, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 39,058 $ 31,768 $ 31,221 $ 29,882 $ 30,765 $ 102,047 $ 94,723 Securities 3,046 2,937 2,292 1,796 1,435 8,275 3,940 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 2,408 1,238 348 383 340 3,994 740 Equity investments 161 158 154 168 157 473 461 Total interest income 44,673 36,101 34,015 32,229 32,697 114,789 99,864 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 1,661 1,178 1,164 1,180 1,227 4,003 3,844 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 51 221 222 221 272 663 Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — 17 — — — Total interest expense 1,661 1,229 1,385 1,419 1,448 4,275 4,507 NET INTEREST INCOME 43,012 34,872 32,630 30,810 31,249 110,514 95,357 Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans 523 479 20 (901 ) (5,057 ) 1,022 (8,961 ) Provision (recapture) for credit losses for unfunded commitments 489 (353 ) 415 (306 ) 162 551 (605 ) Total provision (recapture) for credit losses 1,012 126 435 (1,207 ) (4,895 ) 1,573 (9,566 ) Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 42,000 34,746 32,195 32,017 36,144 108,941 104,923 NONINTEREST INCOME: Deposit account service charges 1,320 1,386 1,370 1,370 1,352 4,076 3,712 Card interchange fees 1,056 1,135 1,037 1,081 1,048 3,228 3,119 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 376 371 371 385 2,323 1,118 3,103 Net gain on sales of assets 85 58 530 910 360 673 918 Other 612 596 2,021 354 479 3,229 1,312 Total noninterest income 3,449 3,546 5,329 4,100 5,562 12,324 12,164 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 14,706 14,698 15,254 16,609 15,000 44,658 43,922 Occupancy expense 2,595 2,386 2,371 2,606 2,660 7,352 7,778 Professional and director fees 836 1,140 879 756 1,167 2,855 5,271 Data processing and software 1,502 1,210 1,763 1,716 1,629 4,475 4,866 Regulatory fees 599 803 614 8,366 478 2,016 1,535 Advertising, marketing and business development 350 366 249 263 493 965 1,288 Telephone and communications 348 349 454 471 516 1,151 1,529 Security and protection expense 386 170 324 439 425 880 1,352 Amortization of intangibles 165 172 181 179 182 518 559 Acquisition and merger-related

expenses 5,897 1,100 784 1,293 400 7,781 1,689 Other expenses 1,937 1,364 1,779 2,134 1,422 5,080 3,065 Total noninterest expense 29,321 23,758 24,652 34,832 24,372 77,731 72,854 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 16,128 14,534 12,872 1,285 17,334 43,534 44,233 Provision for income taxes 3,381 2,827 2,277 1,830 2,913 8,485 8,090 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 12,747 $ 11,707 $ 10,595 $ (545 ) $ 14,421 $ 35,049 $ 36,143 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.59 $ 1.43 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.59 $ 1.43 $ 1.47



CBTX, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate(A) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate(A) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate(A) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total loans(B) $ 3,074,655 $ 39,058 5.04 % $ 2,897,335 $ 31,768 4.40 % $ 2,702,248 $ 30,765 4.52 % Securities 552,901 3,046 2.19 % 562,518 2,937 2.09 % 327,968 1,435 1.74 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 428,196 2,408 2.23 % 593,255 1,238 0.84 % 854,406 340 0.16 % Equity investments 13,393 161 4.77 % 13,386 158 4.73 % 13,367 157 4.66 % Total interest-earning assets 4,069,145 $ 44,673 4.36 % 4,066,494 $ 36,101 3.56 % 3,897,989 $ 32,697 3.33 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (32,106 ) (31,081 ) (36,945 ) Noninterest-earning assets 318,761 315,133 313,901 Total assets $ 4,355,800 $ 4,350,546 $ 4,174,945 Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,954,854 $ 1,661 0.34 % $ 1,939,990 $ 1,178 0.24 % $ 1,895,617 $ 1,227 0.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 0.00 % 5,495 51 3.72 % 50,000 221 1.75 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 1,954,854 $ 1,661 0.34 % 1,945,485 $ 1,229 0.25 % 1,945,617 $ 1,448 0.30 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,822,323 1,825,400 1,612,985 Other liabilities 40,684 42,861 52,712 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,863,007 1,868,261 1,665,697 Shareholders' equity 537,939 536,800 563,631 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,355,800 $ 4,350,546 $ 4,174,945 Net interest income $ 43,012 $ 34,872 $ 31,249 Net interest spread(C) 4.02 % 3.31 % 3.03 % Net interest margin(D) 4.19 % 3.44 % 3.18 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(E) 4.25 % 3.49 % 3.22 %

(A) Annualized.

(B) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(C) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(D) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(E) Tax equivalent adjustments of $578 thousand, $478 thousand and $369 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.



CBTX, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate(A) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate(A) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total loans(B) $ 2,953,607 $ 102,047 4.62 % $ 2,812,449 $ 94,723 4.50 % Securities 537,889 8,275 2.06 % 296,958 3,940 1.77 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 595,458 3,994 0.90 % 668,119 740 0.15 % Equity investments 13,386 473 4.72 % 14,679 461 4.20 % Total interest-earning assets 4,100,340 $ 114,789 3.74 % 3,792,205 $ 99,864 3.52 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (31,599 ) (39,594 ) Noninterest-earning assets 313,938 318,009 Total assets $ 4,382,679 $ 4,070,620 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,971,247 $ 4,003 0.27 % $ 1,846,211 $ 3,844 0.28 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,315 272 1.99 % 50,000 663 1.77 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 1,989,562 $ 4,275 0.29 % 1,896,211 4,507 0.32 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,803,702 1,568,071 Other liabilities 44,479 50,966 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,848,181 1,619,037 Shareholders' equity 544,936 555,372 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,382,679 $ 4,070,620 Net interest income $ 110,514 $ 95,357 Net interest spread(C) 3.45 % 3.20 % Net interest margin(D) 3.60 % 3.36 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(E) 3.65 % 3.40 %

(A) Annualized.

(B) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(C) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(D) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(E) Tax equivalent adjustments of $1.5 million and $989 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.



CBTX, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 568,071 $ 581,443 $ 600,990 $ 634,384 $ 596,251 Real estate: Commercial real estate 1,242,118 1,181,620 1,142,646 1,091,969 1,029,137 Construction and development 507,570 560,903 473,326 460,719 393,541 1-4 family residential 288,456 264,428 263,213 277,273 204,151 Multi-family residential 370,391 300,582 279,099 286,396 285,852 Consumer 24,509 26,810 28,230 28,090 27,930 Agriculture 11,185 8,036 6,287 7,941 8,780 Other 123,591 118,153 95,187 89,655 71,915 Gross loans 3,135,891 3,041,975 2,888,978 2,876,427 2,617,557 Less allowance for credit losses (32,577 ) (32,087 ) (31,442 ) (31,345 ) (32,208 ) Less deferred fees and unearned discount (9,470 ) (9,061 ) (8,350 ) (8,739 ) (8,828 ) Less loans held for sale — — (748 ) (164 ) (327 ) Loans, net $ 3,093,844 $ 3,000,827 $ 2,848,438 $ 2,836,179 $ 2,576,194 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 415,970 $ 445,149 $ 444,571 $ 468,361 $ 386,196 Money market accounts 1,144,969 1,109,265 1,218,082 1,209,659 1,139,167 Savings accounts 128,886 130,713 130,218 127,031 118,794 Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 161,975 169,616 127,798 134,775 140,740 Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 91,501 91,616 99,233 106,477 118,594 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,943,301 1,946,359 2,019,902 2,046,303 1,903,491 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,780,473 1,810,275 1,801,323 1,784,981 1,628,144 Total deposits $ 3,723,774 $ 3,756,634 $ 3,821,225 $ 3,831,284 $ 3,531,635 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 22,410 $ 28,273 $ 22,083 $ 22,568 $ 20,585 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 22,410 28,273 22,083 22,568 20,585 Other real estate — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 22,410 $ 28,273 $ 22,083 $ 22,568 $ 20,585 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 33 $ (166 ) $ (77 ) $ (38 ) $ (82 ) Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 7,985 $ 8,312 $ 8,765 $ 9,090 $ 9,773 Real estate: Commercial real estate 11,076 16,481 11,363 11,512 10,419 Construction and development 139 143 140 142 — 1-4 family residential 3,176 3,302 1,777 1,784 351 Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Agriculture — — — — — Other 34 35 38 40 42 Total nonaccrual loans $ 22,410 $ 28,273 $ 22,083 $ 22,568 $ 20,585 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.52 % 0.65 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.49 % Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 0.72 % 0.93 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.79 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to

nonperforming loans 145.37 % 113.49 % 142.38 % 138.89 % 156.46 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 1.09 % 1.23 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % (0.02 %) (0.01 %) (0.01 %) (0.01 %)



CBTX, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

CBTX’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. CBTX believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing CBTX’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, CBTX reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. CBTX has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which CBTX calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 12,747 $ 11,707 $ 10,595 $ (545 ) $ 14,421 $ 35,049 $ 36,143 Add: Provision for credit losses 1,012 126 435 (1,207 ) (4,895 ) 1,573 (9,566 ) Add: Provision for income taxes 3,381 2,827 2,277 1,830 2,913 8,485 8,090 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 17,140 $ 14,660 $ 13,307 $ 78 $ 12,439 $ 45,107 $ 34,667 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 17,140 $ 14,660 $ 13,307 $ 78 $ 12,439 $ 45,107 $ 34,667 Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 5,897 1,100 784 1,293 400 7,781 1,689 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 23,037 $ 15,760 $ 14,091 $ 1,371 $ 12,839 $ 52,888 $ 36,356 Total noninterest expense $ 29,321 $ 23,758 $ 24,652 $ 34,832 $ 24,372 $ 77,731 $ 72,854 Acquisition and merger-related expenses 5,897 1,100 784 1,293 400 7,781 1,689 Net interest income 43,012 34,872 32,630 30,810 31,249 110,514 95,357 Total noninterest income 3,449 3,546 5,329 4,100 5,562 12,324 12,164 Adjusted efficiency ratio(A) 50.42 % 58.98 % 62.88 % 96.07 % 65.12 % 56.94 % 66.19 % Total shareholders' equity $ 501,425 $ 526,679 $ 539,723 $ 562,125 $ 564,593 $ 501,425 $ 564,593 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 84,138 84,303 84,490 84,608 84,652 84,138 84,652 Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 417,287 $ 442,376 $ 455,233 $ 477,517 $ 479,941 $ 417,287 $ 479,941 Shares outstanding at end of period 24,015 24,425 24,502 24,488 24,420 24,015 24,420 Tangible book value per share $ 17.38 $ 18.11 $ 18.58 $ 19.50 $ 19.65 $ 17.38 $ 19.65 Net income $ 12,747 $ 11,707 $ 10,595 $ (545 ) $ 14,421 $ 35,049 $ 36,143 Average shareholders' equity $ 537,939 $ 536,800 $ 560,315 $ 568,167 $ 563,631 $ 544,936 $ 555,372 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 84,242 84,413 84,584 84,643 84,753 84,413 84,901 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 453,697 $ 452,387 $ 475,731 $ 483,524 $ 478,878 $ 460,523 $ 470,471 Return on average tangible equity(B) 11.15 % 10.38 % 9.03 % (0.45 %) 11.95 % 10.18 % 10.27 % Total assets $ 4,271,831 $ 4,322,303 $ 4,445,977 $ 4,486,001 $ 4,209,119 $ 4,271,831 $ 4,209,119 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 84,138 84,303 84,490 84,608 84,652 84,138 84,652 Tangible assets $ 4,187,693 $ 4,238,000 $ 4,361,487 $ 4,401,393 $ 4,124,467 $ 4,187,693 $ 4,124,467 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.96 % 10.44 % 10.44 % 10.85 % 11.64 % 9.96 % 11.64 %

(A) Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

(B) Interim periods annualized.







Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 18,657 $ 21,558 $ 19,060 $ 49,380 $ 59,995 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.72 $ 0.81 $ 0.92 $ 1.06 $ 0.94 $ 2.44 $ 2.97 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.80 $ 0.91 $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 2.42 $ 2.95 Dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.42 $ 0.36 Return on average assets(A) 0.84 % 0.94 % 1.04 % 1.23 % 1.14 % 0.94 % 1.25 % Return on average equity(A) 7.90 % 8.86 % 9.40 % 10.60 % 9.45 % 8.74 % 10.30 % Return on average tangible

equity(A)(B) 11.78 % 13.00 % 13.35 % 15.05 % 13.49 % 12.75 % 14.89 % Net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(A)(C) 3.85 % 3.53 % 3.30 % 3.57 % 3.90 % 3.55 % 4.03 % Efficiency ratio(D) 69.18 % 62.96 % 58.32 % 60.68 % 56.91 % 63.62 % 58.24 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.(Consolidated) Equity to assets 9.75 % 10.48 % 10.52 % 11.49 % 11.81 % 9.75 % 11.81 % Tangible equity to tangible

assets(B) 6.47 % 7.21 % 7.44 % 8.42 % 8.58 % 6.47 % 8.58 % Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 11.39 % 12.06 % 12.28 % 12.47 % 12.37 % 11.39 % 12.37 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 11.58 % 12.26 % 12.49 % 12.69 % 12.60 % 11.58 % 12.60 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 14.66 % 15.47 % 15.76 % 16.08 % 16.13 % 14.66 % 16.13 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 9.00 % 8.65 % 8.37 % 8.53 % 8.76 % 9.00 % 8.76 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 12.20 % 12.51 % 12.48 % 12.63 % 12.81 % 12.20 % 12.81 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 12.20 % 12.51 % 12.48 % 12.63 % 12.81 % 12.20 % 12.81 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 14.12 % 14.50 % 14.50 % 14.71 % 14.98 % 14.12 % 14.98 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 9.49 % 8.83 % 8.37 % 8.49 % 8.91 % 9.49 % 8.91 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 19,942 20,357 20,363 20,260 20,221 20,219 20,188 Diluted 20,114 20,530 20,526 20,423 20,411 20,376 20,369 Period end shares outstanding 19,837 20,154 20,378 20,337 20,218 19,837 20,218 Book value per share $ 33.08 $ 35.00 $ 36.90 $ 40.15 $ 39.50 $ 33.08 $ 39.50 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 21.19 $ 23.25 $ 25.24 $ 28.43 $ 27.67 $ 21.19 $ 27.67 Employees - full-time equivalents 562 578 586 594 603 562 603

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 18 of this Earnings Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 16,449 $ 17,547 $ 26,629 $ 23,961 $ 23,903 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial

institutions 102,118 275,290 672,755 733,548 879,858 Total cash and cash equivalents 118,567 292,837 699,384 757,509 903,761 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,618,995 1,709,321 1,790,707 1,773,765 1,211,476 Loans held for investment 4,591,912 4,348,833 4,283,514 4,220,486 4,289,469 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (52,147 ) (50,242 ) (49,215 ) (47,940 ) (50,491 ) Loans, net 4,539,765 4,298,591 4,234,299 4,172,546 4,238,978 Accrued interest receivable 29,697 29,882 31,505 33,392 33,523 Premises and equipment, net 57,837 58,482 62,168 63,708 65,140 Other real estate owned — — — — 1,397 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,843 4,078 9,376 9,358 8,326 Bank owned life insurance 28,305 28,170 28,374 28,240 28,101 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 12,406 13,156 13,907 14,658 15,482 Other assets 84,285 73,605 56,001 28,136 29,935 Total assets $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 $ 7,149,363 $ 7,104,954 $ 6,759,761 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’

EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,465,839 $ 2,394,719 $ 2,353,604 $ 2,243,085 $ 2,086,683 Interest-bearing Demand 956,920 1,016,381 1,070,855 869,984 594,959 Money market and savings 1,471,690 1,510,008 1,552,853 1,643,745 1,604,222 Certificates and other time 766,270 959,524 1,185,015 1,290,825 1,381,014 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,194,880 3,485,913 3,808,723 3,804,554 3,580,195 Total deposits 5,660,719 5,880,632 6,162,327 6,047,639 5,666,878 Accrued interest payable 2,673 1,500 3,086 1,753 3,296 Borrowed funds 257,000 — 89,959 89,956 139,954 Subordinated debt 109,241 109,109 108,978 108,847 108,715 Other liabilities 44,407 35,194 33,073 40,291 42,326 Total liabilities 6,074,040 6,026,435 6,397,423 6,288,486 5,961,169 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 19,837 20,154 20,378 20,337 20,218 Capital surplus 491,878 504,165 512,284 510,797 507,948 Retained earnings 307,975 296,477 282,896 267,092 247,966 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (163,388 ) (115,467 ) (63,618 ) 18,242 22,460 Total shareholders’ equity 656,302 705,329 751,940 816,468 798,592 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,730,342 $ 6,731,764 $ 7,149,363 $ 7,104,954 $ 6,759,761



Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 58,025 $ 53,835 $ 52,370 $ 56,855 $ 58,176 $ 164,230 $ 173,858 Securities: Taxable 6,655 5,571 5,068 3,933 2,998 17,294 7,956 Tax-exempt 2,594 2,557 2,525 2,526 2,498 7,676 7,383 Deposits in other financial

institutions 608 877 340 317 221 1,825 356 Total interest income 67,882 62,840 60,303 63,631 63,893 191,025 189,553 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and

savings deposits 3,527 1,859 1,347 1,277 1,267 6,733 4,088 Certificates and other time

deposits 1,664 1,922 2,156 2,391 2,583 5,742 9,237 Borrowed funds 499 114 186 434 436 799 1,444 Subordinated debt 1,502 1,463 1,442 1,425 1,441 4,407 4,324 Total interest expense 7,192 5,358 5,131 5,527 5,727 17,681 19,093 NET INTEREST INCOME 60,690 57,482 55,172 58,104 58,166 173,344 170,460 Provision for credit losses 1,962 2,143 1,814 (2,577 ) 2,295 5,919 255 Net interest income after provision

for credit losses 58,728 55,339 53,358 60,681 55,871 167,425 170,205 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 145 126 116 156 131 387 308 Service charges on deposit

accounts 527 560 527 476 425 1,614 1,195 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 42 (17 ) — — — 25 49 Loss on sale of other real

estate and repossessed assets — — — (89 ) — — (176 ) Bank owned life insurance 135 342 133 139 125 610 415 Debit card and ATM card income 869 880 819 834 771 2,568 2,162 Other 1,277 813 2,423 938 647 4,513 2,155 Total noninterest income 2,995 2,704 4,018 2,454 2,099 9,717 6,108

NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 22,013 21,864 22,728 22,918 22,335 66,605 67,259 Net occupancy and equipment 2,129 2,220 2,205 2,194 2,335 6,554 6,950 Depreciation 1,003 1,012 1,033 1,103 1,060 3,048 3,151 Data processing and software

amortization 2,541 2,522 2,498 2,264 2,222 7,561 6,598 Professional fees 485 662 138 1,008 620 1,285 2,017 Regulatory assessments and

FDIC insurance 1,134 1,256 1,261 949 883 3,651 2,458 Core deposit intangibles

amortization 750 751 751 824 824 2,252 2,472 Communications 359 363 341 395 358 1,063 1,011 Advertising 385 483 462 481 481 1,330 1,211 Other real estate expense 93 65 59 69 137 217 479 Acquisition and merger-related

expenses 10,551 1,667 451 1,408 603 12,669 603 Other 2,588 5,039 2,590 3,131 2,438 10,217 8,601 Total noninterest expense 44,031 37,904 34,517 36,744 34,296 116,452 102,810 INCOME BEFORE INCOME

TAXES 17,692 20,139 22,859 26,391 23,674 60,690 73,503 Provision for income taxes 3,406 3,702 4,202 4,833 4,614 11,310 13,508 NET INCOME $ 14,286 $ 16,437 $ 18,657 $ 21,558 $ 19,060 $ 49,380 $ 59,995 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.81 $ 0.92 $ 1.06 $ 0.94 $ 2.44 $ 2.97 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.80 $ 0.91 $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 2.42 $ 2.95



Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)