The Worldwide Industrial Coatings Industry is Expected to Reach $116 Billion by 2026

The industrial coatings market is projected to grow from USD 102.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 116.0 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2021 and 2026.



General Industrial end-use industry segment is the largest segment of the industrial coatings market



The general industrial coatings market has diversity of end-user and multiple industries. The market is growing due to an increase in population growth, infrastructure growth, improved standard of living, global GDP growth, and growth in the construction industry. Industrial coatings are used in the appliances industry in applications that require a combination of appearance and resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and temperature cycling.

Appliances and power tools make use of the impact strength of industrial coatings. Washing machines, laundry equipment, dishwashers, refrigerator doors & shelves, air conditioners, mixer & grinders, and microwave ovens are examples of some appliances where industrial coatings are used.

The appliance industry uses coatings on front and side panels of refrigerators, dryer drums, air-conditioner cabinets, washer tops and lids, water heaters, dishwasher racks, freezer cabinets, cracks in microwave ovens, and other products.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing Industrial coatings market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is the largest industrial coatings market, in terms of both value and volume, and is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed economic growth over the last decade. According to the IMF and World Economic Outlook, China and Japan were the world's second-and third-largest economies, respectively, in 2020.

The United Nations Population Fund states that Asia Pacific accounts for 60% of the world's population, which is 4.7 billion people. The region includes the world's most populous countries such as China and India. This is projected to become an increasingly important driver of the global construction industry over the next two decades.

The market will also be fueled by the rapidly rising household income and the fast-growing demand from smaller towns and rural areas because of increased customer awareness. Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



