The Worldwide Cosmetic Preservatives Industry is Expected to Reach $562 Million by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Raw Material, By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market was valued at USD 383.17 million in 2021 would rocket up to USD 562million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2022-2027.



In order to prevent undesired chemical changes and degradation brought on by microbial development, cosmetic preservatives are compounds that might be synthetic or natural that are added to personal care products. The majority of items must contain cosmetic preservatives in order to avoid product damage and unintended contamination of the cosmetic products. Preservatives are an ingredient in many cosmetic goods, including shampoos, conditioners, lipsticks, lotions, moisturisers, and anti-aging products.



Market Drivers



Due to its capacity to preserve cosmetic goods safe for a longer period of time, consumers are becoming more aware of and driven to utilise cosmetic preservatives. The provided with the opportunity of synthetic and natural cosmetic preservatives is anticipated to increase consumer demand for these products.

The market for cosmetic preservatives may grow as a result of increasing consumer adoption of cosmetic products due to a wide range of benefits, such as retaining the product's freshness during the lengthy period between the time of creation and the user's completion of use.

There are many diverse ingredients in cosmetic goods. These constituents include washing agents, distinctive perfumes, and preservatives for cosmetics. The usage of chemicals that have harmful effects is continuously being restricted by regulatory bodies. Governments have implemented strict rules and regulations surrounding the usage of natural cosmetic preservatives in the production of cosmetic products, which is forecasted to fuel the market's growth rate.

Additionally, advancements in living standards, elevated use of herbal ingredients in cosmetic products, accelerated shelf life, availability of natural and synthetic preservatives, and shifting consumer preferences toward using natural cosmetic products are some of the key factors envisaged to encourage the expansion of the cosmetic preservatives market.



People these days regularly use cosmetics that improve their appearance. Male-specific cosmetics, such as mud masks, anti-aging products, and moisturisers, are in high demand. Males in their younger years often suffer with issues including hair loss, greasy skin, acne, and wrinkles.

Applying effective natural cosmetic preservatives and being conscious of how to employ the right cosmetic preservatives will help you solve all of these issues. In order to boost the market for cosmetic preservatives that specifically target the male market, cosmetic manufacturing companies have profitable potential.



Market Restraints



Synthetic cosmetic preservatives have been used in the creation of cosmetic products, and their use has a lot of negative impact. For instance, prolonged usage of hydroquinone can have adverse health consequences such as skin cancer, inflammation of the respiratory tract, and organ system toxicity. Mercury can destroy the brain, kidneys, and liver but is frequently used as a cosmetic to lightening the skin tone and reduce black spots.



Impact of COVID-19



The CoVid-19 pandemic outbreak has impeded the growth of the global market for cosmetic preservatives by causing the closure of numerous manufacturing operations. Several nations have significantly reduced production during the outbreak. The unexpected decline in demand and use of cosmetic items caused by the lockdown diminishes the demand for cosmetic preservatives. The management of the product's supply chain was interrupted as a result of the transportation sectors' shutdown, which has also adversely affected the cosmetic preservative market's company. All of these variables could result in decreased manufacturer revenues, which could have an effect on the market expansion for cosmetic preservatives.



Market Segmentation



Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market is segmented into Type, Raw Material, and Applications. By Type such as Paraben Esters, Formaldehyde Donors, Phenol Derivatives, Alcohols, Inorganics, Quaternary Compounds, Organic and Their Salts, Others. By Raw material such as Synthetic, Natural. By Applications such as Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens and Scrubs, Shampoo and Conditioners, Soaps, Shower Cleansers and Shaving Gels, Face Powder and Powder Compacts, Mouthwash and Toothpaste, Others.



Regional Analysis



Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market is segmented into five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Due to rising consumer demand for cosmetics and increased consumer awareness of beauty products in this region, North America now occupies a dominant position in the cosmetic preservatives market. Due to rising health consciousness among consumers, rising demand for skincare products, hair gels, and anti-aging creams, along with growing awareness of cosmetic preservatives in this region, Asia-Pacific will continue to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate over the projection period. In 2021, Europe will have the largest industry for cosmetic preservatives. A great number of manufacturers are played an active role in process development, specifically in expansions and the introduction of new products.



Key Players



This report includes a list of numerous Key Players, namely Ashland (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Akema (Italy), Symrise AG (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), Chemipol (Spain), International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Sharon Laboratories (Israel).

