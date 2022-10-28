AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2022.

English Estonian

Today, on 28 October 2022, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where Management Board Members Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev and Chief Financial Officer Taavi Gröön introduced the performance of the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2022.



We thank all the participants. Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial and operational results for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2022 are available here.





