Current and Emerging Opportunities for Soft Robotics: Manufacturing, FMCG, Warehousing, and Logistics as High Impact Sectors Driving Opportunities

Soft robotics has been experiencing tremendous technological growth in recent years. Research and development activities have increased to optimize and increase the range of applications and support the growing needs of various industries. Because soft robotics technology poses immense advantages, many industries are designing and developing new types of soft robots specific to different application requirements.
This report reviews the capabilities and different applications that soft robotics technology enables. Major industries the report covers include manufacturing, healthcare, space, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The study categorizes the types of soft robotics solutions by application and industry and covers recent innovations and stakeholder activities that might have an exceptional impact on the industries.
This report provides information related to the following topics:
- Growth opportunity analysis
- Main applications and industry impact
- Main adoption factors: drivers and challenges
- Recent innovations and stakeholder activities
- Patent analysis
- Profiles of main players
- Analytic hierarchy process (AHP) analysis
- Strategic recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Soft Robotics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Technology Segmentation - R&D Activities and Increasing Funding Opportunities Exist in the Soft Robotics Industry
- The Main Achievement Will Be Developing Self-healing Soft Robots for Specific Industry Requirements
3. Technology Landscape
- Considerable Research Has Covered the Development of Biologically Inspired Soft Robots
- Main Participants and End Users in the Industry Are Collaborating for Technological Development
- The Main Technology Leap Will Be the Development of Self-morphing Soft Robotic Solutions
- Establishing a Concrete Actuation Technique for the Robots Is a Main Challenge Developers are Addressing
4. Current and Emerging Opportunity Analysis
- Applicational Prioritization Area for Soft Robotics across Varied Industrial Verticals [PACE Framework]
- The Manufacturing Industry Adopts Soft Robotic Grippers Mainly for Material Handling Applications
- Soft Nano- and Microbots for Inspection and Non-destructive Testing Will Play a Crucial Role in the Future
- The Healthcare Industry is One of the Highest Technology Adopters of Soft Robotic Solutions
- Soft Robotic Exosuits Used for Rehabilitation Purposes Is a Main Focus for Several Technology Developers
- Soft Microbots and Nanobots Will See Use for Targeted Drug Delivery and Tissue Engineering
- The Space Industry Is Considering Soft Robots to Serve its Advanced Robotic Technology Requirements Soon
- Soft Robots Are Seeing Use for Space Exploration and Missions
- The Food Industry Is an Early Adopter of Soft Grippers for Food Handling Applications While Processing Produce
- Shop Floor Assistive Soft Robots Will Work Alongside Human Workers and Improve Overall Efficiency in FMCG Operations
- Soft Grippers Are Seeing Immense Adoption for Material Handling Applications, such as Picking, Sorting, and Packaging
- Soft Vertically Articulated Arms with Soft Grippers Are the Main Emerging Application in the Medium Term
5. Stakeholder Innovation Activities and Company Profiles
- Soft Swarm Robots Will See Wide Use as Weapons and for Surveillance in Warfare
- Humanoid Soft Robots Will See Deployment in Remote Locations to Perform Heavy-duty Tasks
- Home Assistive Robots Will Undergo Major Technological Development in the Coming Years
- SoftGripping & Wegard GmbH, Germany
- RightHand Robotics, United States
- ReWalk Robotics, Inc., United States
- Soft Robot Tech Co., Ltd (SRT), China
- Ubiros Inc., United States
6. Prioritization of Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) Framework
- AHP Analysis for Prioritization of Soft Robotic Applications
- AHP: Level 0 Criteria Evaluation
- AHP: Level 1 Criteria Evaluation
- AHP: Evaluation of Alternatives
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Robotic Grippers
- Growth Opportunity 1: Self-morphing Grippers Will Be a Game-changing Technology in the Industry
- Growth Opportunity 2: Assistive Soft Robotic Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Developers Will Need to Focus on Strategic Partnerships to Remain Successful in the Industry
- Growth Opportunity 3: Soft Exoskeleton and Prosthetics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Technical Challenges Will Remain a Strategic Imperative for Technology Developers
8. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
