English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 October to Thursday 27 October:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 183,510 3,283,784,913 24 October 2022 400 15,128.7000 6,051,480 25 October 2022 450 15,043.8700 6,769,742 26 October 2022 450 15,184.5600 6,833,052 27 October 2022 340 14,974.5900 5,091,361 Total 24-27 October 2022 1,640 24,745,634 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 October 2022* 1,738 15,088.8013 26,224,337 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 128,185 2,160,217,985 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 186,888 3,334,754,883 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 820,463 15,449,913,285 24 October 2022 1,555 15,869.4400 24,676,979 25 October 2022 1,749 15,846.0000 27,714,654 26 October 2022 1,749 15,951.4900 27,899,156 27 October 2022 1,320 15,649.2200 20,656,970 Total 24-27 October 2022 6,373 100,947,760 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 October 2022* 5,274 15,839.9121 83,539,696 Bought from the Foundation 27 October 2022* 1,866 15,839.9121 29,557,276 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 513,284 8,838,590,331 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 833,976 15,663,958,017

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,056 A shares and 706,011 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The second phase of the share buy-back program running from 5 May 2022 has thereby been concluded as per 27 October 2022.

Copenhagen, 28 October 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments