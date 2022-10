Correction - Outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Ben Van Beurden: Remuneration Disclosure

OUTGOING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, BEN VAN BEURDEN: REMUNERATION DISCLOSURE - CORRECTION

This is a restatement of the announcement published at 11am on 28 October 2022. A typographical error was identified within the first paragraph of the earlier announcement, which has now been corrected. The earlier announcement advised that Mr. van Beurden would continue working as adviser to the Board until 30 June 2022, this should have read 30 June 2023.

All other details remain unchanged. The full corrected announcement is set out below.

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 15 September 2022, Ben van Beurden will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of Shell plc (“Shell”) on 31 December 2022. Mr. van Beurden will continue working as adviser to the Board until 30 June 2023, after which he will leave the Group.

The following information is provided in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006. The arrangements set out below are in accordance with the Directors’ Remuneration Policy (“Policy”) approved by Shell’s shareholders at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”).

Payment for loss of office: a gross payment of GBP 1,420,000, equivalent to one year’s base salary. The payment for loss of office will be phased in six equal monthly instalments between 1 July 2023 and 31 December 2023, and outstanding payments will be reduced by 50% if Mr. van Beurden secures a paid position (excluding non-executive directorships) in that period.





2. Remuneration Payments

(i) 2023 Salary: Mr. van Beurden will continue to receive his base salary until 30 June 2023.





(ii) 2023 Annual Bonus: A pro-rated annual bonus in relation to performance year 2023 will be determined by Shell’s Remuneration Committee after 30 June 2023. 50% of any bonus awarded will be delivered in shares which are subject to a three-year holding period that remains in force after Mr. van Beurden leaves Shell Group service.





(iii) Long-term incentive (“LTIP”):





The 2021 and 2022 LTIP awards will be reduced to reflect the portion of the performance period that has elapsed to 30 June 2023. The retained awards will then vest subject to the satisfaction of the performance conditions assessed over the normal three-year performance period. These awards are subject to a three-year holding period and adjustment events (malus and clawback) which remain in force after Mr. van Beurden leaves Shell Group service.

No new LTIP award will be made for 2023.

(iv) Pension: Mr. van Beurden will continue to receive his pension cash allowance until 30 June 2023. His Dutch pension will commence payment at age 68, unless Mr. van Beurden chooses to take early retirement, as permitted under the Dutch pension rules.

(v) Benefits:

Medical insurance benefits will continue until 30 June 2023.

Benefit provisions will apply in respect of tax return assistance and security provision.





The information set out above will be updated in the 2023 Directors’ Remuneration Report which will be part of the 2023 Shell plc Annual Report and Accounts, as appropriate, to reflect any further decisions made by Shell’s Remuneration Committee which will be in accordance with the Directors’ Remuneration Policy.

(vi) Shareholding Requirement: Mr. van Beurden will remain subject to a post-employment shareholding requirement of 700% of salary until 1 July 2025.





Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

