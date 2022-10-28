Global Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Demand for NDIR Sensors in the Medical Industry is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market by Gas Type (Carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons,others), Application (Monitoring, HVAC, Detection and Analysis), Vertical (Industrial & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NDIR market is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2022 to USD 1.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.0% between 2022 and 2027.
Growing focus on worker safety across industries to drive the growth of the NDIR market
Worker safety is of paramount importance in any industry. Mining, medical, industrial & manufacturing, chemicals, fertilizers, and oil & gas workers often work in hazardous environments. In the extraction and refining processes of the oil and gas and chemical industries, toxic gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride are generated. If inhaled in excess amounts, these gases can have major health repercussions, including death in extreme cases. In the workplace, high concentrations of hazardous and flammable gases can lead to explosions or fires.
NDIR sensors and modules are suitable for detecting toxic gases in these industries. They contribute to the reduction of hazardous gas leaks as well as worker and workplace safety. Thus, the increasing focus of regulatory agencies on workplace safety is expected to spur the demand for NDIR sensors and modules, which will boost the market growth.
APAC is the fastest-growing region in the NDIR market
During the forecast period, APAC held the largest share of the NDIR market and is expected to continue to grow. Increased demand for NDIR sensors in the industrial & manufacturing, medical, automotive, environmental, and food processing & storage sectors is driving the market in APAC. T
he NDIR market has been growing as a result of an increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) investing in the development of loT-based NDIR sensors for a variety of applications. Since China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the world's top 20 automotive-producing countries, the NDIR industry in this region has a lot of opportunities to grow.
In APAC, automobile manufacturers like Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Subaru are focusing more on hybrid and electric automobile development, which is expected to increase the use of NDIR CO2, CO, and refrigerant gas sensors for cabin air quality monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in NDIR Market
4.2 NDIR Market, by Gas Type
4.3 NDIR Market, by Region
4.4 NDIR Market, by Application and Vertical
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need to Contain Methane Leakage in Oil & Gas Industry
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for NDIR Co2 Sensors in Food Processing & Storage Industry
5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Worker Safety Across Industries
5.2.1.4 High Demand for Gas Sensors in Critical Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Intense Pricing Pressure Resulting in Decreased Average Selling Price (ASP)
5.2.2.2 Time-Consuming Sensor Development Process
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for NDIR Sensors in Medical Industry
5.2.3.2 Need for Advanced Alcohol Sensors in Automotive & Transportation Industry
5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of Gas Sensors in Consumer Electronics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Need for Product Differentiation to Meet Unique End-User Requirements
5.2.4.2 Shortage of Raw Material and Supply Chain Disruption Due to COVID-19
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Trade Analysis-NDIR Market
5.4.1 Export Scenario of Gas or Smoke Analysis ApparatUS
5.4.1.1 Import Scenario of Gas or Smoke Analysis ApparatUS
5.5 NDIR Ecosystem
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.8 Case Study
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for NDIR Market
5.11 Government Regulations and Standards Related to NDIR Sensors
5.12 Technology Trends
5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.14 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6 Components of NDIR Sensors
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ir Sources
6.2.1 Higher Output in Mid-Infrared Wavelength Range
6.2.2 Wide Wavelength Range Output
6.2.3 Cost Advantage
6.3 Optical Gas Chamber
6.4 Optical Filters
6.5 IR Detectors
6.6 Advantages and Limitations of NDIR Sensors
6.6.1 Advantages
6.6.2 Limitations
7 NDIR Market, by Gas Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Carbon Dioxide (Co2)
7.2.1 Widespread Application of Co2 Sensors Driving Market Growth
7.3 Hydrocarbons
7.3.1 Adverse Health Effects of Hydrocarbons Increase Demand for High Accuracy Monitoring Devices
7.4 Refrigerant Gases
7.4.1 Need to Decrease Global Warming Fueling Growth of NDIR-Based Refrigerant Gas Sensors
7.5 Sulfur Hexafluoride (Sf6)
7.5.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations to Boost NDIR Market Growth
7.6 Carbon Monoxide (Co)
7.6.1 Safety Regulations for Co Detection to Propel NDIR Market Growth
7.7 Ethylene (C2H4)
7.7.1 Wide Use of Ethylene Gas Sensors for Fruit Ripening Application to Spur Market Growth
7.8 Anesthetic Gases
7.8.1 Rising Need for Anesthetic Gas Monitoring to Boost NDIR Market
7.9 Acetylene (C2H2)
7.9.1 Workplace Safety Regulations to Propel Market Growth
7.10 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)
7.10.1 Rising Pollution Levels to Create Immense Growth Opportunities for Market
7.11 Others
7.11.1 Chlorine (Cl)
7.11.1.1 Growing Use of Chlorine for Water & Wastewater Treatment to Drive Market Growth
7.11.2 Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)
7.11.2.1 Increased Applications of H2S Gas Sensors in Oil & Gas Industry to Boost Market Growth
7.11.3 Nitrogen Oxide (Nox)
7.11.3.1 Need to Detect Toxic Nitrogen Solutions in Outdoor Air to Fuel Demand for Nox Sensors
8 NDIR Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 HVAC
8.2.1 Rising Demand for HVAC Systems to Propel Market Growth
8.3 Monitoring
8.3.1 Air Quality Monitoring
8.3.1.1 Increasing Government Focus on Reducing Air Pollution to Support Market Growth
8.3.2 Anesthesia Monitoring
8.3.2.1 Growing Demand for NDIR Sensors Offering Low Power Consumption and Long Lifetimes
8.3.3 Capnography
8.3.3.1 Rising Use of NDIR Co2 Sensors for Real-Time Monitoring of Exhaled Air
8.3.4 Refrigerant Monitoring
8.3.4.1 Stringent Standards and Regulations Expected to Create Opportunities for Manufacturers
8.3.5 Fruit Ripening Monitoring
8.3.5.1 Use of NDIR Sensors to Prevent Wastage of Food
8.4 Detection and Analysis
8.4.1 Hazardous Gas Detection
8.4.1.1 Growing Demand for Accurate and Reliable Gas Sensing Solutions
8.4.2 Flame Detection
8.4.2.1 Increasing Use of NDIR Sensors to Target Specific Flames
8.4.3 Alcohol Detection
8.4.3.1 Regulations for Alcohol Detection Expected to Boost Market
8.4.4 Blood Gas Analysis
8.4.4.1 Preference for NDIR Co2 Sensors to Measure Partial Pressure of Co2 Concentration
9 NDIR Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive & Transportation
9.2.1 Need for Co and Co2 Monitoring in Vehicles to Fuel Growth of Market
9.3 Chemicals
9.3.1 Wide Use of Sensors for Leak Detection and Monitoring of Harmful Gas Emissions Driving Market Growth
9.4 Oil & Gas
9.4.1 Increasing Use of Sensors to Safeguard Workers
9.5 Medical
9.5.1 Need to Monitor and Control Waste Anesthetic Gases (Wags) Driving Market Growth
9.6 Industrial & Manufacturing
9.6.1 NDIR Sensors Offer Quick Detection of Combustible and Toxic Gases
9.7 Environmental
9.7.1 Rising Demand for Air Quality Monitoring to Fuel Growth of NDIR Market
9.8 Food Processing & Storage
9.8.1 Widespread Use of Co2 Sensors to Boost Market
9.9 Others
10 NDIR Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
11.2.1 Product Portfolio
11.2.2 Regional FocUS
11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies
11.3 Market Share Analysis: NDIR Market, 2021
11.4 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leader
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Participant
11.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking
11.5.5.1 Application and Regional Footprint Analysis of Top Players
11.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
11.6.1 Progressive Company
11.6.2 Responsive Company
11.6.3 Dynamic Company
11.6.4 Starting Block
11.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends
11.7.1 Product Launches
11.7.2 Deals
11.7.3 Others
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Amphenol
12.1.2 Honeywell
12.1.3 Senseair Ab
12.1.4 S+S Regeltechnik
12.1.5 Dynament
12.1.6 Nano Environmental Technology
12.1.7 Mipex Technology
12.1.8 Emerson Electric
12.1.9 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
12.1.10 Cubic Sensor and Instrument
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Alphasense
12.2.2 Analox Group
12.2.3 Bacharach
12.2.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co Kgaa
12.2.5 Edinburgh Sensors
12.2.6 E+E Elektronik
12.2.7 Elichens
12.2.8 Elt Sensor Corp
12.2.9 Figaro Engineering
12.2.10 Fuji Electric
12.2.11 Gas Sensing Solutions
12.2.12 Hubei Cubic-Ruiyi Instrument
12.2.13 Sensirion Ag
12.2.14 Smartgas Mikrosensorik
12.2.15 Yokogawa Electric
12.2.16 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology
13 Appendix
