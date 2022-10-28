Dental Ceramics Market is Set to Exhibit US$ 572 Mn Revenue by the Year 2032 end, Owing to its Widespread Application in Dental & Cosmetic Procedures | Data report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental ceramics market is expected to showcase a moderate pace of around 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is currently valued at US$ 339 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a high of around US$ 572 million by the year 2032. The growth in the market is attributed to the advancements in medical devices and equipment along with a surge in the per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to boost the market.



Surging investments by various government organizations in healthcare are focusing on further raising the revenue of dental ceramic product manufacturers. A major portion of the global population is inclined towards using dental ceramics over metal ceramics while performing their dental procedures. This factor is a big positive for the growth of the global dental ceramics market.

According to the analysis done by Future Market Insights, North America is expected to secure the highest revenue share of around 30% during the assessment period from 2022 to 2032. The growth of the North American market is attributed to technological advancements with frequent innovations and rigorous efforts of manufacturers to expand their portfolios. The U.S., being the dominating country in the North American market, is expected to remain in the spotlight for key players in this industry.

Key Takeaways

According to the FMI estimations, there will be a surge in the application of several medical ceramic products that incorporate porcelain ceramics and glass ceramics in dental treatment, which have been boosting the sales of manufacturers for the past decade. In addition to that, the disposable income of the major worldwide population has seen a significant improvement over the years and people are increasingly spending on their appearance. This is expected to surge the deployment of dental ceramics, to enhance the appearance of teeth.

Ceramic medical products have a widespread application, and they are extensively used in the treatment of various dental ailments, such as restorative components, prosthetic teeth, tooth crowns, and more. Key players in the dental ceramics market are concentrating on launching more products for the comprehending needs of the populace in these types of applications.

Furthermore, there are several other segments on the basis of application that are assisting the growth of medical ceramics and their suppliers in the industry such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, and plastic surgery. These aforementioned factors are expected to propel growth in the market.

The dental ceramics market size is anticipated to expand due to advancements in bonding techniques which help to increase the scope and range of casting porcelain teeth in the dentistry market. Moreover, increased government investments and initiatives towards the advancements of the benefits of dental ceramics are further propelling the global market growth.

Numerous enterprises in the healthcare sector have been massively investing in conducting various research on dental ceramics. One of the major motives behind this research is to replace metal ceramics with metal-free ceramics due to their aesthetic appeal as well as the exceptional mechanical properties of metals.

Attributing to the rising number of cosmetic and implant surgeries all over the world, majorly due to western influence. In addition to that, there has also been a surging awareness of dental implants and their several benefits. These are significant factors that are expected to drive the sales of dental ceramics.

Competitive Landscape

The global ceramics market is known to be fiercely competitive, and the overall market is fragmented due to the presence of regional and global market players spread across the globe. With the help of joint ventures and product launches, market players are inclining towards the utilization of diverse strategies to sustain in this extreme competition. Key Market Players of The Dental Ceramics Market - 3M Espe, Jensen Dental Incorporated, CoorsTek Medical, Small Precision Tools Inc., New West Dental Ceramics.

Other Market Participants of The Dental Ceramics Market - Noritake Co. Ltd., Ceramtec, Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc., Saint Gobain, Corning Inc., Jyoti Ceramic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Lava, Procera Forte, Nobel Biocare, Cercon, DENTSPLY, Bicon LLC, Coltene, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Mitsui Chemicals, Shofu Dental, Upcera Dental, Ultradent

Key Segments Profiled in the Dental Ceramics Market Survey

By Material Type:

Silicates

Oxides

Glass Ceramics



By Application:

Restorative Dentistry

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Endodontics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe



More Insights into the Dental Ceramics Market

The present dental ceramics market is dominated by the North American region with a notable revenue of around 30%. This is attributed to dentists receiving an entire continuum of oral care due to the extensive efforts of manufacturers in order to expand their product portfolios.

The North American region has witnessed a sizable number of emerging key players in the dental ceramics market. In addition to that, the increasing desire to get implants for aesthetic reasons, especially because of celebrity influence is expected to bolster the dental ceramics market growth in this region.

