$980+ Billion Worldwide Specialized Freight Trucking Industry to 2031 - Emerging Markets are Expected to Continue to Grow Slightly Faster Than Developed Markets

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022: By Application, By Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global specialized freight trucking market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global specialized freight trucking market is expected to grow from $889.89 billion in 2021 to $980.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The market is expected to grow to $1,381.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major companies in the specialized freight trucking market include Cargill Incorporated, Toyota Motor Corp, FedEx Corporation, Energy Transfer Partners LP, Thyssenkrupp AG, Plains GP Holdings, A.P. Moller-Marsk A/S, Toyota Tsusho, CJ Corp, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.



The specialized freight trucking market consists of sales of specialized freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of household and office goods.



The main types in specialized freight trucking are automobiles and heavy equipment, bulk liquids, dry bulk materials, forest products, and refrigerated goods. Automobiles refer to a passenger vehicle designed for operation on ordinary roads and mainly having four wheels and a gasoline or diesel internal-combustion engine.

Heavy equipment is used to describe the heavy-duty machines that are used in the construction, forestry, agriculture, and mining industries. These machines are used to move earth and other large materials, but they are also used to drill, lift, grade, suction, pave, and compact. The market is also segmented by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks, and light trucks and by application into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the specialized freight trucking market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the specialized freight trucking market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The specialized freight trucking services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



Truck transportation companies are widely using collision mitigation technology to reduce loss of lives and damages associated with accidents. Collision mitigation system detects the impending strike and alerts the driver about any collision. These systems are installed within the vehicle and in case of an imminent accident, they can take an action automatically without the driver's input. These systems are becoming standard inbuilt feature on many new trucks in many countries globally.

For instance, according to US Department of transportation data 2019,Twenty automakers pledged to voluntarily equip virtually new passenger vehicles by 2022, with a low-speed AEB system that includes forward collision warning (FCW), technology proven to help prevent and mitigate front-to-rear crashes The agency stated that this could prevent nearly 2000 crashes every year. Major companies manufacturing these systems for trucks include Delphi Automotive LLP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Autoliv, Inc., and General Electric Company.



The countries covered in the specialized freight trucking market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Specialized Freight Trucking



9. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Specialized Freight Trucking Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Specialized Freight Trucking Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Specialized Freight Trucking Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Specialized Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Automobiles And Heavy Equipment

Bulk Liquids

Dry Bulk Materials

Forest Products

Refrigerated Goods

11.2. Global Specialized Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oil & Gas

Industrial & Manufacturing

Energy & Mining

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Other Applications

11.3. Global Specialized Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation By Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Heavy Trucks

Medium Trucks

Light Trucks

12. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Metrics

12.1. Specialized Freight Trucking Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Specialized Freight Trucking Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yoj1nz