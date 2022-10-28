Global Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Demand for NDIR Sensors in the Medical Industry is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market by Gas Type (Carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons,others), Application (Monitoring, HVAC, Detection and Analysis), Vertical (Industrial & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NDIR market is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2022 to USD 1.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.0% between 2022 and 2027.

Growing focus on worker safety across industries to drive the growth of the NDIR market



Worker safety is of paramount importance in any industry. Mining, medical, industrial & manufacturing, chemicals, fertilizers, and oil & gas workers often work in hazardous environments. In the extraction and refining processes of the oil and gas and chemical industries, toxic gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride are generated. If inhaled in excess amounts, these gases can have major health repercussions, including death in extreme cases. In the workplace, high concentrations of hazardous and flammable gases can lead to explosions or fires.



NDIR sensors and modules are suitable for detecting toxic gases in these industries. They contribute to the reduction of hazardous gas leaks as well as worker and workplace safety. Thus, the increasing focus of regulatory agencies on workplace safety is expected to spur the demand for NDIR sensors and modules, which will boost the market growth.



APAC is the fastest-growing region in the NDIR market



During the forecast period, APAC held the largest share of the NDIR market and is expected to continue to grow. Increased demand for NDIR sensors in the industrial & manufacturing, medical, automotive, environmental, and food processing & storage sectors is driving the market in APAC. T

he NDIR market has been growing as a result of an increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) investing in the development of loT-based NDIR sensors for a variety of applications. Since China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the world's top 20 automotive-producing countries, the NDIR industry in this region has a lot of opportunities to grow.



In APAC, automobile manufacturers like Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Subaru are focusing more on hybrid and electric automobile development, which is expected to increase the use of NDIR CO2, CO, and refrigerant gas sensors for cabin air quality monitoring.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in NDIR Market

4.2 NDIR Market, by Gas Type

4.3 NDIR Market, by Region

4.4 NDIR Market, by Application and Vertical

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Contain Methane Leakage in Oil & Gas Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for NDIR Co2 Sensors in Food Processing & Storage Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Worker Safety Across Industries

5.2.1.4 High Demand for Gas Sensors in Critical Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intense Pricing Pressure Resulting in Decreased Average Selling Price (ASP)

5.2.2.2 Time-Consuming Sensor Development Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for NDIR Sensors in Medical Industry

5.2.3.2 Need for Advanced Alcohol Sensors in Automotive & Transportation Industry

5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of Gas Sensors in Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for Product Differentiation to Meet Unique End-User Requirements

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Raw Material and Supply Chain Disruption Due to COVID-19

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Trade Analysis-NDIR Market

5.4.1 Export Scenario of Gas or Smoke Analysis ApparatUS

5.4.1.1 Import Scenario of Gas or Smoke Analysis ApparatUS

5.5 NDIR Ecosystem

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.8 Case Study

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for NDIR Market

5.11 Government Regulations and Standards Related to NDIR Sensors

5.12 Technology Trends

5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Components of NDIR Sensors

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ir Sources

6.2.1 Higher Output in Mid-Infrared Wavelength Range

6.2.2 Wide Wavelength Range Output

6.2.3 Cost Advantage

6.3 Optical Gas Chamber

6.4 Optical Filters

6.5 IR Detectors

6.6 Advantages and Limitations of NDIR Sensors

6.6.1 Advantages

6.6.2 Limitations

7 NDIR Market, by Gas Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbon Dioxide (Co2)

7.2.1 Widespread Application of Co2 Sensors Driving Market Growth

7.3 Hydrocarbons

7.3.1 Adverse Health Effects of Hydrocarbons Increase Demand for High Accuracy Monitoring Devices

7.4 Refrigerant Gases

7.4.1 Need to Decrease Global Warming Fueling Growth of NDIR-Based Refrigerant Gas Sensors

7.5 Sulfur Hexafluoride (Sf6)

7.5.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations to Boost NDIR Market Growth

7.6 Carbon Monoxide (Co)

7.6.1 Safety Regulations for Co Detection to Propel NDIR Market Growth

7.7 Ethylene (C2H4)

7.7.1 Wide Use of Ethylene Gas Sensors for Fruit Ripening Application to Spur Market Growth

7.8 Anesthetic Gases

7.8.1 Rising Need for Anesthetic Gas Monitoring to Boost NDIR Market

7.9 Acetylene (C2H2)

7.9.1 Workplace Safety Regulations to Propel Market Growth

7.10 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

7.10.1 Rising Pollution Levels to Create Immense Growth Opportunities for Market

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Chlorine (Cl)

7.11.1.1 Growing Use of Chlorine for Water & Wastewater Treatment to Drive Market Growth

7.11.2 Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)

7.11.2.1 Increased Applications of H2S Gas Sensors in Oil & Gas Industry to Boost Market Growth

7.11.3 Nitrogen Oxide (Nox)

7.11.3.1 Need to Detect Toxic Nitrogen Solutions in Outdoor Air to Fuel Demand for Nox Sensors

8 NDIR Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 HVAC

8.2.1 Rising Demand for HVAC Systems to Propel Market Growth

8.3 Monitoring

8.3.1 Air Quality Monitoring

8.3.1.1 Increasing Government Focus on Reducing Air Pollution to Support Market Growth

8.3.2 Anesthesia Monitoring

8.3.2.1 Growing Demand for NDIR Sensors Offering Low Power Consumption and Long Lifetimes

8.3.3 Capnography

8.3.3.1 Rising Use of NDIR Co2 Sensors for Real-Time Monitoring of Exhaled Air

8.3.4 Refrigerant Monitoring

8.3.4.1 Stringent Standards and Regulations Expected to Create Opportunities for Manufacturers

8.3.5 Fruit Ripening Monitoring

8.3.5.1 Use of NDIR Sensors to Prevent Wastage of Food

8.4 Detection and Analysis

8.4.1 Hazardous Gas Detection

8.4.1.1 Growing Demand for Accurate and Reliable Gas Sensing Solutions

8.4.2 Flame Detection

8.4.2.1 Increasing Use of NDIR Sensors to Target Specific Flames

8.4.3 Alcohol Detection

8.4.3.1 Regulations for Alcohol Detection Expected to Boost Market

8.4.4 Blood Gas Analysis

8.4.4.1 Preference for NDIR Co2 Sensors to Measure Partial Pressure of Co2 Concentration

9 NDIR Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive & Transportation

9.2.1 Need for Co and Co2 Monitoring in Vehicles to Fuel Growth of Market

9.3 Chemicals

9.3.1 Wide Use of Sensors for Leak Detection and Monitoring of Harmful Gas Emissions Driving Market Growth

9.4 Oil & Gas

9.4.1 Increasing Use of Sensors to Safeguard Workers

9.5 Medical

9.5.1 Need to Monitor and Control Waste Anesthetic Gases (Wags) Driving Market Growth

9.6 Industrial & Manufacturing

9.6.1 NDIR Sensors Offer Quick Detection of Combustible and Toxic Gases

9.7 Environmental

9.7.1 Rising Demand for Air Quality Monitoring to Fuel Growth of NDIR Market

9.8 Food Processing & Storage

9.8.1 Widespread Use of Co2 Sensors to Boost Market

9.9 Others

10 NDIR Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.2.1 Product Portfolio

11.2.2 Regional FocUS

11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3 Market Share Analysis: NDIR Market, 2021

11.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leader

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participant

11.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking

11.5.5.1 Application and Regional Footprint Analysis of Top Players

11.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

11.6.1 Progressive Company

11.6.2 Responsive Company

11.6.3 Dynamic Company

11.6.4 Starting Block

11.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.7.1 Product Launches

11.7.2 Deals

11.7.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Amphenol

12.1.2 Honeywell

12.1.3 Senseair Ab

12.1.4 S+S Regeltechnik

12.1.5 Dynament

12.1.6 Nano Environmental Technology

12.1.7 Mipex Technology

12.1.8 Emerson Electric

12.1.9 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

12.1.10 Cubic Sensor and Instrument

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Alphasense

12.2.2 Analox Group

12.2.3 Bacharach

12.2.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co Kgaa

12.2.5 Edinburgh Sensors

12.2.6 E+E Elektronik

12.2.7 Elichens

12.2.8 Elt Sensor Corp

12.2.9 Figaro Engineering

12.2.10 Fuji Electric

12.2.11 Gas Sensing Solutions

12.2.12 Hubei Cubic-Ruiyi Instrument

12.2.13 Sensirion Ag

12.2.14 Smartgas Mikrosensorik

12.2.15 Yokogawa Electric

12.2.16 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology

13 Appendix

