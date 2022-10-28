Worldwide Packaging Machinery Industry to 2026 - Food Industry Will Remain Largest Market

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Packaging Machinery Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global packaging equipment demand is forecast to expand 5.8% to $71.1 billion in 2026, supported by:
- Advances in world durable and nondurable goods production, as well as the associated construction of new factories and expansion of existing sites
- The continuing shift away from manual packaging techniques by small- and mid-sized industrial enterprises around the world
- The more intensive use of packaging materials in developing nations, particularly as they increasingly export to other countries
- Rising demand for state-of-the-art packaging technologies in most mature markets (and some developing ones, like Thailand) because of concerns about workforce issues and the desire to reduce costs
- The adoption of new product standards and health and safety regulations that will spur demand for new packaging materials and equipment
- The growing use of green packaging materials - which often require operators to purchase new equipment - in light of mounting concerns about pollution and waste
China & the US Continue to Dominate as Demand for Advanced Equipment Grows
Despite developed manufacturing industries, the US and China are expected to account for half of all packaging equipment sales growth through 2026:
- In the US, increased spending on advanced packaging technologies will boost productivity, reduce labor costs, and allow for greater customization of packaging. Strong interest in providing packaging that is viewed as sustainable will also encourage companies to invest in new machines.
- In China, greater mechanization of packaging processes and intensifying competition globally for a number of export-oriented industries will support sales of more advanced machinery.
Food Industry Will Remain Largest Market for Packaging Machinery
Food companies are among the most intensive users of packaging materials and machinery. The food end-use market is expected to account for nearly one-third of global packaging machinery gains as industry output grows and manufacturers invest in new production and packaging capacity.
Evolving consumer preferences and intensifying competition in the global food industry will also push operators to replace older machines with more capable models (e.g., those capable of shorter packaging runs or greater customization). Growth will be aided by the strengthening of regulatory frameworks in developing nations (e.g., food safety standards, improved labeling) and the adoption of more demanding product, safety, and environmental standards in more established markets.
Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products Market to Grow at the Fastest Rate
The pharmaceutical and personal care product segment is forecast to expand at the fastest rate of any market through 2026. Spending on pharmaceuticals and personal care products around the world will continue to rise because of population growth, improving living standards, increasing lifespans, and product development. Pharmaceutical companies will be among the first adopters of advanced packaging technologies because they have significant financial resources and are required to comply with countless regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 General Trends
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Global Packaging Machinery Industry
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Regional Trends
- Demand by Region
- Leading Producing Countries
- Production Outlook
- International Trade
- Product Overview
- Machinery Parts Demand
- Pricing Patterns
4. Factors Impacting Demand
- Packaging Industry Trends
- Functional Competition
- Technology & New Product Development
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Regulations
- Machinery
- Food & Drug
5. Filling Machinery
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Stand-Alone Filling Machinery
- Form-Fill-Seal Machinery
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Key Suppliers
6. Case Forming, Packing, & Sealing Machinery
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Key Suppliers
7. Labeling & Coding Machinery
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Labeling Machinery
- Coding Machinery
- Dating, Printing, & Marketing Machinery
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Key Suppliers
8. Wrapping, Bundling, & Palletizing Machinery
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Products
- Demand by Product
- Palletizing & Depalletizing Equipment
- Wrapping, Banding, & Bundling Machinery
- Markets
- Product Innovation
- Key Suppliers
9. Other Packaging Machinery
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Product Trends
- Demand by Product
- Canning & Bottling Machinery
- Cartoning Machinery
- Thermoforming (Vacuum, Blister, Skin Packaging) Machinery
- All Other Packaging Machinery
- Markets
10. Markets
- Markets & Applications Overview
- Demand by Market
- Food Packaging Machinery
- Market Scope & Description
- Regional Trends
- Product Types
- Beverage Packaging Machinery
- Market Scope & Description
- Regional Trends
- Product Types
- Pharmaceutical & Personal Care Product Packaging Machinery
- Market Scope & Description
- Regional Trends
- Product Types
- Chemical Packaging Machinery
- Market Scope & Description
- Regional Trends
- Product Types
- Other Packaging Machinery Markets
- Market Scope & Description
- Regional Trends
- Product Types
11. North America
12. Central & South America
13. Western Europe
14. Eastern Europe
15. Asia/Pacific
16. Africa/Mideast
17. Industry Structure
18. Appendix
