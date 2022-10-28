Worldwide Packaging Machinery Industry to 2026 - Food Industry Will Remain Largest Market

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Packaging Machinery Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global packaging equipment demand is forecast to expand 5.8% to $71.1 billion in 2026, supported by:

Advances in world durable and nondurable goods production, as well as the associated construction of new factories and expansion of existing sites

The continuing shift away from manual packaging techniques by small- and mid-sized industrial enterprises around the world

The more intensive use of packaging materials in developing nations, particularly as they increasingly export to other countries

Rising demand for state-of-the-art packaging technologies in most mature markets (and some developing ones, like Thailand) because of concerns about workforce issues and the desire to reduce costs

The adoption of new product standards and health and safety regulations that will spur demand for new packaging materials and equipment

The growing use of green packaging materials - which often require operators to purchase new equipment - in light of mounting concerns about pollution and waste

China & the US Continue to Dominate as Demand for Advanced Equipment Grows



Despite developed manufacturing industries, the US and China are expected to account for half of all packaging equipment sales growth through 2026:

In the US, increased spending on advanced packaging technologies will boost productivity, reduce labor costs, and allow for greater customization of packaging. Strong interest in providing packaging that is viewed as sustainable will also encourage companies to invest in new machines.

In China, greater mechanization of packaging processes and intensifying competition globally for a number of export-oriented industries will support sales of more advanced machinery.

Food Industry Will Remain Largest Market for Packaging Machinery



Food companies are among the most intensive users of packaging materials and machinery. The food end-use market is expected to account for nearly one-third of global packaging machinery gains as industry output grows and manufacturers invest in new production and packaging capacity.

Evolving consumer preferences and intensifying competition in the global food industry will also push operators to replace older machines with more capable models (e.g., those capable of shorter packaging runs or greater customization). Growth will be aided by the strengthening of regulatory frameworks in developing nations (e.g., food safety standards, improved labeling) and the adoption of more demanding product, safety, and environmental standards in more established markets.



Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products Market to Grow at the Fastest Rate



The pharmaceutical and personal care product segment is forecast to expand at the fastest rate of any market through 2026. Spending on pharmaceuticals and personal care products around the world will continue to rise because of population growth, improving living standards, increasing lifespans, and product development. Pharmaceutical companies will be among the first adopters of advanced packaging technologies because they have significant financial resources and are required to comply with countless regulations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 General Trends

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Global Packaging Machinery Industry

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Regional Trends

Demand by Region

Leading Producing Countries

Production Outlook

International Trade

Product Overview

Machinery Parts Demand

Pricing Patterns

4. Factors Impacting Demand

Packaging Industry Trends

Functional Competition

Technology & New Product Development

Sustainability Initiatives

Regulations

Machinery

Food & Drug

5. Filling Machinery

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Products

Demand by Product

Stand-Alone Filling Machinery

Form-Fill-Seal Machinery

Markets

Product Innovation

Key Suppliers

6. Case Forming, Packing, & Sealing Machinery

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Markets

Product Innovation

Key Suppliers

7. Labeling & Coding Machinery

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Products

Demand by Product

Labeling Machinery

Coding Machinery

Dating, Printing, & Marketing Machinery

Markets

Product Innovation

Key Suppliers

8. Wrapping, Bundling, & Palletizing Machinery

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Products

Demand by Product

Palletizing & Depalletizing Equipment

Wrapping, Banding, & Bundling Machinery

Markets

Product Innovation

Key Suppliers

9. Other Packaging Machinery

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Product Trends

Demand by Product

Canning & Bottling Machinery

Cartoning Machinery

Thermoforming (Vacuum, Blister, Skin Packaging) Machinery

All Other Packaging Machinery

Markets

10. Markets

Markets & Applications Overview

Demand by Market

Food Packaging Machinery

Market Scope & Description

Regional Trends

Product Types

Beverage Packaging Machinery

Market Scope & Description

Regional Trends

Product Types

Pharmaceutical & Personal Care Product Packaging Machinery

Market Scope & Description

Regional Trends

Product Types

Chemical Packaging Machinery

Market Scope & Description

Regional Trends

Product Types

Other Packaging Machinery Markets

Market Scope & Description

Regional Trends

Product Types

11. North America

12. Central & South America

13. Western Europe

14. Eastern Europe

15. Asia/Pacific

16. Africa/Mideast

17. Industry Structure

18. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbwcxo