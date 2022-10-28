Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market to Reach $62.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033267/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Unified Communication & Collaboration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$23.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security & Emergency Alarms segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027.







Other Applications Segment to Record 11% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Aruba Networks, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

