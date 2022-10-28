Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 October to Thursday 27 October:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)183,510 3,283,784,913
24 October 202240015,128.70006,051,480
25 October 202245015,043.87006,769,742
26 October 202245015,184.56006,833,052
27 October 202234014,974.59005,091,361
Total 24-27 October 20221,640 24,745,634
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 October 2022*1,73815,088.801326,224,337
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)128,185 2,160,217,985
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)186,888 3,334,754,883
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)820,463 15,449,913,285
24 October 20221,55515,869.440024,676,979
25 October 20221,74915,846.000027,714,654
26 October 20221,74915,951.490027,899,156
27 October 20221,32015,649.220020,656,970
Total 24-27 October 20226,373 100,947,760
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 October 2022*5,27415,839.912183,539,696
Bought from the Foundation 27 October 2022*1,86615,839.912129,557,276
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)513,284 8,838,590,331
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)833,976 15,663,958,017

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,056 A shares and 706,011 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The second phase of the share buy-back program running from 5 May 2022 has thereby been concluded as per 27 October 2022.

Copenhagen, 28 October 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 43 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 43 2022