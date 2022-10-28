The Worldwide Digital Diabetes Management Industry is Expected to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Diabetes Management Market by Product (Device (Smart Glucometer, CGM, Insulin Patch Pump), Diabetes Apps, Service, Data Management Software), Device Type (Handheld & Wearables), End User (Hospitals & Self/home healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital diabetes management market is projected to reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 14.3 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Smart glucose meters segment accounted for the largest share in the Digital Diabetes Management market



The devices segment is categorized into smart glucose meters, CGM systems, smart insulin pens, and smart insulin pumps/closed-loop systems & smart insulin patches. In 2021, the smart glucose meters segment accounted for a share of 25.2% of the digital diabetes management devices market.

The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the easy handling of smart glucose meters, as well as their benefits in the early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic diabetes. Technological innovations, such as all-in-one glucometers with analysis capabilities, Bluetooth-enabled glucometers, and portable pocket-size glucometers are some of the other factors driving the growth of this market segment.



Wearable devices segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Various devices considered in the digital diabetes management devices market are categorized into handheld devices and wearable devices. Wearable devices accounted for the largest share of 60.3% of the digital diabetes management devices market in 2021.

This segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The increasing number of regulatory approvals for wearables, technological advancements, and the growing adoption of smart insulin pumps and insulin patches are driving the growth of the wearables market.



The Self/home healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Diabetes Management market in 2021



The self/home healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the digital diabetes management market in 2021. This is mainly attributed to the growing patient acceptability of home care due to the increasing awareness of digital diabetes management platforms. Self-administration is especially useful for patients who require regular insulin therapy. For patients requiring long-term therapy, inpatient care is not only extremely expensive but also prevents them from resuming a normal lifestyle.



North America accounted for the largest share of the Digital Diabetes Management market in 2021



In 2021, North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.4%, followed by Europe with a share of 29.0%. North America dominates the digital diabetes management market, mainly due to the growing adoption of connected diabetes management devices, increasing adoption of diabetes management and obesity apps, growing demand for technologically advanced solutions, increased acceptance of digital diabetes solutions from payers, government initiatives to promote digital health, and rising awareness on self-diabetes management in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Digital Diabetes Management Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Digital Diabetes Management Market, by Product & Service and Country (2021)

4.3 Digital Diabetes Management Market: Geographical Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Digital Diabetes Management Market

4.5 Digital Diabetes Management Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Enterprise Solutions for Diabetes Management

5.2.1.4 Use of Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Care Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Devices and Lack of Reimbursement in Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 Higher Acceptance of Traditional Diabetes Management Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Diabetes-Related Health Expenditure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Penetration in Developing Economies

5.2.4.2 Lack of Data Security

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Patent Publication Trends for Digital Diabetes Management

5.4.2 Top Applicants (Companies) for Digital Diabetes Management Patents

5.4.3 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) for Digital Diabetes Management Patents

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Average Selling Price Trends

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Map

5.9 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.10 Industry Trends

5.10.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems/Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

5.10.2 Growing Number of Collaborations Between Stakeholders

5.10.3 Increasing Demand for Flash Glucose Monitoring (Fgm) Systems

5.11 Regulatory Analysis

5.12 Reimbursement Scenario

5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.14 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Economic Scenario in the Digital Diabetes Management Market

6. Digital Diabetes Management Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Devices

6.2.1 Smart Glucose Meters

6.2.1.1 Reducing Prices and Technological Innovations to Drive Segment Growth

6.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

6.2.2.1 CGM Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

6.2.3 Smart Insulin Pens

6.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized or Patient-Centric Devices Without Needle-Stick Injuries to Drive Segment Growth

6.2.4 Smart Insulin Pumps/Closed-Loop Systems & Smart Insulin Patches

6.2.4.1 Benefits of Smart Insulin Pumps and Closed-Loop Systems to Drive Segment Growth

6.3 Digital Diabetes Management Apps

6.3.1 Diabetes & Blood Glucose Tracking Apps

6.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of Connected Devices to Drive Segment Growth

6.3.2 Weight & Diet Management Apps

6.3.2.1 Growing Obese Population and the Increasing Need to Prevent Diabetes to Drive Segment Growth

6.4 Data Management Software & Platforms

6.4.1 Growing Demand for Diabetes Data Management to Drive Segment Growth

6.5 Services

6.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Remote Online Coaching Services Among Diabetes Patients to Drive Segment Growth

7. Digital Diabetes Management Devices Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wearable Devices

7.2.1 Wearable Devices Dominate the Digital Diabetes Management Devices Market

7.3 Handheld Devices

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Remote Monitoring to Boost Segment Growth

8. Digital Diabetes Management Market, by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Self/Home Healthcare

8.2.1 High Cost of Inpatient Care Has Fueled the Preference for Self/Home Care

8.3 Hospitals & Specialty Diabetes Clinics

8.3.1 Rising Demand for POC Testing in Hospitals to Boost Segment Growth

8.4 Academic & Research Institutes

8.4.1 Product Innovation for Diabetes Management to Drive Segment Growth

9. Digital Diabetes Management Market, by Region

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Key Players in the Digital Diabetes Management Market

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 R&D Assessment of Key Players

10.6 Geographic Revenue Assessment of Key Players

10.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.7.1 Stars

10.7.2 Emerging Leaders

10.7.3 Pervasive Players

10.7.4 Participants

10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping for SMEs & Start-Ups

10.8.1 Progressive Companies

10.8.2 Dynamic Companies

10.8.3 Starting Blocks

10.8.4 Responsive Companies

10.9 Competitive Benchmarking

10.9.1 Overall Company Footprint

10.10 Competitive Scenario

10.10.1 Product Launches

10.10.2 Deals

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Medtronic plc

11.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.1.3 Dexcom, Inc.

11.1.4 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

11.1.7 Tidepool

11.1.8 Glooko, Inc.

11.1.9 Lifescan, Inc.

11.1.10 Agamatrix, Inc.

11.1.11 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

11.1.12 Insulet Corporation

11.1.13 Dariohealth Corporation

11.1.14 One Drop

11.1.15 Dottli

11.1.16 Ypsomed Holding Ag

11.1.17 Arkray, Inc.

11.1.18 Acon Laboratories, Inc.

11.1.19 Care Innovations, LLC

11.1.20 Health2Sync

11.1.21 Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

11.1.22 Azumio

11.1.23 Decide Clinical Software GmbH

11.1.24 Pendiq GmbH

11.1.25 Beato

12 Appendix

