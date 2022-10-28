Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market to Reach $77.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wastewater Treatment Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033275/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Operation & Process Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Designing & Engineering Consult segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Wastewater Treatment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Building & Installation Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Building & Installation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
Aries Chemical
Bauminas Quimica
Buckman Laboratories
BWA Water Additives UK
Ecolab
Evoqua Water Technologies
Feralco AB
Golder Associates
Hydrite Chemical Co.
Innospec
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033275/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wastewater Treatment Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Operation & Process Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Operation & Process Control
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Process
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Service Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Service Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Municipal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Municipal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Municipal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Wastewater Treatment Services Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Designing & Engineering Consult by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Designing & Engineering
Consult by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Designing & Engineering
Consult by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Installation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Building & Installation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Installation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Maintenance by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Maintenance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment Services
by Service Type - Operation & Process Control, Designing &
Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and
Other Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment Services
by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment Services
by Service Type - Operation & Process Control, Designing &
Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and
Other Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment Services
by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering
Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wastewater
Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation & Process
Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater
Treatment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Operation & Process Control, Designing &
Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and
Other Service Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wastewater
Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater
Treatment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wastewater Treatment Services by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wastewater
Treatment Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater
Treatment Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wastewater
Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation & Process
Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater
Treatment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Operation & Process Control, Designing &
Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and
Other Service Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wastewater
Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater
Treatment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,
Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,
Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater
Treatment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Operation & Process Control, Designing &
Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and
Other Service Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment
Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater
Treatment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &
Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033275/?utm_source=GNW
Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market to Reach $77.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wastewater Treatment Services estimated at US$55. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.
